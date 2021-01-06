Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEAM BASED LEARNING AND ENGLISH GRAMMAR: BUILDING COMMUNITY AND LOWERING AFFECT. Sonja Launspach Idaho State University Po...
PEDAGOGICAL CHALLENGES 1. Student’s Fear of Grammar  Teaching non-linguistic majors (English and English Ed)  Fear of be...
TEAM BASED LEARNING  Team-based learning (TBL) is an instructional strategy developed by Michaelsen & Sweet (2012)  I wa...
ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS OF TBL  Teams  Manage permanent teams through team effort and peer evaluation  Accountability  Inco...
THERE ARE FOUR COMPONENTS OF TBL:  Permanent teams,  Readiness assurance activities,  Applications activities  Anonymo...
ADAPTED FOR ON-LINE GRAMMAR CLASSROOM EACH WEEK FOLLOWED A SIMILAR PATTERN  Day one:  Students would do the assigned cha...
ADAPTED FOR ON-LINE GRAMMAR CLASSROOM  Day two:  I usually started this session with some kind of review of prior materi...
SAMPLES OF TEAM ACTIVITIES
WHAT SEEMED TO WORK  Teams provided support system for students  It provided a way for students to get to know each othe...
WHAT NEEDS RETHINKING  Not enough balance between formative and summative assessments  It was possible for students to d...
WHAT NEEDS RETHINKING  Issues with grading  Amount of grading  There ended up being 1 quiz, 2 team activity results, an...
REFERENCES  Michaelsen, L. K., & Sweet, M. (2012). Team-based Learning in the Social Sciences and Humanities : Group Work...
Team Based Learning and English Grammar: Building community and lowering affect by Sonja Launspach

POSTER B3. This presentation is part of the organized session on Scholarly Teaching in Linguistics in the Age of Covid-19 and Beyond at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Linguistic Society of America.

This paper will explore the initial use of a Team Based Learning (TBL) approach in a synchronous on-line basic English grammar course for non-linguistic majors. Team based learning approaches were chosen in order to create a supportive learning community, address students fear of grammar and provide more effective formative assessment.

For the full presentation, please visit this page: https://lingscholarlyteaching.wordpress.com/2021/01/05/poster-b3/

  1. 1. TEAM BASED LEARNING AND ENGLISH GRAMMAR: BUILDING COMMUNITY AND LOWERING AFFECT. Sonja Launspach Idaho State University Poster Presented at the Linguistic Society of America Session on Scholarly Teaching in the Age of COVID-19 and Beyond January 9, 2021
  2. 2. PEDAGOGICAL CHALLENGES 1. Student’s Fear of Grammar  Teaching non-linguistic majors (English and English Ed)  Fear of being judged, bad experiences with former teachers  Fear of looking stupid, not asking questions 2. Focus on points/grade and not course content  Creates high anxiety/stress around scores for homework and exams  Unable/unwilling to see mistakes as a form of learning 3. Building Community in an synchronous on-line teaching environment  Need to reduce isolation  Need to provide students with a learning support system
  3. 3. TEAM BASED LEARNING  Team-based learning (TBL) is an instructional strategy developed by Michaelsen & Sweet (2012)  I was already using a version of TBL in my upper division linguistic courses.  It emphasizes student preparation out of class and application of knowledge in class. I liked that, through the team activities, the students directly engaged with data and other course materials rather than me explaining it in a ppt.  It engages students in active learning and critical thinking.
  4. 4. ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS OF TBL  Teams  Manage permanent teams through team effort and peer evaluation  Accountability  Incorporate features that facilitate student accountability for the quality of both individual and group work  Feedback  Give students frequent and timely feedback.  Use of formative assessment  Assignment design  Use assignments that promote individual learning as well as team development.  (Michaelsen & Sweet, 2012)
  5. 5. THERE ARE FOUR COMPONENTS OF TBL:  Permanent teams,  Readiness assurance activities,  Applications activities  Anonymous peer evaluation.  Typical Sequence of Activities (Michaelsen & Sweet, 2012)
  6. 6. ADAPTED FOR ON-LINE GRAMMAR CLASSROOM EACH WEEK FOLLOWED A SIMILAR PATTERN  Day one:  Students would do the assigned chapter readings in preparation for the taking readiness assurance quiz on Moodle. Before class, they would take the readiness assurance quiz (the quiz closed 15 minutes before class started)  After announcements and any review, I would put the teams into break out rooms to work on Team readiness assurance Activity. The Teams work together on quiz questions in breakout rooms and I would visit them to answer any questions.  After they completed the activity, there would be a class discussion of team results where each team reports their answers. I would go down the list and ask each team in turn to share their answer. This provided an opportunity for me to correct any answers, answer questions, elaborate on any concepts or provide examples.
  7. 7. ADAPTED FOR ON-LINE GRAMMAR CLASSROOM  Day two:  I usually started this session with some kind of review of prior material and then presented on the current chapter’s grammar concepts, expanding on the book’s coverage and giving more examples in preparation for the team activity.  After the presentation, the Teams would work together in breakout rooms on Team Concept Exploration Activity which asked them to apply the concepts we were learning, but identification or analysis of example sentences or paragraphs.  After they completed the activity, there would be a class discussion of the team results where each team reports their answers. I would go down the list and ask each team in turn to share their answer. This provided an opportunity for me to correct any answers, answer questions, elaborate on any concepts or provide examples.
  8. 8. SAMPLES OF TEAM ACTIVITIES
  9. 9. WHAT SEEMED TO WORK  Teams provided support system for students  It provided a way for students to get to know each other in the zoom classroom. One group ended up spending time studying together outside of class.  Teams provided peer learning/teaching resource  Students mentioned the team as study resource in both their answers in the Check Yourself Exercise and in the midterm reflection  In-class Team activities involve students in Active Learning  It provided a way to breaks up zoom session and get students actively involved in the class. Less able to hide behind video.  Class discussion of team results provided immediate feedback/answers to assignment  One way to help reduce student anxiety expressed in prior semesters about “studying wrong,” that is, needing to know the answer to the exercises immediately so they study the “right answer”
  10. 10. WHAT NEEDS RETHINKING  Not enough balance between formative and summative assessments  It was possible for students to depend on team and not development or grow their own individual grammar knowledge base. This became apparent in the later quizzes where they couldn’t rely on the book for answers  One thing that contributed to this was the design of the weekly individual assignments which emphasized metacognition and self reflection  Teams might not function optimally  There were non/low participating students (didn’t turn on their video, or didn’t take turn at different team roles)  Students dropped out leaving the team with low numbers  Technical issues with zoom
  11. 11. WHAT NEEDS RETHINKING  Issues with grading  Amount of grading  There ended up being 1 quiz, 2 team activity results, and 1 individual assignment to grade per week. While there was only one assignment per group to grade, it still added up.  My on-line grading learning curve  I wasn’t as aware of the amount of Time or extra steps it would take to grade on-line. I had to find a work around that let me mark on individual papers or rubrics and then upload those for students. This meant students didn’t always get feedback in quickly as they needed.  Managing different technologies/LMS etc.
  12. 12. REFERENCES  Michaelsen, L. K., & Sweet, M. (2012). Team-based Learning in the Social Sciences and Humanities : Group Work That Works to Generate Critical Thinking and Engagement (Vol. 1st ed). Sterling, Va: Stylus Publishing.  Michaelsen, L. K., & Sweet, M. (2011). Team-Based Learning. New Directions For Teaching And Learning.128, 41-51. DOI: 10.1002/tl.467  Michaelsen, L. K., Knight, A. B., & Fink, L. D. (2004). Team-based learning: A transformative use of small groups in college teaching. Stylus.  Palsolé, S. & Awalt, C. (2008). Team-Based Learning in Asynchronous Online Settings. New Directions for Teaching and Learning. 116, 87-95 DOI: 10.1002/tl.336  Gomez, E. A. & Bieber, M. (2005). Towards Active Team-Based Learning: An Online Instructional Strategy. Proceedings of the Eleventh Americas Conference on Information Systems, Omaha, NE, USA August 11th-14th 2005, 728-734.  Clark et al.(2018).Off to On: Best Practices for Online Team-Based Learning™ A white paper prepared as a “pre-reading” document for an Innovations Track workshop at the Team-Based Learning™ Collaborative (TBLC) conference, San Diego, CA, March 2018

