How To Make Your #Ebooks Add Value, Usability To Your Info Product

Many people immediately think of #ebooks when they hear the words “information product”, but there’s so much more you can do with your information products that will make your products more useful to your customers AND will help you make more money.

How To Make Your #Ebooks Add Value, Usability To Your Info Product

  1. 1. How To Make Your Ebooks Add Value, Usability To Your Info Product Many people immediately think of ebooks when they hear the words “information product”, but there’s so much more you can do with your information products that will make your products more useful to your customers AND will help you make more money. Why Your Customer Benefits from Different Information Formats People learn and like to consume information in different ways. Many people do like to read and printed reports or ebooks will do the trick for them. Others like to listen to information. They may want to download audios to their mp3 players, burn them to CDs so they can listen in the car or listen on their computer while they attend to other tasks. Some people may prefer to watch and you may even want to include video in your information products.
  2. 2. Why YOU Benefit from Different Information Formats When you offer different formats, you can increase the perceived value of your products. A product that is just a downloadable PDF may not be seen as valuable as a product that offers an ebook, audio recording and transcripts. This means, you can charge more for your information product…increasing your bottom line. You can also reach more customers with your multi-media information product. Some people won’t buy ebooks because they’d prefer to listen. Others may have slow Internet connections and can’t easily download mp3s, so they would rather have typed information they can read. There are so many reasons why customers prefer different formats and it’s easy to provide those formats…so why not go the extra mile. Keep in mind accessibility. People with visual impairments may find it easier to listen to your audio and those with hearing impairments wouldn’t be able to listen to your audio. Don’t limit their options.
  3. 3. And Don’t Just Limit Yourself to One Product It’s tough to make a great living off just one information product and if you make a great product, your customers are going to want more. So, when you’re creating your first information product, make a plan for additional ebooks. These can give more in-depth information on certain topics, could contain more advanced techniques or anything that your target customer would be interested in. Alternatively, if you can’t develop your own line of products immediately, ensure that you have some backend sales lined up and recommend further products through affiliate links. Always make the most of your marketing efforts!
  Boosting Sales Of Your Ebooks When you put your all into learning something that you need to know, you can bet that other people can benefit from what you have learned. Internet marketing is one of those topics that lots of people need help with. So once you've gained knowledge and experience writing and selling an internet marketing ebook might be a good opportunity for you. In order to make money in ebook publishing, you have to have a product that people want. How-to books that fill a need are undoubtedly best-selling ebooks. An internet marketing ebook falls into that category. There is nothing worse than an internet marketing ebook or how-to ebook that is filled with junk. Thus, in order for your internet marketing ebook to be a best seller, it has to offer useful information. If it doesn't, you'll get return requests and charge-backs left and right. Besides, if you don't have quality content in your internet marketing ebook, you can't comfortably offer a
  money back guarantee which is actually a vital aspect of marketing ebooks for profit. Every ebook, especially an internet marketing ebook, needs to have a clear purpose before you begin to write it. Decide who your target audience will be – who will buy your book? Selecting a niche market to sell your internet marketing ebook to is half the battle. When you narrow your market rather than trying to satisfy the masses, you will have a much higher quality product and less competition. The trick to producing a best seller is to provide a solution to an existing problem that isn't effectively solved by numerous competitors. Add value to your internet marketing ebook by offering freebies as bonuses for buying the ebook right away. A customer's perceived value is very important. Examples of bonuses might include things like a report on how to set up an affiliate program for an ebook, how to manage a pay-per-click campaign, or how to write results-oriented sales copy for an internet marketing website. Realize that if your internet marketing ebook is going to make money, you've got to apply the internet marketing principles that will get your ebook noticed, walk the prospect through the sales process and close the sale. The first principle is driving traffic to your website. Whatever internet marketing techniques you use to accomplish that, targeted traffic is vital. Once you have visitors at your website the sales process kicks in. Long-copy sales letters are undoubtedly best for selling an internet marketing ebook or any other ebook for that matter. Short copy just doesn't cut it. You see, when you are selling information products online, like an internet marketing ebook, you don't have the advantage of a face-to-face sales opportunity. Your web copy has to accomplish the sales for you.
  To close the sale, the copy must convey a unique selling proposition – one or more things that stand out apart from your competition. It has to be attractive and compelling to your well-defined target market with headlines and subheads that grab attention by stating the product's benefit or solution, or invoking curiosity. Your pricing strategy and relative bonuses must give readers a high perceived value so they feel they are getting an internet marketing ebook and additional information or products that are worth what they are paying. The sales copy also has to build credibility either by stating the author's credentials, using testimonials, or both. The reader's objections also have to be countered by the sales copy. This can be accomplished by addressing them directly and by offering a money back guarantee. A long-copy sales letter for selling an internet marketing ebook or another "how to" ebook that creates a sense of urgency can result in immediate sales. People have a tendency to be impulse shoppers so creating urgency by offering a "limited time" price or bonuses or making the product available only for a limited time will prompt the close of the sale. Another factor to consider when writing sales copy for your internet marketing ebook is, buyers want to know they can contact you. When you provide valid, easy-to-find contact information your credibility increases tremendously and as a result so will your sales for your internet marketing ebook or any ebook you choose to publish.

