POSTER B3. This presentation is part of the organized session on Scholarly Teaching in Linguistics in the Age of Covid-19 and Beyond at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Linguistic Society of America.



This paper will explore the initial use of a Team Based Learning (TBL) approach in a synchronous on-line basic English grammar course for non-linguistic majors. Team based learning approaches were chosen in order to create a supportive learning community, address students fear of grammar and provide more effective formative assessment.



For the full presentation, please visit this page: https://lingscholarlyteaching.wordpress.com/2021/01/05/poster-b3/