Zephaniah a mic drops after a long revival

Zephaniah and the mic drops in the midst of a reformation
Zephaniah was in the time of great reform under Josiah but don’t get too overconﬁdent about that
1 The word of the Lord that came to Zephaniah the son of Cushi, son of Gedaliah, son of Amariah, son of Hezekiah, in the d...
“I will stretch out my hand against Judah and against all the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and I will cut off from this place...
Be silent before the Lord God! For the day of the Lord is near; Quiet!
the Lord has prepared a sacrifice and consecrated his guests. Quiet!
Neither their silver nor their gold shall be able to deliver them on the day of the wrath of the Lord. The cost of deliver...
I will bring distress on mankind, so that they shall walk like the blind, because they have sinned against the Lord; A gre...
The day of the Lod mentioned more times in Zephaniah than any Old Testament book
ch 1 Cleaning house Nothing to sing about and something to be quiet about
The day of the Lod mentioned 8 times in chapter 1 a key phrase Zeph 1:7,8,9,10,14,15,16,18 a sacriﬁced prepared by the Lor...
“I will utterly sweep away everything from the face of the earth,” declares the Lord. “I will sweep away man and beast; I ...
“I will sweep away man and beast;
“I will sweep away man and beast;
I will sweep away the birds of the heavens
and the fish of the sea, The sweeping of beasts, birds, ﬁsh are in the order of creation from Gen 1 and Psal 8 Man falls a...
Even with a recent reformation under Josiah but the attitudes of the people strange some acting as if “God won’t do anythi...
I'll search Jerusalem with lamps and punish those people who sit there unworried while thinking, “The Lord won't do anythi...
ch 2 Advice for the humble
The day of the Lod mentioned 2 times in chapter 2 a key phrase Zeph 2:2,3 anger coming you may be ‘hidden’ (Zephaniah) bef...
Zephaniah means hidden by the Lord perhaps Zephaniah was hidden as a child to keep him safe Here those trusting in the Lor...
Seek the Lord, all you humble of the land, who do his just commands; seek righteousness; seek humility; perhaps you may be...
ch 3 Something to sing about Something to be quiet over
The day of the Lod mentioned 3 times in chapter 3 a key phrase Zeph 3:8,11,16 Lord will pour out anger You will not be put...
“On that day you shall not be put to shame because of the deeds by which you have rebelled against me; for then I will rem...
12 But I will leave in your midst a people humble and lowly. They shall seek refuge in the name of the Lord, 13 those who ...
16 On that day it shall be said to Jerusalem: “Fear not, O Zion; let not your hands grow weak. 17 The Lord your God is in ...
18 I will gather those of you who mourn for the festival,     so that you will no longer suffer reproach.[c] 19  Behold, a...
Despite Revival and reformation coming to the land Zephaniah stand as a warning too little too late don’t be too self assu...
Zephaniah a mic drops after a long revival
Zephaniah a mic drops after a long revival

×