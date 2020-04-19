Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 Real Estate Books to Read While You're Stick at Home

These books will help any real estate developer or investor enhance their existing skills while developing new ones.

Published in: Real Estate
4 Real Estate Books to Read While You're Stick at Home

  1. 1. 4 HELPFUL REAL ESTATE BOOKS TO READ WHILE YOU’RE STUCK AT HOME By Michael Touchette
  2. 2. WHAT BETTER TIME TO BRUSH UP ON YOUR EXISTING SKILLS OR LEARN SOME NEW ONES THAN WHEN WE’RE ALL UNDER STAY AT HOME ORDERS FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE? REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CAN BE A DIFFICULT INDUSTRY TO BREAK INTO EVEN DURING THE BEST OF TIMES. STAYING UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS, MARKET STATUS, AND TECHNIQUES IS ESSENTIAL. Having a better understanding of every aspect of the business can mean the difference between making a profitable investment and a buying headache. Below are four different books that will help you gain a better understanding and grasp on several aspects of the real estate development industry.
  3. 3. THE BOOK ON INVESTING IN REAL ESTATE WITH NO (AND LOW) MONEY DOWN Want to get started in real estate? Brandon Turner’s book, The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down: Real Life Strategies for Investing in Real Estate Using Other People’s Money, will teach you just how to do so without breaking the bank. This book details multiple strategies that require little to no costs and are also simple to implement when beginning your career.
  4. 4. Michael Zuber is a seasoned professional in the industry and this book proves that point. One Rental At a Time: The Journey to Financial Independence through Real Estate helps readers not only build a portfolio but gain the right mindset for it. Investing and developing real estate is a marathon, not a sprint and your strategies and decisions should reflect that. The author will guide readers through different ways to invest and motivate you to get started now. ONE RENTAL AT A TIME
  5. 5. Real estate investors and developers mostly focus on books, articles, podcasts and more that solely focus on real estate. While this is essential, they are missing out on a key part of their endeavor, the business aspect. The Entrepreneur Mind: 100 Essential Beliefs, Characteristics, and Habits of Elite Entrepreneurs helps readers understand that they are building a business and just what goes into that. It’s important to get everything right on the first try, especially if operating on a budget. This book will give your business an edge and help you succeed where others might fail. THE ENTREPRENEUR MIND
  6. 6. It’s not about real estate per se, but the stock market has a profound impact on the real estate industry. Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side focuses on understanding and evaluating the risks that come with playing the stock market. By applying what you learn from this book to your business in real estate, you can identify market cycles and invest in more strategic opportunities that are more likely to lead to success than just investing relatively blindly. MASTERING THE MARKET CYCLE

