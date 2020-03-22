Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kualitas Pelayanan di MRT Nama Kelompok : Vincilia Sheline (1942010024) Virli Natania (1942010025) Michelle Rane (19420100...
Kualitas kualitas/ku·a·li·tas/ n 1 tingkat baik buruknya sesuatu; kadar; 2 derajat atau taraf (kepandaian, kecakapan, dan ...
Pelayanan pe·la·yan·an n 1 perihal atau cara melayani; 2 usaha melayani kebutuhan orang lain dengan memperoleh imbalan (ua...
MRT MRT Jakarta, singkatan dari Moda Raya Terpadu Jakarta (bahasa Inggris: Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit), adalah sebuah sist...
Jakarta adalah ibu kota Indonesia dengan penduduk sebanyak 10 juta jiwa. Diperkirakan bahwa lebih dari empat juta penduduk...
Sejak tahun 1980 lebih dari dua puluh lima studi subjek umum dan khusus telah dilakukan terkait dengan kemungkinan sistem ...
Lintasan Jalur MRT
Tiket Elektronik dan Tarif Pada 1 Maret 2019 , PT MRT Jakarta telah merilis e-ticketing yang diberi nama "Kartu Jelajah”, ...
Kartu Jelajah & Mesin Tiket otomatis
Pergub Nomor 95 Tahun 2019 – Standar Pelayanan Minimum Angkutan Orang dengan MRT dan LRT Standar Pelayanan Minimum (SPM) a...
Jenis Pelayanan ● Fasilitas ❖ Trotoar hingga stasiun MRT bantu penyandang disabilitas berjalan dengan nyaman
❖ Lift dengan huruf braile Stasiun MRT juga difasilitasi lift dan huruf braile untuk mempermudah penyandang disabilitas me...
❖ Toilet yang memudahkan pengguna kursi roda Water closet (WC) atau toilet dan wastafel MRT dirancang untuk memudahkan pen...
❖ Tinggi pintu penumpang dan mesin penjual tiket yang disesuaikan dengan kursi roda Ketinggian lubang pada mesin penjual t...
❖ Pemberitahuan berupa audio visual Pemberitahuan dan peringatan buka tutup pintu geser otomatis, serta pengumuman lokasi ...
❖ Ruangan di kereta khusus disabilitas Dalam satu rangkaian kereta yang terdiri dari 6 gerbong akan tersedia area dan kurs...
★ Di pintu masuk MRT dijaga oleh petugas dengan mengarahkan pengunjung kereta bawah tanah pertama di Jakarta itu. ★ MRT pu...
Alur naik dan alur turun yang ditandai dengan perbedaan warna. Untuk penumpang yang hendak naik maka tanda yang diberikan ...
Tempat untuk menunggu kedatangan kereta adalah disediakannya kursi tunggu. Untuk Anda yang tidak berkepentingan ke tempat ...
Kursi tunggu di MRT Dukuh Atas
Jam Operasional MRT Jakarta ● MRT Jakarta mulai beroperasi dari pukul 05.30 WIB hingga pukul 22.01 WIB ● Mulai pukul 05.30...
Dimensi Kualitas Pelayanan ● Tangibles Fasilitasnya menggunakan teknologi yang cukup canggih hingga memudahkan pengguna MR...
● Responsiveness Respon para petugas mrt terhadap kesulitan yang dialami pengguna mrt (seperti Jika saldo flazz habis, sen...
PETA DI SETIAP KERETA DAN STASIUN ● Teknologi sistem persinyalan dan operasi, struktur dan jenis rel, platform screen door...
Daftar Pustaka ● https://www.pelajaran.co.id/2017/17/pengertian-pelayanan-menurut- ahli-faktor-serta-fungsi-dan-tujuan-pel...
Kualitas pelayanan
Kualitas pelayanan
Kualitas pelayanan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kualitas pelayanan

25 views

Published on

Kelompok MRT: Sheline, Virli, Michelle
Kelas: Kualitas Pelayanan

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Kualitas pelayanan

  1. 1. Kualitas Pelayanan di MRT Nama Kelompok : Vincilia Sheline (1942010024) Virli Natania (1942010025) Michelle Rane (1942010026) Kelas : D-4 UPW A Mata Kuliah : Kualitas Pelayanan Dosen : Deivy Zulyanti Nasution, M.Par
  2. 2. Kualitas kualitas/ku·a·li·tas/ n 1 tingkat baik buruknya sesuatu; kadar; 2 derajat atau taraf (kepandaian, kecakapan, dan sebagainya) Kotler (1997), mendefinisikan kualitas sebagai keseluruhan ciri dan karakteristik produk atau jasa yang mendukung kemampuan untuk memuaskan kebutuhan. ISO-8402 (Loh, 2001:35), Kualitas adalah totalitas fasilitas dan karakteristik dari produk atau jasa yang memenuhi kebutuhan, tersurat maupun tersirat.
  3. 3. Pelayanan pe·la·yan·an n 1 perihal atau cara melayani; 2 usaha melayani kebutuhan orang lain dengan memperoleh imbalan (uang); jasa; 3 kemudahan yang diberikan sehubungan dengan jual beli barang atau jasa. Suparlan: pelayanan merupakan usaha pemberian bantuan atau pertolongan kepada orang lain, baik berupa materi maupun non materi agar orang itu dapat mengatasi masalahnya sendiri. Hadipranata: pelayanan adalah aktivitas tambahan di luar tugas pokok (job description) yang diberikan kepada konsumen-pelanggan, nasabah, dan sebagainya-serta dirasakan baik sebagai penghargaan maupun penghormatan. jadi Kualitas pelayanan adalah segala bentuk aktivitas yang dilakukan oleh perusahaan guna memenuhi harapan konsumen.
  4. 4. MRT MRT Jakarta, singkatan dari Moda Raya Terpadu Jakarta (bahasa Inggris: Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit), adalah sebuah sistem transportasi transit cepat menggunakan kereta rel listrik di Jakarta. Proses pembangunan telah dimulai pada tanggal 10 Oktober 2014 dan diresmikan pada 24 Maret 2019. Layanan MRT ini diberi nama "Ratangga". Kata ratangga merupakan kata bahasa Jawa Kuno yang berarti "kendaraan beroda" atau "kereta".Operator layanan ini, PT MRT Jakarta, merupakan badan usaha milik daerah yang modalnya dimiliki Pemerintah Provinsi DKI Jakarta.
  5. 5. Jakarta adalah ibu kota Indonesia dengan penduduk sebanyak 10 juta jiwa. Diperkirakan bahwa lebih dari empat juta penduduk di daerah sekitar Jabodetabek menempuh perjalanan ke dan dari kota setiap hari kerja. Masalah transportasi semakin mulai menarik perhatian politik dan telah diprediksikan bahwa tanpa terobosan transportasi utama, kemacetan akan membanjiri kota dan akan menjadi kemacetan lalu lintas yang sangat parah sehingga kendaraan tidak bisa bergerak bahkan pada saat baru keluar dari garasi rumah pada tahun 2020.
  6. 6. Sejak tahun 1980 lebih dari dua puluh lima studi subjek umum dan khusus telah dilakukan terkait dengan kemungkinan sistem Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) di Jakarta. Salah satu alasan utama yang menunda penanggulangan masalah ini adalah krisis ekonomi dan politik 1997-1999. Sebelum krisis, sebuah Build-Operate- Transfer (BOT) yang dianggap sebagai bagian dari MRT baru melibatan sektor swasta. Setelah krisis, rencana mengandalkan BOT untuk menyediakan pembiayaan terbukti tidak layak dan proyek MRT kembali diusulkan sebagai skema yang didanai pemerintah.
  7. 7. Lintasan Jalur MRT
  8. 8. Tiket Elektronik dan Tarif Pada 1 Maret 2019 , PT MRT Jakarta telah merilis e-ticketing yang diberi nama "Kartu Jelajah”, dirilis dalam bentuk 2 jenis kartu yaitu kartu untuk perjalanan tunggal (single-trip) dan prabayar untuk perjalanan berkali-kali (multi-trip). Untuk kartu single-trip hanya bisa digunakan untuk sekali perjalanan dan diwajibkan untuk isi ulang (top- up) dengan rentang waktu maksimal 7 hari setelah pembelian. Sementara untuk kartu multi-trip dapat digunakan berkali-kali selama saldo di dalam kartu masih mencukupi. Sampai saat ini PT MRT Jakarta terhitung telah memproduksi 954.000 tiket dengan jenis single-trip dan multi-trip. Untuk implementasi kartu jelajah multi-trip sebagai alat transaksi pembayaran, PT MRT Jakarta masih menunggu perizinan dari pihak Bank Indonesia.
  9. 9. Kartu Jelajah & Mesin Tiket otomatis
  10. 10. Pergub Nomor 95 Tahun 2019 – Standar Pelayanan Minimum Angkutan Orang dengan MRT dan LRT Standar Pelayanan Minimum (SPM) adalah ukuran minimum pelayanan yang harus dipenuhi oleh penyedia layanan dalam memberikan pelayanan kepada pengguna jasa, yang harus dilengkapi dengan tolak ukur yang dipergunakan sebagai pedoman penyelenggaraan pelayanan dan acuan penilaian kualitas pelayanan sebagai kewajiban dan janji penyedia layanan kepada masyarakat dalam rangka pelayanan yang berkualitas, cepat, mudah, terjangkau, dan terukur.
  11. 11. Jenis Pelayanan ● Fasilitas ❖ Trotoar hingga stasiun MRT bantu penyandang disabilitas berjalan dengan nyaman
  12. 12. ❖ Lift dengan huruf braile Stasiun MRT juga difasilitasi lift dan huruf braile untuk mempermudah penyandang disabilitas menuju lantai atas, yakni concourse dan peron. Dengan lift tersebut, para ibu yang membawa kereta dorong bayi juga dengan mudahnya bisa mengakses lantai manapun.
  13. 13. ❖ Toilet yang memudahkan pengguna kursi roda Water closet (WC) atau toilet dan wastafel MRT dirancang untuk memudahkan pengguna kursi roda. Toilet tersedia di area beranda peron.
  14. 14. ❖ Tinggi pintu penumpang dan mesin penjual tiket yang disesuaikan dengan kursi roda Ketinggian lubang pada mesin penjual tiket (tiket vending machine) disesuaikan dengan pengguna kursi roda. Selain itu tersedia pintu penumpang (passengergate) dengan lebar 90 cm yang cukup untuk pengguna kursi roda atau penumpang dengan kereta bayi. Satu pintu penumpang dilengkapi dengan blok taktil.
  15. 15. ❖ Pemberitahuan berupa audio visual Pemberitahuan dan peringatan buka tutup pintu geser otomatis, serta pengumuman lokasi dan tujuan kereta akan dilengkapi dengan pemberitahuan dan peringatan dalam bentuk visual dan suara. Sehingga akan memudahkan penyandang tuna rungu dan tuna wicara.
  16. 16. ❖ Ruangan di kereta khusus disabilitas Dalam satu rangkaian kereta yang terdiri dari 6 gerbong akan tersedia area dan kursi prioritas, yaitu:13 kursi prioritas di gerbong pertama, 12 kursi prioritas di gerbong kedua, 16 kursi prioritas dan satu area kursi roda di gerbong ketiga, 16 kursi prioritas dan satu area kursi roda di gerbong keempat, 23 kursi prioritas di gerbong kelima, dan 13 prioritas di gerbong keenam. Gerbong itu dipilih karena lokasinya berdekatan dengan lift yang memang diperuntukkan bagi penyandang disabilitas.
  17. 17. ★ Di pintu masuk MRT dijaga oleh petugas dengan mengarahkan pengunjung kereta bawah tanah pertama di Jakarta itu. ★ MRT pun memiliki waktu jarak tempuh hanya 1 sampai 2 menit dari stasiun satu ke stasiun berikutnya. ★ Satu rangkaian ini terdapat 6 gerbong. ★ Untuk jalur bawah tanah kereta cepat ini meluncur dengan kecepatan 80km/jam sedangkan untuk jalur di atas MRT melaju kecepatan 100km/jam. ★ Penumpang tak perlu menunggu lama untuk perjalanannya. Mereka hanya membutuhkan 1 menit saja untuk menunggu kereta MRT tiba di Stasiun.
  18. 18. Alur naik dan alur turun yang ditandai dengan perbedaan warna. Untuk penumpang yang hendak naik maka tanda yang diberikan adalah berwarna kuning. Sementara bagi penumpang yang berniat turun maka harus manut pada aturan, yakni mengikuti petunjuk berwarna hijau. Alur naik turun ini diperlukan demi ketertiban.
  19. 19. Tempat untuk menunggu kedatangan kereta adalah disediakannya kursi tunggu. Untuk Anda yang tidak berkepentingan ke tempat makan, ke toilet, dan juga ke ruang p3k bisa langsung saja menunggu kedatangan kereta dengan duduk santai. Tapi, jika ada yang lebih membutuhkan seperti orang tua, berikan tempat duduk Anda sebab jumlahnya konon masih sedikit.
  20. 20. Kursi tunggu di MRT Dukuh Atas
  21. 21. Jam Operasional MRT Jakarta ● MRT Jakarta mulai beroperasi dari pukul 05.30 WIB hingga pukul 22.01 WIB ● Mulai pukul 05.30 WIB untuk pemberangkatan kereta pertama dari Stasiun Lebak Bulus ● Kereta terakhir pemberangkatan Stasiun Bundaran HI menuju Lebak Bulus pukul 22.00 WIB
  22. 22. Dimensi Kualitas Pelayanan ● Tangibles Fasilitasnya menggunakan teknologi yang cukup canggih hingga memudahkan pengguna MRT ● Reliability Lebih cepat bagi yg bepergian dari tempat yg satu ke tempat yg lain sehingga menghemat waktu dan terbebas macet.
  23. 23. ● Responsiveness Respon para petugas mrt terhadap kesulitan yang dialami pengguna mrt (seperti Jika saldo flazz habis, sensor kartu yg error, dll) ● Assurance MRT menjamin kalau teknologi yang digunakan sesuai standarisasi sehingga aman bagi para pengguna mrt.
  24. 24. PETA DI SETIAP KERETA DAN STASIUN ● Teknologi sistem persinyalan dan operasi, struktur dan jenis rel, platform screen doors, dan mesin bor terowongan (tunnel boring machine). ● Pelayanan fisik pengarahan dari petugas/satpam serta penjagaan di sekitar gerbang penyedia e-toll Bisa menggunakan kartu uang elektronik lainnya yang diterbitkan oleh beberapa perbankan nasional. Seperti, JakLingko, E-Money (Bank Mandiri), Brizzi (Bank BRI), Tap Cash (Bank BNI), Flazz (Bank BCA), dan JakartaOne (Bank DKI)
  25. 25. Daftar Pustaka ● https://www.pelajaran.co.id/2017/17/pengertian-pelayanan-menurut- ahli-faktor-serta-fungsi-dan-tujuan-pelayanan-terlengkap.html ● https://www.gurupendidikan.co.id/pengertian-kualitas/ ● https://merahputih.com/post/read/pelayanan-mrt-jakarta-dinilai- bagus-tapi ● https://www.jakartamrt.co.id/siaran-pers/mrt-jakarta-kembali- beroperasi-normal-dengan-penerapan-social-distancing/ ● https://www.jakartamrt.co.id/siaran-pers/penerapan-social- distancing-di-lingkungan-mrt-jakarta/ ● https://id.wikipedia.org/wiki/MRT_Jakarta ● https://independensi.com/2019/04/01/ini-jam-operasional-mrt- jakarta/

×