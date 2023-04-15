Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

LESSON_4_PRELIMS.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
THC 1- Report.pptx
THC 1- Report.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

reading note6 (1).pptx
ILYASSREKIK1
Flutes for Beginning Players
Heidi Scott (Illinois)
letterhead.pdf
RajputAmanRana
7 Rare and Historic Photos of Nepal.pptx
ListNepal1
Chhggffddxvbjhgfdaqweetghbb bhfsdc hhffcc hugg
Saeedomar15
Impact of Exploration PPT.ppt
RobinRalhan
DESIGN OF AUTOMATIC DOORLOCK CONTROL SYSTEM.pdf
ASEPRIZKIFIRDAUS1
RAMA EJECUTIVA EXP.pptx
YeisonAlvarezAvilez1
1 of 19 Ad

LESSON_4_PRELIMS.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Art & Photos

Famous festivals in the Philippines

Famous festivals in the Philippines

Art & Photos
Advertisement

Recommended

THC 1- Report.pptx
MicholeGironVilleta
16 views
17 slides
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.1k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.2k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.2k views
68 slides
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.1k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.5k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
780 views
16 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

reading note6 (1).pptx
ILYASSREKIK1
0 views
Flutes for Beginning Players
Heidi Scott (Illinois)
5 views
letterhead.pdf
RajputAmanRana
3 views
7 Rare and Historic Photos of Nepal.pptx
ListNepal1
4 views
Chhggffddxvbjhgfdaqweetghbb bhfsdc hhffcc hugg
Saeedomar15
0 views
Impact of Exploration PPT.ppt
RobinRalhan
1 view
DESIGN OF AUTOMATIC DOORLOCK CONTROL SYSTEM.pdf
ASEPRIZKIFIRDAUS1
3 views
RAMA EJECUTIVA EXP.pptx
YeisonAlvarezAvilez1
2 views
Basics Human figure drawing.pdf
ManikantaChowdary25
2 views
Story_ walid bin Mugaira.ppt
syedali135641
3 views
3D CV.pdf
TopoFighter
4 views
AP_World-Ancient_India.ppt
AvishakarNaykude
0 views
Arts Assembly.pptx
JamieEverson
3 views
GCSE Art Further Development board.ppt
missfcmay
6 views
Fefu Scenic Drafting Final
CharliBurkhardt
0 views
uk #amil baba kala jadu manter specialist amil baba
DaraMasih
0 views
Presentation.pptx animals
muhammadyousaf574085
3 views
Paul Cazarez | 3D World Building
Paul Cazarez
0 views
DWM.pptx
Saransh Pal
1 view
how to stop negative thought.pdf
creativebp
3 views
reading note6 (1).pptx
ILYASSREKIK1
0 views
11 slides
Flutes for Beginning Players
Heidi Scott (Illinois)
5 views
3 slides
letterhead.pdf
RajputAmanRana
3 views
1 slide
7 Rare and Historic Photos of Nepal.pptx
ListNepal1
4 views
9 slides
Chhggffddxvbjhgfdaqweetghbb bhfsdc hhffcc hugg
Saeedomar15
0 views
25 slides
Impact of Exploration PPT.ppt
RobinRalhan
1 view
27 slides

Featured (20)

ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.9k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.2k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.7k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.8k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.7k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.6k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Science of music for work productivity
PGi
19.4k views
Inspirational Lessons Learned From Martin Luther King Jr.
Eagles Talent Speakers Bureau
30.5k views
12 Resolutions for a Great Year at Work
O.C. Tanner
29.9k views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
25.9k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.2k views
25 slides
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
63 slides
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143k views
12 slides
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.7k views
35 slides
Advertisement

LESSON_4_PRELIMS.pptx

  1. 1. “PANAGBENGA” translated means “a season of blossoming”– an apt name for a festival that highlights Baguio’s flowers. Celebration last all month long, but anticipated float parade and street dancing happen during the last week of the festival
  2. 2. San Fernando, Pampanga is well known for its quality Christmas parols or giant lanterns. Deliberations occuron the festival date which is the weekend before Christmas. Pampanga’s parols can reach up to 20 feet in height.
  3. 3. It depicts the tale of Longinus, the Roman soldier who pierced Jesus’ side during the crucifixion. During the festival, the locals re-enact the Passion of Christ. Each town in Marinduque has its own version of this religious festival.
  4. 4. A Filipinofestival that commemorates thecountry’s conversion to Christianity. In history, it is pivotal moment when Ferdinand Magellan gifted the Santo Niño statue to Rajah Homabon of Cebu
  5. 5. 1980was a difficult yearfor Bacolod due to sugar crisis and the tragedy of MV Don Juan. To bring back hope and happiness to the people, the Mayor introducedthe MassKara festval. Ever since then, Bacolodcame to be known as the “Cityof Smiles”. Highlights of the festival include fashion shows, concerts, pageants, trade fairs and street dance competition.
  6. 6. It is another Visayan cultural event that honors the Santo Niño. Before it became a religious festival, theAti-Atihan was a remembrance of how the Negrito and Maraynons lived peacefully together. Unlike other festivals, anybody can dance along withthe locals.
  7. 7. Kaamulan Festival in Malaybalay celebrates the founding anniversary of Bukidnon as a province. It is the only ethnic festival in the Philippines wherein they showcase their own clothes, chants, dance and sports. The festival’s indigenous rituals and ceremonies have been well preserved.
  8. 8. Also known as Fiesta Pilar, Zamboanga’s La Hermosa Festival is a tribute to the miraculous image of the Lady of Pilar. To kick off the festivities, the colorful vintas or native boats race each other during the Regatta de Zamboanga.
  9. 9. It is a tribute to life, harvest, health andall things good. It is a time for thanksgiving for the people of Davao. It offers talent shows, games, trade fairs andfloral floats.

×