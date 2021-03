This notary record journal is 8.5” x 11” and has enough space for 400 entries. It also includes 2021 and 2022 Rescission calendar cheat sheets. Each page provides space for Document type and date⭐ notarization type⭐ jurat⭐ acknowledgment⭐ oath⭐ date⭐ time⭐ printed name & address of signer⭐ ID information⭐ thumbprint⭐ signature⭐ and notes.