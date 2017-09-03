Acid - ­Base Assignment - Virtual High School (VHS) - SCH4U

1. Identify the acid, its conjugate base, the base and its conjugate acid in the following reaction: H3PO4(aq) + NH3(aq)H2PO4-(aq) + NH4+(aq)

2. Because rain washes pollutants out of the air, many Ontario lakes are undergoing changes in pH . The water in one such lake was found to have a hydronium ion concentration of 3.2 x 10-5M. What is the pH of this lake? Is it considered acidic or basic?

3. The pH of a sample of human blood was measured to be 7.41 at 25oC. What is the hydroxide ion [OH-(aq)] concentration?

4. What is the pH of a sodium hydroxide solution at 25oC in which the hydroxide ion concentration is 0.0026 mol/L? Is the solution acidic or basic?

5. A 0.20 M solution of hydrofluoric acid (HF(aq)) has a pH of 3.96 at 25oC. Calculate the Ka and Percent Ionization of hydrofluoric acid.

6. A 25.00 mL sample of 0.379 M nitric acid (HNO3(aq)) is titrated with 12.00 mL of 0.573 M lithium hydroxide (LiOH (aq)). Determine the amount of [H+(aq)] remaining in the flask and pH of the solution after reaction.





