LESSON_4_PRELIMS.pptx

1.
“PANAGBENGA” translated means “a season of
blossoming”– an apt name for a festival that highlights
Baguio’s flowers. Celebration last all month long, but
anticipated float parade and street dancing happen during
the last week of the festival
2.
San Fernando, Pampanga is well known for its quality
Christmas parols or giant lanterns. Deliberations occuron
the festival date which is the weekend before Christmas.
Pampanga’s parols can reach up to 20 feet in height.
3.
It depicts the tale of Longinus, the Roman soldier who
pierced Jesus’ side during the crucifixion. During the
festival, the locals re-enact the Passion of Christ. Each town
in Marinduque has its own version of this religious festival.
4.
A Filipinofestival that commemorates thecountry’s
conversion to Christianity. In history, it is pivotal moment
when Ferdinand Magellan gifted the Santo Niño statue to
Rajah Homabon of Cebu
5.
1980was a difficult yearfor Bacolod due to sugar crisis and the tragedy
of MV Don Juan. To bring back hope and happiness to the people, the
Mayor introducedthe MassKara festval. Ever since then, Bacolodcame
to be known as the “Cityof Smiles”. Highlights of the festival include
fashion shows, concerts, pageants, trade fairs and street dance
competition.
6.
It is another Visayan cultural event that honors the Santo Niño. Before it
became a religious festival, theAti-Atihan was a remembrance of how
the Negrito and Maraynons lived peacefully together. Unlike other
festivals, anybody can dance along withthe locals.
7.
Kaamulan Festival in Malaybalay celebrates the founding anniversary of
Bukidnon as a province. It is the only ethnic festival in the Philippines
wherein they showcase their own clothes, chants, dance and sports. The
festival’s indigenous rituals and ceremonies have been well preserved.
8.
Also known as Fiesta Pilar, Zamboanga’s La Hermosa Festival is
a tribute to the miraculous image of the Lady of Pilar. To kick
off the festivities, the colorful vintas or native boats race each
other during the Regatta de Zamboanga.
9.
It is a tribute to life, harvest, health andall things good. It is a
time for thanksgiving for the people of Davao. It offers talent
shows, games, trade fairs andfloral floats.