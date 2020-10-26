Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Michelle Antimano, RN Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) term used for any condition brought by sudden, reduced blood flow/oxygen supply to the heart...
CORONARY ARTERIES
PATHOGENESIS MODIFIABLE RISK FACTORS
CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS AORTIC ANEURYSM ENDOCARDITIS PERICARDIAL EFFUSION OR TAMPONADE PERICARDITIS ESOPHAGEAL TEAR PULMONA...
Diagnostics of ACS 12 Lead ECG Vital signs Blood glucose • CBC • Electrolytes • Urea • Creatinine • LFT • Glucose • Lipid ...
UNSTABLE ANGINA NSTEMI STEMI EXTENT OF OCCLUSION ECG TROPONIN Sub-occlusive Sub-occlusive Occlusive NORMAL HIGH HIGH NEW L...
INITIAL MANAGEMENT
PRIMARY PCI 1ST CHOICE FIBRINOLYTIC THERAPY 2ND CHOICE STREPTOKINASE ALTEPLASE RETAPLASE DEFINITIVE MANAGEMENT
LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT ACE INHIBITORS/ ANGIOTENSIN RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS BETABLOCKERS ASPIRIN/ CLOPIDOGREL STATINS
WHEN IS CABG INDICATED? • Presence of triple-vessel disease. • Severe left main stem artery stenosis. • Failure of fibrino...
Complications Early Complications • Arrhythmias  SCA  SCD • Myocardial Rupture Right sided HF • Myocardial Rupture Pap...
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acute Coronary Syndrome

25 views

Published on

acute coronary syndrome

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Acute Coronary Syndrome

  1. 1. Michelle Antimano, RN Acute Coronary Syndrome
  2. 2. Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) term used for any condition brought by sudden, reduced blood flow/oxygen supply to the heart due to formation of thrombus or atherosclerotic plaque that blocks or narrows a coronary artery resulting myocardial ischemia and/or infarction -Primary diagnosis of majority of admission to MCC -This is an absolute medical emergency! NSTEMI ACS STEMI UNSTABLE ANGINA
  3. 3. CORONARY ARTERIES
  4. 4. PATHOGENESIS MODIFIABLE RISK FACTORS
  5. 5. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS
  6. 6. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS AORTIC ANEURYSM ENDOCARDITIS PERICARDIAL EFFUSION OR TAMPONADE PERICARDITIS ESOPHAGEAL TEAR PULMONARY EMBOLISM
  7. 7. Diagnostics of ACS 12 Lead ECG Vital signs Blood glucose • CBC • Electrolytes • Urea • Creatinine • LFT • Glucose • Lipid profile • Troponin • CKMB CXR ECHO
  8. 8. UNSTABLE ANGINA NSTEMI STEMI EXTENT OF OCCLUSION ECG TROPONIN Sub-occlusive Sub-occlusive Occlusive NORMAL HIGH HIGH NEW LBBB
  9. 9. INITIAL MANAGEMENT
  10. 10. PRIMARY PCI 1ST CHOICE FIBRINOLYTIC THERAPY 2ND CHOICE STREPTOKINASE ALTEPLASE RETAPLASE DEFINITIVE MANAGEMENT
  11. 11. LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT ACE INHIBITORS/ ANGIOTENSIN RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS BETABLOCKERS ASPIRIN/ CLOPIDOGREL STATINS
  12. 12. WHEN IS CABG INDICATED? • Presence of triple-vessel disease. • Severe left main stem artery stenosis. • Failure of fibrinolysis or PCI. • Cardiogenic shock.
  13. 13. Complications Early Complications • Arrhythmias  SCA  SCD • Myocardial Rupture Right sided HF • Myocardial Rupture Papillary Muscle Rupture  MR/ MVP • Acute HF  Cardiogenic shock  Death • Pericarditis • PE Late Complications • Dressler’s Syndrome • Chronic HF

×