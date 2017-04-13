The COBOL Story by Wim Ebbinkhuijsen

A mechanic at his daily work …
Wim Ebbinkhuijsen (born 24 December 1939, Amsterdam) is a retired Dutch computer scientist who is considered to be one of the "fathers of Cobol". He presented his story at the April #DevDay events in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Here are his slides.

in 1979 he initiated the International ISO COBOL Working Group. From 1967 he was a member, and from 1978 until 2003 he was the chairman of the Dutch COBOL Committee ("Nederlandse COBOL Commissie"). From 1998 until 2001 he was also a member of the NCITS/ANSI COBOL committee X3J4. As such, he has designed and rewritten dozens parts of the current COBOL standard. He has been active for many years with Exin (EXamenINstituut, "Dutch examination Institute"), where he acted as member and later as chairman of the examining-board T2-Cobol. He has written six course-books about COBOL. He also wrote the first International Standard for the programming language BASIC.

At October 22, 2004 he left the Cobol world after 42 years of commitment, with a valedictory symposium in the auditorium of the Vrije Universiteit of Amsterdam. For his enormous contribution to COBOL he received an IEEE award, as well as the Dutch royal distinction, Knighted in the Order of Orange-Nassau (Ridder in de Orde van Oranje Nassau).

  1. 1. A mechanic at his daily work …
  2. 2. Mark I length 16m height 2,50m 765.000 components 650 km wires
  3. 3. Calculation of implosions
  4. 4. Salvo-calculations
  5. 5. Uncrackable German coding machine
  6. 6. At first relais, very much of them … then electrotubes, very much of them
  7. 7. Then magnetcores, very much of them Followed by transistors, very much of them
  8. 8. Punched tape Extremely vulnerable Punched card Still very vulnerable
  9. 9. Magnetic tape only serial access Magnetic disk Random access
  10. 10. Generates machine language Varies per computer
  11. 11. Generates assembler-code 1952 First compiler “FlowMatic” by Grace Hopper
  12. 12. Thanks to DoD…
  13. 13. Eisenhower president
  14. 14. Kennedy running
  15. 15. Revolution Fidel Castro
  16. 16. No Berlin wall yet
  17. 17. NO COBOL NO BID
  18. 18. 1961 A COBOL program compiled at two computers
  19. 19. - in The Netherlands - 2 teachers - 16 students
  20. 20. Scale-decrease Used in Apollo AGC 25% COBOL
  21. 21. 1975 Microsoft
  22. 22. 1976 Apple
  23. 23. Google (originally Googol)
  24. 24. COBOL : GOOGLE 7 : 1
  25. 25. COBOL Alive and kicking!
  26. 26. 25 billion financial transactions / day (13 x / day) 70-80% in COBOL Creditcards ATM's Tickets Banking Mobile phones Stockmarkets Taxes Insurances
  27. 27. 300 billion COBOL lines 300.000.000.000 5 billion new lines aeach year 5.000.000.000 Total investment 2 trillion $ 2.000.000.000.000 And ... 1.500.000 COBOL developers
  28. 28. You just don't throw that away
  29. 29. End of WW II
  30. 30. - production - Bank accounts - transport and logistics - government - trading - insurances
  31. 31. More cars More telephones
  32. 32. More TV's and TV-stations New: satellites
  33. 33. Travel-agencies Airlines Railways Hospitality
  34. 34. – new hardware – robust software . fast . data-driven . reliable
  35. 35. 1964: IBM announces System 360
  36. 36. a. New technology b. Smaller c. Modular
  37. 37. Fast to learn Robust Reliable
  38. 38. 1. record-structuring 2. mass data-processing 3. decimal calculating 4. report generating
  39. 39. - Soon very popular - sales far beyond estimations - PC = IBM
  40. 40. 1981 1st MS-DOS
  41. 41. 1985 1st WINDOWS
  42. 42. 1990 1st WORD, EXCEL
  43. 43. COBOL-scriber's image
  44. 44. Catastrophic? Real problem? Hoax?
  45. 45. And remain yourself
  46. 46. From primitive to advanced From simple to complex
  47. 47. Useless! Get out! Never again! Or …?
  48. 48. Meter: light in vacuum in 1/299.792.458 sec Inch: 2,54 cm
  49. 49. - too expensive - keep your investments - hardly any ROI - current system is efficient - no real improvements
  50. 50. Stick to what you have
  51. 51. COBOL programmers: becoming scarce
  52. 52. – Necessary – Business along with education authorities
  53. 53. – Change position – Improve earnings – User groups
  54. 54. Is your system really that bad?
  55. 55. Performance . response-times . use of resources . availability . data management
  56. 56. Complexity = diversity * dependency
  57. 57. Replacing ... or upgrading?
  58. 58. – Lasting COBOL support – Lifecycle COBOL-market: long and strong
  59. 59. Pre-analysis: . duplicates . unused routines . inefficiënt coding
  60. 60. Code-translation: – inefficiencies being copied – new inefficiencies – more complex results – increased maintenance
  61. 61. COBOL remains the fundament – investments – committed vendors – COBOL in 2050 still popular! Special care: shortage of programmers
  62. 62. Consider migration when: . Change of database-systems . Change of functionality . Hardware adjustment . Integration of companies
  63. 63. Migration risks: – equal or less functionality – maintenance problems – increased runtime – no added value
  64. 64. COBOL replaced? •In the long run •Not by just one language
  65. 65. - never matched - no successor yet

