Download (Kindle) Little Weirds

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "p...
Weirds
q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 5203897...
Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
Download (Kindle) Little Weirds
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download (Kindle) Little Weirds

11 views

Published on

Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue-green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download (Kindle) Little Weirds

  1. 1. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little Weirds
  2. 2. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  3. 3. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  4. 4. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  5. 5. Weirds
  6. 6. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  7. 7. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  8. 8. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  9. 9. Weirds
  10. 10. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  11. 11. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  12. 12. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  13. 13. Weirds
  14. 14. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  15. 15. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  16. 16. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  17. 17. Weirds
  18. 18. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  19. 19. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  20. 20. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  21. 21. Weirds
  22. 22. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  23. 23. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  24. 24. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  25. 25. Weirds
  26. 26. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  27. 27. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  28. 28. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  29. 29. Weirds
  30. 30. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  31. 31. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  32. 32. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  33. 33. Weirds
  34. 34. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  35. 35. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  36. 36. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  37. 37. Weirds
  38. 38. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  39. 39. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  40. 40. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  41. 41. Weirds
  42. 42. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  43. 43. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  44. 44. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  45. 45. Weirds
  46. 46. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  47. 47. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  48. 48. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  49. 49. Weirds
  50. 50. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  51. 51. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  52. 52. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  53. 53. Weirds
  54. 54. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  55. 55. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR
  56. 56. Little Weirds Step into Jenny Slate's wild imagination in this "magical" (Mindy Kaling), "delicious" (Amy Sedaris), and "poignant" (John Mulaney) New York Times bestseller about love, heartbreak, and being alive -- "this book is something new and wonderful" (George Saunders). You may "know" Jenny Slate from her Netflix special, Stage Fright, as the creator of Marcel the Shell, or as the star of "Obvious Child." But you don't really know Jenny Slate until you get bonked on the head by her absolutely singular writing style. To see the world through Jenny's eyes is to see it as though for the first time, shimmering with strangeness and possibility. As she will remind you, we live on an ancient ball that rotates around a bigger ball made up of lights and gasses that are science gasses, not farts (don't be immature). Heartbreak, confusion, and misogyny stalk this blue- green sphere, yes, but it is also a place of wild delight and unconstrained vitality, a place where we can start living as soon as we . Click Here To Download Little
  57. 57. Weirds
  58. 58. q q q q q q Books Details : Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364 Author : Jenny Slate Pages : 240 pages Publisher : Back Bay Books Language : ISBN-10 : 52038977 ISBN-13 : 9780316485364
  59. 59. Click Here To Download Little Weirds OR

×