January 2023 Market Report

1.
Sources and Notes
i - Statistics Canada, Quarter-over-quarter
growth, annualized.
ii - Statistics Canada, Year-over-year
growth for the most recently reported
month.
iii - Bank of Canada, Rate from most recent
Bank of Canada announcement.
iv - Bank of Canada, Rates for most
recently completed month.
% Chg
Inflation (Yr./Yr. CPI Growth)
Toronto Employment Growth
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
6.34%
6.14%
6.49%
Real GDP Growth
416 905 Total
Detached
Semi-Detached
Townhouse
Condo Apt -57.0%
-54.5%
-40.4%
-32.8%
-42.7%
-40.2%
-47.8%
-38.9%
Market Watch, January 2023
TRREB MLS Sales Activity
January 2023 January 2022
$1,242,407
$1,038,668
TRREB MLS Average Price
2023 2022
Sales
New Listings
Active Listings
Average Price
Avg. LDOM
Avg. PDOM 18
13
$1,242,407
0
0
5,594
41
29
$1,038,668
1
1,516
3,100
nk
January 2023
Economic Indicators ®
127.8%
123.1%
-16.4%
-44.6%
-44.6%
-44.6%
Year-Over-Year Summary
January 2023 January 2022
5,594
3,100
7,983
7,688 -3.7%
4,140
9,299
GTA REALTORS Release January Stats
TORONTO, ONTARIO, February 3, 2023 – As we moved from 2022 into 2023, the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)
housing market unfolded as expected. The number of January sales and the overall average selling price were similar
to December 2022. On a year-over-year basis, both sales and prices were down markedly, continuing to highlight the
impact of higher borrowing costs on affordability over the last year.
“Home sales and selling prices appear to have found some support in recent months. This coupled with the Bank of
Canada announcement that interest rate hikes are likely on hold for the foreseeable future will prompt some buyers to
move off the sidelines in the coming months. Record population growth and tight labour market conditions will
continue to support housing demand moving forward,” said Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) President
Paul Baron.
GTA REALTORS® reported 3,100 sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in January 2023 – in line with the
December 2022 result of 3,110, but down 44.6 per cent from January 2022. The average selling price for January
2023 at $1,038,668 was slightly lower than the December 2022 result and down by 16.4 per cent compared to the
January 2022 average price reported before the onset of Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. The MLS® Home Price
Index (HPI) Composite Benchmark was in line with the December result, but down by 14.2 per cent compared to
January 2022.
“Home prices declined over the past year as homebuyers sought to mitigate the impact of substantially higher
borrowing costs. While short-term borrowing costs increased again in January, negotiated medium-term mortgage
rates, like the five-year fixed rate, have actually started to trend lower compared to the end of last year. The
expectation is that this trend will continue, further helping with affordability as we move through 2023,” said TRREB
Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.
“All three levels of government have announced policies to enhance housing affordability over the long term, including
many initiatives focussed on increasing housing supply in the ownership and rental markets. Most recently, we were
encouraged to see Toronto City Council support the Mayor’s 2023 Housing Action Plan as part of the City’s overall $2
billion commitment to housing initiatives,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.
TRREB will release its annual Market Outlook and Year in Review report on Friday, February 10, 2023.
®
Sales & Average Price by Major Home Type
416 905 Total
Detached
Semi-Detached
Townhouse
Condo Apt 950
499
240
1,384
346
407
156
1,066
604
92
84
318
416 905 Total
$687,696
$887,610
$1,019,668
$1,341,848
$646,715
$866,458
$949,216
$1,298,809
$711,171
$981,187
$1,150,506
$1,486,124
Sales Average Price
YoY % change
January 2023
416 905 Total
-6.4%
-9.1%
-22.1%
-21.3%
-10.3%
-20.0%
-23.2%
-23.8%
Q3 2022 2.9% ½
December 2022 -0.5% ½
December 2022 6.2% ½
Toronto Unemployment Rate (SA)
December 2022 6.3% ½
January 2023 4.5% ·
Bank of Canada Overnight Rate
January 2023 6.5%
Prime Rate
Mortgage Rates January 2023
124.6%
®
1
-52.7%
-43.5%
-45.5%
-37.6%
-8.1%
-18.0%
-22.3%
-23.0%
Market Watch, January 2023
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
SALES BY PRICE RANGE AND HOUSE TYPE January 2023
Year-to-Date 2023
Detached Semi-Detached Att/Row/Townhouse Condo Townhouse Condo Apartment Link Co-Op Apartment Detached Condo Co-Ownership Apt Total
$0 to $99,999
$100,000 to $199,999
$200,000 to $299,999
$300,000 to $399,999
$400,000 to $499,999
$500,000 to $599,999
$600,000 to $699,999
$700,000 to $799,999
$800,000 to $899,999
$900,000 to $999,999
$1,000,000 to $1,249,999
$1,250,000 to $1,499,999
$1,500,000 to $1,749,999
$1,750,000 to $1,999,999
$2,000,000+ 163
80
184
301
496
341
327
340
366
369
113
16
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
4
0
1
3
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
5
8
10
31
36
53
123
242
317
103
8
2
0
1
0
2
3
2
14
16
33
69
58
22
3
0
0
0
0
2
1
7
18
60
68
58
49
13
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
13
14
68
61
50
21
9
1
0
0
0
0
0
148
71
153
253
318
160
132
72
42
24
6
5
0
0
0
Total Sales
Share of Total Sales (%)
Average Price $1,038,668
100.0%
3,100
$393,200
0.2%
5
$939,000
0.2%
5
$533,833
0.1%
3
$967,261
0.5%
14
$687,696
30.6%
950
$776,698
7.2%
222
$976,500
8.9%
277
$1,019,668
7.7%
240
$1,341,848
44.6%
1,384
SALES BY PRICE RANGE AND HOUSE TYPE
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
All TRREB Areas
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto W01
Toronto W02
Toronto W02
Toronto W03
Toronto W03
Toronto W04
Toronto W05
Toronto W06
Toronto W06
Toronto W07
Toronto W07
Toronto W08
Toronto W09
Toronto W10
Toronto W10
Toronto Central
Toronto Central
Toronto C01
Toronto C02
Toronto C03
Toronto C03
Toronto C04
Toronto C04
Toronto C06
Toronto C07
Toronto C08
Toronto C08
Toronto C09
Toronto C09
Toronto C10
Toronto C11
Toronto C12
Toronto C12
Toronto C13
Toronto C13
Toronto C14
Toronto C15
Toronto East
Toronto East
Toronto E01
Toronto E01
Toronto E02
Toronto E03
Toronto E04
Toronto E04
Toronto E05
Toronto E05
Toronto E06
Toronto E07
Toronto E08
Toronto E08
Toronto E09
Toronto E09
Toronto E10
Toronto E11
950
950
604
604
132
5
8
8
4
4
17
14
36
36
0
0
33
8
7
7
380
380
146
18
7
7
8
8
5
28
51
51
3
3
22
12
2
2
16
16
28
34
92
92
7
7
5
5
11
11
18
18
2
12
11
11
11
11
4
6
$653,310,836
$653,310,836
$429,547,315
$429,547,315
$79,242,650
$3,185,500
$5,262,000
$5,262,000
$2,189,000
$2,189,000
$9,458,700
$6,974,000
$25,101,000
$25,101,000
$19,566,800
$3,826,150
$3,679,500
$3,679,500
$296,187,692
$296,187,692
$115,484,729
$24,313,000
$5,633,288
$5,633,288
$7,553,000
$7,553,000
$3,173,000
$20,797,100
$36,976,999
$36,976,999
$4,302,500
$4,302,500
$16,529,500
$6,683,500
$1,780,000
$1,780,000
$10,215,000
$10,215,000
$21,555,800
$21,190,276
$54,116,973
$54,116,973
$4,982,000
$4,982,000
$3,470,000
$3,206,500
$5,641,499
$5,641,499
$10,808,800
$10,808,800
$1,454,000
$7,327,000
$6,279,500
$6,279,500
$5,886,388
$5,886,388
$1,877,500
$3,183,786
$687,696
$687,696
$711,171
$711,171
$600,323
$637,100
$657,750
$657,750
$547,250
$547,250
$556,394
$498,143
$697,250
$697,250
$592,933
$478,269
$525,643
$525,643
$779,441
$779,441
$790,991
$1,350,722
$804,755
$804,755
$944,125
$944,125
$634,600
$742,754
$725,039
$725,039
$1,434,167
$1,434,167
$751,341
$556,958
$890,000
$890,000
$638,438
$638,438
$769,850
$623,243
$588,228
$588,228
$711,714
$711,714
$694,000
$641,300
$512,864
$512,864
$600,489
$600,489
$727,000
$610,583
$570,864
$570,864
$535,126
$535,126
$469,375
$530,631
$610,000
$610,000
$626,250
$626,250
$575,500
$600,000
$580,000
$580,000
$529,500
$529,500
$540,000
$517,500
$682,500
$682,500
$570,000
$462,500
$527,000
$527,000
$668,844
$668,844
$674,000
$1,140,000
$640,000
$640,000
$829,000
$829,000
$625,000
$685,000
$650,000
$650,000
$1,550,000
$1,550,000
$696,350
$535,000
$890,000
$890,000
$575,000
$575,000
$711,000
$605,000
$567,000
$567,000
$765,000
$765,000
$600,000
$574,000
$540,000
$540,000
$567,500
$567,500
$727,000
$607,500
$550,000
$550,000
$520,000
$520,000
$467,500
$507,500
2,757
2,757
1,825
1,825
381
30
20
20
12
12
31
37
114
114
5
5
81
19
32
32
1,220
1,220
434
86
21
21
25
25
21
57
261
261
7
7
86
19
7
7
33
33
68
95
224
224
25
25
20
13
24
24
36
36
10
22
26
26
31
31
5
12
3,725
3,725
2,494
2,494
504
38
28
28
12
12
50
64
129
129
6
6
110
29
38
38
1,694
1,694
646
124
25
25
35
35
22
71
361
361
11
11
102
30
14
14
37
37
93
123
296
296
26
26
26
20
30
30
42
42
14
39
36
36
38
38
8
17
98%
98%
98%
98%
98%
97%
97%
97%
101%
101%
99%
96%
99%
99%
98%
96%
100%
100%
98%
98%
98%
95%
100%
100%
94%
94%
95%
100%
98%
98%
92%
92%
100%
99%
96%
96%
97%
97%
99%
98%
97%
97%
100%
100%
98%
95%
96%
96%
98%
98%
99%
97%
98%
98%
98%
98%
94%
96%
34
34
33
33
31
37
30
30
11
11
31
46
24
24
34
32
32
32
33
33
33
38
25
25
50
50
39
26
26
26
68
68
27
37
33
33
44
44
34
35
37
37
21
21
19
41
31
31
41
41
20
46
36
36
46
46
27
52
Toronto Regional Real Estate Board
SUMMARY OF EXISTING HOME TRANSACTIONS Condo Apartment, January 2023
City of Toronto Municipal Breakdown
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
Halton Region
Halton Region
Burlington
Halton Hills
Milton
Milton
Oakville
Peel Region
Brampton
Brampton
Caledon
Mississauga
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto Central
Toronto East
Toronto East
York Region
Aurora
East Gwillimbury
East Gwillimbury
Georgina
King
Markham
Markham
Newmarket
Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill
Vaughan
Vaughan
Stouffville
Durham Region
Durham Region
Ajax
Ajax
Brock
Clarington
Clarington
Oshawa
Oshawa
Pickering
Scugog
Scugog
Uxbridge
Uxbridge
Whitby
Dufferin County
Dufferin County
Orangeville
Orangeville
Simcoe County
Adjala-Tosorontio
Adjala-Tosorontio
Bradford
Bradford
Essa
Innisfil
Innisfil
New Tecumseth
14
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
6
1
1
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
$13,541,657
$1,149,777
$1,149,777
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$6,246,880
$6,246,880
$6,246,880
$4,450,000
$4,450,000
$775,000
$775,000
$2,825,000
$2,825,000
$850,000
$560,000
$560,000
$967,261
$1,149,777
$1,149,777
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,249,376
$1,249,376
$1,249,376
$741,667
$741,667
$775,000
$775,000
$706,250
$706,250
$850,000
$560,000
$560,000
$987,500
$1,149,777
$1,149,777
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,273,880
$1,273,880
$1,273,880
$772,500
$772,500
$775,000
$775,000
$725,000
$725,000
$850,000
$560,000
$560,000
31
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
2
3
4
4
0
4
0
0
14
0
0
0
0
2
9
9
0
3
3
0
0
0
7
7
1
1
0
4
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
4
0
0
2
2
4
4
0
4
0
0
8
0
0
0
0
1
4
4
0
3
3
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
105%
100%
100%
96%
96%
96%
113%
113%
113%
101%
101%
111%
111%
97%
97%
109%
95%
95%
14
9
9
50
50
50
4
4
4
12
12
7
7
16
16
1
47
47
ALL TRREB AREAS
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
All TRREB Areas
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto W01
Toronto W02
Toronto W02
Toronto W03
Toronto W03
Toronto W04
Toronto W05
Toronto W06
Toronto W06
Toronto W07
Toronto W07
Toronto W08
Toronto W09
Toronto W10
Toronto W10
Toronto Central
Toronto Central
Toronto C01
Toronto C02
Toronto C03
Toronto C03
Toronto C04
Toronto C04
Toronto C06
Toronto C07
Toronto C08
Toronto C08
Toronto C09
Toronto C09
Toronto C10
Toronto C11
Toronto C12
Toronto C12
Toronto C13
Toronto C13
Toronto C14
Toronto C15
Toronto East
Toronto East
Toronto E01
Toronto E01
Toronto E02
Toronto E03
Toronto E04
Toronto E04
Toronto E05
Toronto E05
Toronto E06
Toronto E07
Toronto E08
Toronto E08
Toronto E09
Toronto E09
Toronto E10
Toronto E11
14
14
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
$13,541,657
$13,541,657
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$967,261
$967,261
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$987,500
$987,500
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
$1,135,000
31
31
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
20
20
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
105%
105%
96%
96%
96%
96%
96%
14
14
50
50
50
50
50
City of Toronto Municipal Breakdown
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
Halton Region
Halton Region
Burlington
Halton Hills
Milton
Milton
Oakville
Peel Region
Brampton
Brampton
Caledon
Mississauga
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto Central
Toronto East
Toronto East
York Region
Aurora
East Gwillimbury
East Gwillimbury
Georgina
King
Markham
Markham
Newmarket
Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill
Vaughan
Vaughan
Stouffville
Durham Region
Durham Region
Ajax
Ajax
Brock
Clarington
Clarington
Oshawa
Oshawa
Pickering
Scugog
Scugog
Uxbridge
Uxbridge
Whitby
Dufferin County
Dufferin County
Orangeville
Orangeville
Simcoe County
Adjala-Tosorontio
Adjala-Tosorontio
Bradford
Bradford
Essa
Innisfil
Innisfil
New Tecumseth
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
$1,601,500
$1,601,500
$1,601,500
$599,000
$627,500
$375,000
$375,000
$533,833
$533,833
$533,833
$599,000
$627,500
$375,000
$375,000
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$627,500
$375,000
$375,000
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
9
9
5
2
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
21
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
14
14
10
2
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
98%
98%
98%
100%
97%
99%
99%
32
32
32
9
58
28
28
ALL TRREB AREAS
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
All TRREB Areas
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto W01
Toronto W02
Toronto W02
Toronto W03
Toronto W03
Toronto W04
Toronto W05
Toronto W06
Toronto W06
Toronto W07
Toronto W07
Toronto W08
Toronto W09
Toronto W10
Toronto W10
Toronto Central
Toronto Central
Toronto C01
Toronto C02
Toronto C03
Toronto C03
Toronto C04
Toronto C04
Toronto C06
Toronto C07
Toronto C08
Toronto C08
Toronto C09
Toronto C09
Toronto C10
Toronto C11
Toronto C12
Toronto C12
Toronto C13
Toronto C13
Toronto C14
Toronto C15
Toronto East
Toronto East
Toronto E01
Toronto E01
Toronto E02
Toronto E03
Toronto E04
Toronto E04
Toronto E05
Toronto E05
Toronto E06
Toronto E07
Toronto E08
Toronto E08
Toronto E09
Toronto E09
Toronto E10
Toronto E11
3
3
3
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
$1,601,500
$1,601,500
$1,601,500
$1,601,500
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$627,500
$627,500
$627,500
$375,000
$375,000
$375,000
$533,833
$533,833
$533,833
$533,833
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$627,500
$627,500
$627,500
$375,000
$375,000
$375,000
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$599,000
$627,500
$627,500
$627,500
$375,000
$375,000
$375,000
12
12
9
9
5
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
21
21
14
14
10
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
6
6
0
0
3
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
98%
98%
98%
98%
100%
100%
100%
97%
97%
97%
99%
99%
99%
32
32
32
32
9
9
9
58
58
58
28
28
28
City of Toronto Municipal Breakdown
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
Halton Region
Halton Region
Burlington
Halton Hills
Milton
Milton
Oakville
Peel Region
Brampton
Brampton
Caledon
Mississauga
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto Central
Toronto East
Toronto East
York Region
Aurora
East Gwillimbury
East Gwillimbury
Georgina
King
Markham
Markham
Newmarket
Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill
Vaughan
Vaughan
Stouffville
Durham Region
Durham Region
Ajax
Ajax
Brock
Clarington
Clarington
Oshawa
Oshawa
Pickering
Scugog
Scugog
Uxbridge
Uxbridge
Whitby
Dufferin County
Dufferin County
Orangeville
Orangeville
Simcoe County
Adjala-Tosorontio
Adjala-Tosorontio
Bradford
Bradford
Essa
Innisfil
Innisfil
New Tecumseth
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
$4,695,000
$1,150,000
$1,150,000
$1,150,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$1,250,000
$1,250,000
$1,250,000
$1,515,000
$1,515,000
$939,000
$1,150,000
$1,150,000
$1,150,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$1,250,000
$1,250,000
$1,250,000
$757,500
$757,500
$785,000
$1,150,000
$1,150,000
$1,150,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$1,250,000
$1,250,000
$1,250,000
$757,500
$757,500
10
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
2
2
0
1
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
3
3
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
96%
93%
93%
93%
98%
98%
98%
98%
96%
96%
96%
97%
97%
34
49
49
49
14
14
14
14
68
68
68
19
19
ALL TRREB AREAS
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
All TRREB Areas
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto W01
Toronto W02
Toronto W02
Toronto W03
Toronto W03
Toronto W04
Toronto W05
Toronto W06
Toronto W06
Toronto W07
Toronto W07
Toronto W08
Toronto W09
Toronto W10
Toronto W10
Toronto Central
Toronto Central
Toronto C01
Toronto C02
Toronto C03
Toronto C03
Toronto C04
Toronto C04
Toronto C06
Toronto C07
Toronto C08
Toronto C08
Toronto C09
Toronto C09
Toronto C10
Toronto C11
Toronto C12
Toronto C12
Toronto C13
Toronto C13
Toronto C14
Toronto C15
Toronto East
Toronto East
Toronto E01
Toronto E01
Toronto E02
Toronto E03
Toronto E04
Toronto E04
Toronto E05
Toronto E05
Toronto E06
Toronto E07
Toronto E08
Toronto E08
Toronto E09
Toronto E09
Toronto E10
Toronto E11
5
5
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
$4,695,000
$4,695,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$939,000
$939,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$785,000
$785,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
$780,000
10
10
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
11
11
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
96%
96%
98%
98%
98%
98%
98%
34
34
14
14
14
14
14
City of Toronto Municipal Breakdown
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
Halton Region
Halton Region
Burlington
Halton Hills
Milton
Milton
Oakville
Peel Region
Brampton
Brampton
Caledon
Mississauga
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto Central
Toronto East
Toronto East
York Region
Aurora
East Gwillimbury
East Gwillimbury
Georgina
King
Markham
Markham
Newmarket
Richmond Hill
Richmond Hill
Vaughan
Vaughan
Stouffville
Durham Region
Durham Region
Ajax
Ajax
Brock
Clarington
Clarington
Oshawa
Oshawa
Pickering
Scugog
Scugog
Uxbridge
Uxbridge
Whitby
Dufferin County
Dufferin County
Orangeville
Orangeville
Simcoe County
Adjala-Tosorontio
Adjala-Tosorontio
Bradford
Bradford
Essa
Innisfil
Innisfil
New Tecumseth
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
$1,966,000
$1,966,000
$1,966,000
$695,000
$1,271,000
$393,200
$393,200
$393,200
$347,500
$423,667
$395,000
$395,000
$395,000
$347,500
$395,000
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
9
2
7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
96%
96%
96%
93%
98%
73
73
73
77
70
ALL TRREB AREAS
Sales Dollar Volume Average Price Median Price New Listings Active Listings Avg. SP/LP Avg. LDOM
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
Abc
All TRREB Areas
All TRREB Areas
City of Toronto
City of Toronto
Toronto West
Toronto W01
Toronto W02
Toronto W02
Toronto W03
Toronto W03
Toronto W04
Toronto W05
Toronto W06
Toronto W06
Toronto W07
Toronto W07
Toronto W08
Toronto W09
Toronto W10
Toronto W10
Toronto Central
Toronto Central
Toronto C01
Toronto C02
Toronto C03
Toronto C03
Toronto C04
Toronto C04
Toronto C06
Toronto C07
Toronto C08
Toronto C08
Toronto C09
Toronto C09
Toronto C10
Toronto C11
Toronto C12
Toronto C12
Toronto C13
Toronto C13
Toronto C14
Toronto C15
Toronto East
Toronto East
Toronto E01
Toronto E01
Toronto E02
Toronto E03
Toronto E04
Toronto E04
Toronto E05
Toronto E05
Toronto E06
Toronto E07
Toronto E08
Toronto E08
Toronto E09
Toronto E09
Toronto E10
Toronto E11
5
5
5
5
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
$1,966,000
$1,966,000
$1,966,000
$1,966,000
$695,000
$465,000
$230,000
$1,271,000
$1,271,000
$325,000
$551,000
$551,000
$395,000
$393,200
$393,200
$393,200
$393,200
$347,500
$465,000
$230,000
$423,667
$423,667
$325,000
$551,000
$551,000
$395,000
$395,000
$395,000
$395,000
$395,000
$347,500
$465,000
$230,000
$395,000
$395,000
$325,000
$551,000
$551,000
$395,000
5
5
5
5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
9
9
9
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
7
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
96%
96%
96%
96%
93%
94%
92%
98%
98%
96%
100%
100%
95%
73
73
73
73
77
66
88
70
70
85
5
5
121
City of Toronto Municipal Breakdown
Bradford West Gwillimbury
Whitchurch-Stouûville
Adjala-Tosorontio
East Gwillimbury
Richmond Hill
Toronto W06
Toronto W09
Toronto W05
Toronto E09
Toronto E06
Toronto E07
Halton Hills
Orangeville
Burlington
Clarington
Brampton
Markham
Georgina
Pickering
Vaughan
Oshawa
Caledon
Oakville
Scugog
Innisûl
Milton
Brock
Essa
King
Monthly Statistics 2023
Monthly Statistics 2022
Year Sales Average Price
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021 $1,095,475
$929,636
$819,153
$787,842
$822,510
$729,824
$622,116
$566,611
$522,951
$497,073
$464,989
$431,262
121,712
95,066
87,747
78,017
92,340
113,040
101,213
92,776
87,047
85,488
89,110
85,860
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Annual $1,189,912
$1,051,031
$1,079,087
$1,090,301
$1,086,560
$1,079,586
$1,073,316
$1,145,786
$1,210,646
$1,250,739
$1,298,671
$1,334,062
$1,242,407
75,107
3,110
4,521
4,936
5,001
5,590
4,870
6,424
7,228
7,941
10,864
9,028
5,594
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Year to Date $1,038,668
$1,038,668
3,100
3,100 Notes
1. Sales, dollar volume, average sale prices and median sale prices are based on firm transactions entered into the TRREB MLS® System between the first and last day of
the month/period being reported.
2. New listings entered into the TRREB MLS® System between the first and last day of the month/period being reported.
3. Active listings at the end of the last day of the month/period being reported.
4. Ratio of the average selling price to the average listing price for firm transactions entered into the TRREB MLS® System between the first and last day of the month/period
being reported.
5. Average Listing Days on Market (Avg. LDOM) refers to the average number of days sold listings were on the market. Average Property Days on Market (Avg. PDOM) refers
to the average number of days a property was on the market before selling, irrespective of whether the property was listed more than once by the same combination of seller
and brokerage during the original listing contract period.
6. Active Listings at the end of the last day of the month/period being reported.
7. Past monthly and year-to-date figures are revised on a monthly basis.
8. SNLR = Sales-to-New-Listings Ratio. Calculated using a 12 month moving average (sales/new listings).
9. Mos. Inv. = Months of Inventory. Calculated using a 12 month moving average (active listings/sales).
10. "Bradford West Gwillimbury" is referred to as "Bradford" and "Whitchurch-Stouffville" is referred to as "Stouffville" in the report.
Dufferin
Durham
Halton
Peel
Simcoe
Toronto
York
For historical annual sales and average price data over a longer time frame, go to:
https://trreb.ca/files/market-stats/market-watch/historic.pdf