Tarea 1 Unidad III

METODOSDEENTRENAMIENTOYTESTDEAPTITUDFISICA �
El trabajo tiene como objetivo el estudio y posterior conocimiento acerca de los M�todos de Entrenamiento y Test de Aptitu...
Son procedimientos para desarrollar las capacidades motoras, t�cnicas y t�cticas. METODOS DE ENTRENAMIENTO
. METODOS CONTINUOS O DE DURACION. 1. RESISTENCIA AEROBICA . METODOS FRACCIONADOS DISCONTINUOS O CON INTERVALOS. 1. RESIST...
M�todosContinuoso de Duraci�n. Sonformas de trabajo en que no hay interrupci�n del esfuerzo, estos esfuerzos son largos y ...
ESTOS METODOS SON
FARLEK M�todo destinado a obtener resistencia aer�bica que consiste en cubrir una distancia relativamente larga variando d...
TROTE Consiste simplemente en trotar de acuerdo a la condici�n de cada individuo, es de f�cil progresi�n y no precisa de i...
CROSS-COUNTRY Se trata de trotar o correr en un terreno natural y variado de preferencia irregular, donde las variaciones ...
METODOS FRACCIONADOS,DISCONTINUOS O CON INTERVALOS Son sistemas de entrenamiento en que el esfuerzo es interrumpido por un...
EL INTERVAL TRAINING O ENTRENAMIENTO DE INTERVALO Consiste en hacer repeticiones de esfuerzos submaxilares con intervalos ...
ENTRENAMIENTO DE REPETICIONES Se usa especialmente para los deportes colectivos. Su forma practica consiste en recorrer pa...
ENTRENAMIENTO EN CIRCUITO M�todo que tiene como objetivo principal la resistencia aer�bica como la fuerza y la resistencia...
TIPOS DE EJERCICIOS DE RESISTENCIA
Podemos clasificar los tipos de ejercicios donde se ejercita principalmente la resistencia conforme a dos aspectos. 1. SEG...
2. SEGUN OBTENCION DE ENERGIA - ResistenciaAer�bica. Cuando llega el oxigeno necesario al musculo para producir la energ�a...
Resistencia Anaer�bica. Cuando el oxigeno aportado a trav�s de la respiraci�n es insuficiente en cuanto al consumo que se ...
PARA ORDENAR TU RUTINA DE EJERCICIOS OCUPAREMOS LAS FASES DEL PLAN DE ENTRENAMIENTO. FASE INICIAL Calentamiento. Consta de...
A continuaci�n se presentaran ejercicios primordiales variados, convenientes y adecuados para cada fase del entrenamiento ...
TRABAJO DE RESISTENCIA AEROBICA. Actividades que tengan una duraci�n m�nima de 15 minutos continuados. Entre Ellas. -Trote...
TEST DE APTITUD FISICA Un test f�sico es una prueba de aptitud o condici�n de las facultades f�sicas. Nos indica las actit...
CONCLUSION Como hemos visto el trabajo, fue realizado con l fin de dar a conocer los M�todos de Entrenamiento Los cuales s...
REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFICA html.rincondelvago.com/sistema-fartlek.html HTPP//.www.fuerzaycontrol.com/el-interval-training-ii...
