Turismo mistico y salud (thalia noa)

PROGRAMA DE ESTUDIOS G U I A O F I C I A L D E T U R I S M O PROPUESTAPARA EL DESARROLLO DEL TURISMO MISTICO Y SALUD EN EL...
1. EN QUE REGIONES DEL PERU SE DESARROLLA EL TURISMO MÍSTICO Y SALUD (Mencione 03 Regiones y la actividad correspondiente)...
3. MENCIONA 04 ACTIVIDADES QUE CONOZCAS SOBRE TURISMO MÍSTICO O SALUD. LECTURA DEL FUTURO O PRESENTE CURACIONES ANCESTRALE...
Las distintas culturas precolombinas que habitaron nuestro país desarrollaron una gran variedad de ritos basados en las re...
7. QUE ES PARA USTED EL TURISMO MISTICO Y SALUD. El turismo mistico se basa en el desarrollo de la persona utilizando gene...
  1. 1. PROGRAMA DE ESTUDIOS G U I A O F I C I A L D E T U R I S M O PROPUESTAPARA EL DESARROLLO DEL TURISMO MISTICO Y SALUD EN EL PERÚ. ELABORADO POR: RUTH THALIA NOA QUISPE DOCENTE: FLABIO CESAR VILA SANTIAGO AYACUCHO – PERÚ 2020
  2. 2. 1. EN QUE REGIONES DEL PERU SE DESARROLLA EL TURISMO MÍSTICO Y SALUD (Mencione 03 Regiones y la actividad correspondiente). 2 TURISMO MISTICO EN PUNO 1 TURISMO MISTICO EN PIURA Las Lagunas de las Huaringas, es un Centro Ceremonial, donde se concentra la magia, el misticismo y la medicina tradicional. A este lugar recurren personas que buscan cuararse de una dificil enfermedad o en busca de major suerte en el negocio y en el amor. Donde el chaman realiza un ceremonial tiene por finalidad que las aguas absorvan lo malo del cuerpo. 3 TURISMO MISTICO EN LORETO 2. ¿PORQUE ES IMPORTANTE ESTA ACTIVIDAD EN EL TURISMO? La actividad que se realiza en este lugar es dar ofrendas a la madre Tierra, es un rito inca, que aun perdure entre los pobladores de Puno, y se hace en señal de retribución y reverencia por las cosechas y el alimento que brinda a su gente y animales. Pachatata, lugar sagrado de la montaña en el cual depositan las ofrendas rituales una vez al año. En Puerto de Bellavista, en Iquitos, se realiza la actividad de la ceremonia de la ayahuasca,es uno de los rituals mas emblematicos dentro del turismo mistico. El chaman se trasladan hasta la rotona de la ayahuasca,acompañado de brebajes y cánticos,buscan la purificación de los cuerpos curara diversas enfermedades. Es muy importante ya que dentro de estas actividades el turista podra saber mas sobre el TURISMO MISTICO. Que personas puedan realizar esta actividad, con que finalidad, el turista podra convivir, saber mas del misticismo, se va sentir involucrado, como un chaman pueden curar una persona enferma o puede realizar estas actividad que en relidad sorprenden, pero el turismo se tiene que dar siempre y cuando la persona (chaman, curandero, etc) sea conocedor de esta actividad, todo esto para dar una buena seguridad al turita y satisfacer sus necesidades, hacerles conocer que tan grande puede ser esta actividad.
  3. 3. 3. MENCIONA 04 ACTIVIDADES QUE CONOZCAS SOBRE TURISMO MÍSTICO O SALUD. LECTURA DEL FUTURO O PRESENTE CURACIONES ANCESTRALES (CON LA HOJA DE LA COCA) BAÑOS DE FLORECIMIENTO O BAÑOS PAGOS A LA TIERRA CON YERBAS MEDICINALES 4. ¿CONOCES ALGÚN LUGAR EN LA REGION DE AYACUCHO QUE SE PRACTICA EL TURISMO MÍSTICO Y SALUD? En el cerro la PICOTA (huamanga – Ayacucho) en este lugar se dice y escuche que se hacen ritules, pagos para que la perona enferma, que tiene alguna enfermedad pueda sanarse,pero tam,bien hacen rituales negativos como la magia negra. 5. AVERIGUA Y DESCRIBE UN PEQUEÑO RESUMEN SOBRE COMO SE REALIZA EL PAGO A LA TIERRA. El chaman ofrendadiferentesproductostalescomo:hojade coca, cerealsplata,chica,fetosde llamas,entre otros. Luegoel chaman extiendelamantaandinaadornadacon velas,el chamaninvocaa losdioses de la naturaleza,mientraslosdemasasitentesofrecensuspeticionesalaMadre Tierra. Despuesse invocaa los 3 componentesdel mundoandinoHANAN PACHA(Mundode arriba),KAYPACHA (Mundode presente) yel UKHUPACHA ( mundode abajo). Luegoel chaman realizaunbrindisconla chicade joraen honora laMadre Tierra,Finalmente se procede a la quemade la ofrenda. Si las cenizassonNegrassignificaque el pagoala Tierrano fue del agrado de la Pachamama,Si lascenizassalenblancassignificade Habra prosperidad. Esta actividadpuede durarunaproximadode 1 hora.
  4. 4. Las distintas culturas precolombinas que habitaron nuestro país desarrollaron una gran variedad de ritos basados en las relaciones entre el hombre, lo natural y lo sobrenatural. La llegada de la cultura occidental no hizo desaparecer estas prácticas. Por el contrario, se produjo una fusión entre ambas vertientes, dando lugar a un interesante caso de sincretismo, que se evidencia claramente en los ritos y celebraciones en los que conviven las tradiciones occidentales y andinas. 6. DESCRIBE UN PEQUEÑO RESUMEN DE LAS CURACIONES ANCESTRALES DE LAS SIGUIENTES CULTURAS: CHAVIN Las curaciones en la cultura chavin estaban ligadas a la magia y la religión, todas la enfermedades se suponian que provenían porel desprendimiento del espíritu del cuerpo a causa de un maleficio o pecado. Para ello utilizaron un cactus llamado SAN PEDRO en sus curaciones espirituales PARACAS La medicina en la cultura paracas practicaron una forma de cirujia del cerebro llamada trepanacion, los medicos paracas quirurgicamente hicieron agujeros en el craneo para tartar los traumatismos craneanos provocados portraumatismos en las guerras. La zona operada presenta una cicatrización lo que revela que la aquella persona pudo sobrevivir a la operacion.
  5. 5. 7. QUE ES PARA USTED EL TURISMO MISTICO Y SALUD. El turismo mistico se basa en el desarrollo de la persona utilizando generalmente los conocimientos ancestrales y algunos elementos naturales. Donde se hace conocer la sabiduria del chaman, curandero, medicos brujos, etc. Son ellos quienes sanan enfermedades solamente utilizando la naturaleza y su energia. En otros casos Tambien pueden leer el futuro solo con la hoja de la coca, obviamente respondiendo las preguntas de las personas interesadas. Si bien hablamos del turismo mistico es sorprendente, misterioso, ya todo esto no conocen muchas personas y poder llevar a un grupo de turistas a vivir estas experiencias obviamnete sera sorprendete para ellos porque dentro de estas actividades podran aprender muchimas cosas que tal vez ellos nunca imaginaron que pudiera existir.

