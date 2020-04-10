Successfully reported this slideshow.
My first learn to write workbook

Develop motor skills with letters and shapes―the complete workbook for your brand-new writer

Starting out with writing will be easy and fun for your little one with this colorful learn to write for kids guide. My First Learn to Write Workbook is filled with activities and practice pages that introduce your first-time writer to letters, numbers, and shapes using a real pencil and paper. Teach pen control, line tracing, first words, and more with engaging exercises your toddler will love. This is the perfect primer to launch your child into the wonderful world of writing!

This learn to write for kids manual includes:

Build fine motor skills―Start developing your child’s writing muscles with activities like following paths and drawing different shapes.
Letters and numbers―This learn to write for kids workbook helps your little one learn their letters and numbers with colorful examples on every page.
Practice makes perfect―Keep the writing going with almost 80 pages worth of practice space in this learn to write for kids book!
Get your little one started writing right with this super fun learn to write for kids workbook

My first learn to write workbook

