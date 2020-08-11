Revista de formacion sociocritica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. APRENDE • CONOCE • INFORMATE RINCON ECONOMICO EDICIÓN N.º O4 • AGOSTO DE 2020 •  E D I T O R E S Jose Planas, Michelle Yanez, Nery Moreno, Rayther Serrada, Stefani Delima.
  2. 2. La economía de las culturas más complejas socialmente se basaba en el cultivo de caraotas, o porotos en algunas partes, y calabaza o auyama en Mesoamérica; mientras que en el área andina se destacaban también el maíz, los frijoles y las calabazas así como tubérculos como la papa, y a pavos en el caso de América del Norte (México). En América del Sur, y más precisamente en el área Central Andina (cultura Inca), destacaron el cuy (conocidos como conejillos de Indias por los españoles), las llamas, una variedad de camélidos de la región andina que conformaban otra especie animal domesticada para transportar carga pueden cargar unos 40 kilos en los Andes, donde las necesidades de transporte de carga eran muy grandes. La alpaca se domesticó para la obtención de su abundante lana y carne, la cual siempre fue muy apreciada. SISTEMA ECONÓMICO | AGOSTO DE 2020 1 En cambio, la vicuña y el guanaco eran especies semejantes a las llamas, aunque más pequeñas, pero que no se llegaron a domesticar y eran cazadas para la obtención de carne, lana y pieles.  Todas estas especies de camélidos eran más bien escasas y siguen siéndolo, lo cual es una especie de paradoja, ya que todas las especies de camélidos existentes en el mundo proceden del continente americano y atravesaron el Estrecho de Bering hace asi 40 millones de años, en sentido inverso al de la migración mucho más reciente.
  3. 3. 2EL COLONIALISMO | AGOSTO DE 2020 También se le puede llamar neocolonialismo para hacer referencia a una dominación de tipo económico, e incluso político, sobre un estado jurídicamente independiente. El colonialismo es la influencia o la dominación de un país por otro más poderoso de una forma violenta, a través de una invasión militar, o sutil, sin que intervenga la fuerza. Esta dominación puede ser política, militar, informativa, cultural, económica o étnica .En sentido el colonialismo o neocolonialismo es el control indirecto que ejercen las antiguas potencias coloniales sobre sus antiguas colonias o, en sentido amplio, los Estados hegemónicos sobre los subdesarrollados. La conquista y colonización del territorio de Venezuela por los europeos comenzó durante el tercer viaje de Cristóbal Colón a América, cuando llegó a la costa oriental del país en 1498. La conquista de lo que sería Venezuela tomó más de un siglo y se diferencia de la realizada enMéxico o el Perú debido a la ausencia de un estado indígena dominante y una infraestructura extensa.
  4. 4. Venezuela NUNCA llegó a ser otra cosa que no fuera una NEOCOLONIA y el sistema FEUDAL jamás fue derrocado o superado, a lo mucho, evolucionó hacia el Neofeudo, ya que no solo se basó en la TIERRA sino que pasó a ser con esos entes llamados compañías, instituciones, Ministerios, y cualquier organización humana, todo se volvió de algún grupúsculo de poder/tribu que lo manejó para la generación de su renta y vivir de ello. VENEZUELA FEUDALISTA | AGOSTO DE 2020 Desde los tiempos de la "Segunda República" ya Simón Bolívar nos echaba en cara el desparpajo de país que teníamos donde los supuestos próceres habían colonizado con sus familiares y allegados toda la administración pública y con ello la quebraron y echaron las bases para que tal "República" cayera, y cayó. 3
  5. 5. VENEZUELA PETROLERA | AGOSTO DE 2020 El petróleo se descubrió en Venezuela en la época de la dictadura de Juan Vicente Gómez. En 1911 comienza la primera y gran cacería petrolera en Venezuela, pero es en 1814 cuando se perforó el primer pozo en Mene Grande (Zulia) llamado Zumaque 1 y en 1917 se exportó el primer cargamento de petróleo venezolano con 21,194 toneladas. No es sino hasta el año de 1922, cuando el mundo conoció realmente la riqueza del subsuelo venezolano con el reventón del pozo Barroso 2 en el campo La Rosa, cerca de Cabimas (Zulia). Este pozo lanzó durante nueve días un chorro incontrolable de más de 100.000 barriles diarios de petróleo. A partir de 1935, después de la muerte del dictador y con la explotación comercial del petróleo, Venezuela se transformó y se convirtió en una república petrolera y experimentó una serie de cambios. 4
  6. 6. Cambios Económicos: Para el año 1925, el petróleo había desplazado al café como principal producto de exportación y para 1928 Venezuela había alcanzado el primer puesto como país exportador de petróleo en el mundo, y el segundo como país productor. El valor de la producción petrolera superó ampliamente los productos agrícolas y otro recursos. Con el tiempo estos productos fueron disminuyendo dramáticamente mientras que las exportaciones de petróleo ascendían notablemente, el petróleo se convirtió en producto fundamental de la economía venezolana. Movimientos Migratorios: Con la actividad petrolera la población rural comienza a emigrar a los campos petroleros y a las ciudades. Este fenómeno se conoció como el éxodo rural. Se incrementaba con la esperanza de encontrar un modo de vida, que aún cuando no fuese el mejor, sería más agradable que las precarias condiciones de vida en el campo.   La industrialización del petróleo: La palabra “Hidrocarburos” se menciono por primera vez en el Codigo de Minas de 1904 que dicto Cipriano Castro. Sin embargo ya Bolivar se adelantaba a las concecuencias que podria traer la explotacion de los recursos haciendo enfasis en la conservacion de los mismos. En 1922 se inicia en Venezuela la explotacion petrolera a gran escala y comienza la historia del gas natural, hasta mediados de 1945, el gas era arrojado a la atmosfera sin darle utilizacion alguna. CAMBIOS PRINCIPALES | AGOSTO DE 2020 5 LOS PRINCIPALES FUERON:
  7. 7. En 1946, despues del primer ordenamiento legal sobre la conservacion y utilizacion del gas, se inicia su uso racional como combustible y materia prima. Ya para 1960 se funda la Corporacion Venezolana de Petroleo aprovechando al maximo el gas en toda su magnitud. Tres décadas más tarde, en 1975, se crea la compañia de Petroleos de Venezuela Sociedad Anonima (PDVSA), una empresa propiedad de la República de Bolivariana Venezuela. 6
  8. 8. Del mismo modo que se crea PDVSA con el fin de controlar la explotacion petrolera en el pais. Los paises productores de petroleo se vieron en la necesidad de crear un organismo que controlara el precio del crudo a escala mundial asi nace la OPEP. Los ministros de la OPEP sostienen sesiones ordinarias dos veces al año y en ella se formula la politica general de La Organizacion que controla el 43 por ciento de la produccion mundial.   La Organizacion de Paises Exportadores de Petroleo es una organizacion creada en Bagdad en septiembre de 1960, actualmente conformada por Iran, Irak, Kuwait, Arabia Saudita, Venezuela, Qatar, Indonesia, Libia, Emiratos Arabes Unidos, Argelia, Nigeria, Ecuador y Gabon. A lo largo de su historia se ha mantenido una razonable union, dentro de la organizacion, a pesar de las diferencias ideologicas, las discrepancias religiosas, culturales entre Oriente y Occidente y los conflictos belicos entre los paises miembros vecinos. En marzo de 1975, en Argelia, se celebra la primera cumbre de la OPEP. ¿QUE ES LA OPEP? 7
  9. 9. OPINIONES Y COMENTARIOS Resulta interesante pensar en el potencial económico y la cantidad de riquezas que teníamos por explotar, gracias a los hidrocarburos resulta censillo entender el verdadero propósito de las intervenciones extranjeras ocultadas tras una fachada de liberación. La cultura de una nación viene a ser el patrimonio y el tesoro más hermoso con el que cuenta una nación y es interesante como este afecta incluso a su sistemas económico, esto se pudo apreciar especialmente en los países centroamericanos y latinoamericanos con nuestros aborígenes intercambiando cosechas ganadería y elaborando cultivos construyendo así un sistema económico en progreso. Que escencial el papel de nuestro libertador Simón Bolívar en el progreso de la evolución republicana de nuestro territorio y como se esmeraba en demostrar el descaro y la hipocresía con que las compañías e imperios nos oprimian y al mismo tiempo nos llamaban República. La explotación petrolera formó y sigue formando parte fundamental en el desarrollo territorial de Venezuela, cabe destacar como el incremento o disminución de el mismo impacta directamente nuestro territorio, esto se hace evidente en el fenómeno del éxodo rural. 8

