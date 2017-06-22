Seguridad laboratorio-escolar

Seguridad en el Laboratorio Escolar
El laboratorio escolar es un espacio de enseñanza-aprendizaje en el que se realizan prácticas educativas principalmente de...
Pero también es un espacio en el que podemos enseñar a los estudiantes cultura de la seguridad y prevención de accidentes
Para lograr lo anterior, es importante que el laboratorio escolar cuente con: Normas de trabajo  Equipos de protección (...
Normas de trabajo
Hábitos personales a respetar Abstenerse de fumar en el laboratorio Abstenerse de comer y beber en el laboratorio Abstener...
Hábitos personales a respetar (2ª parte) Abstenerse de realizar reuniones o celebraciones Mantener abrochada la bata No ll...
Hábitos personales a respetar (3ª parte) Lavarse las manos antes de dejar el laboratorio Abstenerse de dejar objetos perso...
Hábitos de trabajo a respetar Uso de equipo de protección individual
Hábitos de trabajo a respetar (2ª parte) Siempre trabajar en equipo o acompañado No hacer pipeteos con la boca Leer y mant...
Hábitos de trabajo a respetar (3ª parte) No tomar nunca los tubos de ensayo con las manos, siempre con pinzas Utilizar sie...
Las herramientas y equipo se deben limpiar y almacenar según la clasificación Mantener las mesas limpias y libres de objet...
Equipos de protección
Equipos de protección individual Los estudiantes deben comprender que la función de los equipos de protección individual e...
Protección de las manos En el caso de los laboratorios escolares, suelen utilizarse guantes de látex o de vinilo. Lo más i...
Protección de los ojos Se recomienda el uso de gafas protectoras normales (con protección lateral), todo el tiempo, más cu...
Protección del cuerpo Su función es proteger la ropa y la piel de las sustancias que pueden derramarse o producir salpicad...
Equipos de protección colectiva LAVAOJOS DE EMERGENCIA Por las características de las prácticas que se realizan en los lab...
Regadera de emergencia Debe estar ubicada en un lugar visible y accesible, así como contar con el señalamiento correspond...
LAVAOJOSDE EMERGENCIA Lavaojos de emergencia Deben contar con dos rociadores que suministren agua potable para lavar la c...
Mantenimiento Se debe revisar y asegurar que: Todas las instalaciones estén en buen estado Todas las válvulas se deben p...
Señalización
Todos los laboratorios escolares deben contar con las señales suficientes y pertinentes de acuerdo a su tamaño, usos y pob...
Señales de advertencia Señales de prohibición
Señales de obligación Señales de salvamento o socorro
Señales informativas de emergencia Señales de peligros físicos y para la salud
Etiquetado y fichas de seguridad
Todos los materiales, herramientas y equipos así como sustancias químicas deben contar con etiquetas que indiquen:  Nombr...
Fichas de seguridad  Identificación de la sustancia.  Composición / Información sobre los componentes.  Identificación ...
 Medidas de lucha contra incendios.  Medidas que deben tomarse en caso de vertido accidental.  Manipulación y almacenam...
• Propiedades físico / químicas. • Estabilidad y reactividad. • Información toxicológica. • Informaciones ecológicas. • Co...
Consideraciones finales
Cada escuela debe contar con su propio manual de procedimientos para los laboratorios Los señalamientos deben ser coloca...
Seguridad laboratorio-escolar

  1. 1. Seguridad en el Laboratorio Escolar
  2. 2. El laboratorio escolar es un espacio de enseñanza-aprendizaje en el que se realizan prácticas educativas principalmente de ciencias naturales y/o exactas
  3. 3. Pero también es un espacio en el que podemos enseñar a los estudiantes cultura de la seguridad y prevención de accidentes
  4. 4. Para lograr lo anterior, es importante que el laboratorio escolar cuente con: Normas de trabajo  Equipos de protección (individual y colectiva)  Señalización de seguridad  Etiquetado y fichas de seguridad de productos
  5. 5. Normas de trabajo
  6. 6. Hábitos personales a respetar Abstenerse de fumar en el laboratorio Abstenerse de comer y beber en el laboratorio Abstenerse de guardar comida o bebida en el refrigerador del laboratorio
  7. 7. Hábitos personales a respetar (2ª parte) Abstenerse de realizar reuniones o celebraciones Mantener abrochada la bata No llevar pulseras, colgantes, mangas anchas ni prendas sueltas que puedan engancharse
  8. 8. Hábitos personales a respetar (3ª parte) Lavarse las manos antes de dejar el laboratorio Abstenerse de dejar objetos personales en las superficies de trabajo. Mantener el pelo recogido
  9. 9. Hábitos de trabajo a respetar Uso de equipo de protección individual
  10. 10. Hábitos de trabajo a respetar (2ª parte) Siempre trabajar en equipo o acompañado No hacer pipeteos con la boca Leer y mantener actualizadas fichas y etiquetas de los productos químicos
  11. 11. Hábitos de trabajo a respetar (3ª parte) No tomar nunca los tubos de ensayo con las manos, siempre con pinzas Utilizar siempre las herramientas para el uso que fueron destinadas y no omitirlas
  12. 12. Las herramientas y equipo se deben limpiar y almacenar según la clasificación Mantener las mesas limpias y libres de objetos innecesarios
  13. 13. Equipos de protección
  14. 14. Equipos de protección individual Los estudiantes deben comprender que la función de los equipos de protección individual es protegerlos de uno o varios riesgos
  15. 15. Protección de las manos En el caso de los laboratorios escolares, suelen utilizarse guantes de látex o de vinilo. Lo más importante es verificar que sean los adecuados para las prácticas, materiales, instrumentos y herramientas que se van a usar.
  16. 16. Protección de los ojos Se recomienda el uso de gafas protectoras normales (con protección lateral), todo el tiempo, más cuando hay riesgo de salpicaduras o de que objetos salgan desprendidos
  17. 17. Protección del cuerpo Su función es proteger la ropa y la piel de las sustancias que pueden derramarse o producir salpicaduras. Debe llevarse siempre abrochada y cubrir hasta debajo de la rodilla Es recomendable utilizar de algodón puesto que éstos no producen chispas por fricción, ni se encienden al contacto con la llama.
  18. 18. Equipos de protección colectiva LAVAOJOS DE EMERGENCIA Por las características de las prácticas que se realizan en los laboratorios escolares, el principal equipo de protección son las regaderas y estaciones lavaojos. TODOS los laboratorios deben contar con estos equipos funcionando.
  19. 19. Regadera de emergencia Debe estar ubicada en un lugar visible y accesible, así como contar con el señalamiento correspondiente. Debe tener una válvula de apertura rápita y un mecanismo fácil de accionar. El caudal de agua debe ser suficiente, el agua potable. Debe tener un desagüe.
  20. 20. LAVAOJOSDE EMERGENCIA Lavaojos de emergencia Deben contar con dos rociadores que suministren agua potable para lavar la cara o los ojos. Contar con chorro de salida de baja presión que evite el dolor o el daño. Contar con pileta provista de desagüe. Mecanismo de accionamiento rápido, manual o mediante pedal.
  21. 21. Mantenimiento Se debe revisar y asegurar que: Todas las instalaciones estén en buen estado Todas las válvulas se deben poder accionar y cerrar con facilidad Que el suministro de agua sea permanente y adecuado y que no haya obstrucciones Que los desagües estén en buen estado
  22. 22. Señalización
  23. 23. Todos los laboratorios escolares deben contar con las señales suficientes y pertinentes de acuerdo a su tamaño, usos y población. Las señales que deben tener son: • De advertencia • De prohibición • De obligación • De salvamento o socorro • Informativas de emergencia • De peligros físicos y para la salud
  24. 24. Señales de advertencia Señales de prohibición
  25. 25. Señales de obligación Señales de salvamento o socorro
  26. 26. Señales informativas de emergencia Señales de peligros físicos y para la salud
  27. 27. Etiquetado y fichas de seguridad
  28. 28. Todos los materiales, herramientas y equipos así como sustancias químicas deben contar con etiquetas que indiquen:  Nombre  Indicadores de peligro mediante pictogramas  Frases tipo que indican los riesgos específicos  Frases tipo que indican los consejos de prudencia Etiquetado
  29. 29. Fichas de seguridad  Identificación de la sustancia.  Composición / Información sobre los componentes.  Identificación de los peligros.  Primeros auxilios. Son principalmente para las sustancias químicas pero no debe dudar en hacerlas para herramientas e instrumentos que vayan a operarse dentro de los laboratorios.
  30. 30.  Medidas de lucha contra incendios.  Medidas que deben tomarse en caso de vertido accidental.  Manipulación y almacenamiento.  Controles de exposición /protección individual.
  31. 31. • Propiedades físico / químicas. • Estabilidad y reactividad. • Información toxicológica. • Informaciones ecológicas. • Consideraciones relativas a su eliminación. • Informaciones relativas a su transporte. • Informaciones reglamentarias, y • Otras informaciones.
  32. 32. Consideraciones finales
  33. 33. Cada escuela debe contar con su propio manual de procedimientos para los laboratorios Los señalamientos deben ser colocados con base en las necesidades de uso, no para cumplir las normas Se deben explicar las reglas de seguridad, para que los estudiantes comprendan por qué deben seguirlas Los profesores y encargados son los primeros que deben cumplir y hacer cumplir las normas Se debe revisar la NORMA OFICIAL VIGENTE en materia de manera continua

