Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 SYSTEM SOLUTIONSLLC. | WWW.SYSSOLUTIONSLLC.COM System Solutions One Click Printing USER GUIDE
2 Description The System Solutions One ClickPrinting App allows Business Centralusers to easilyprint to local or network p...
One Click Printing application for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
27 views
Jun. 16, 2021

One Click Printing application for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

The System Solutions One Click Printing application allows Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users to print to local or cloud printers with only click. Eliminate the multiple clicks and print screens of Business Central’s printing process. Get a free download and two week trial of the app here: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365-business-central/PUBID.systemsolutions%7CAID.one-click-printing%7CPAPPID.d35a9340-85a8-4137-93ec-abd408338eb6?tab=Overview

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

One Click Printing application for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

  1. 1. 1 SYSTEM SOLUTIONSLLC. | WWW.SYSSOLUTIONSLLC.COM System Solutions One Click Printing USER GUIDE
  2. 2. 2 Description The System Solutions One ClickPrinting App allows Business Centralusers to easilyprint to local or network printers without navigating through multiple print screens each time. Initial Setup  Once installedsearch=One ClickPrintingAdministration  Enter PrintNode APIKey  Click“yes”to connectyour printers Use Next you can customize the printing settings. These steps dictate what items are printed where when you click print.  Search= printerselections  Select“New”  Enter UserID for Cloudprintingselection.  Selectthe RepotIDfor the printingprofile. –Withouta ReportID the profile will be incomplete andnothingwill happenwhentryingtoprintthat report  Selectthe printeryouwishtoprintto You can alsouse custom settingsfordifferentprintingprofiles.Fromthe PrinterSelectionspage click “One ClickPrintingAdministration”.Thenclick “CustomSettings”toadjustanydetails.Optionsfor settinginclude page size,orientationandmore. Once setupclickingprintwill nolongertake youthroughdialogue boxesof printsettings.Thatreport, barcode,label etcwill be printedwithone clickaccordingthe settingsonthe PrinterSelectionspage. Additional Questions? Contact Us. http://www.syssolutionsllc.com/page/About

×