Eccesiastes how to be happy

How to be happy a very serious look on the subject Ecclesiastes
Or if you might prefer from another point of view…. A book bringing balance considering sorrow and joy in a right perspect...
The feast of tabernacles is the most joyous feast God commanded though Moses By tradition is read a most serious book that...
Or if you might prefer from yet another point of view…. dealing with ‘nothing new under the sun’
Ecclesiastes 1:1 [ All Is Vanity ] The words of the Preacher, the son of David, king in Jerusalem. Ecclesiastes 1:2 Vanity...
Ecclesiastes 7:27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding one thing to another to ﬁnd the scheme of ...
Ecclesiastes 1:3 What does man gain by all the toil at which he toils under the sun? Ecclesiastes 1:5 The sun rises, and t...
Ecclesiastes 1:3, 5, 12 What does man gain by all the toil at which he toils under the sun? The sun rises, and the sun goe...
Ecclesiastes 1:3 What does man gain by all the toil at which he toils under the sun? Ecclesiastes 1:5 The sun rises, and t...
The wise man’s heart is in his right hand the fool in his left The wise man holds his heart in his more dexterous hand and...
How NOT to be happy
We will have two voices in the book First speaker, the preacher. He speaks from a natural point of view Most of the book i...
Second speaker, the framer. He speaks less but frames the issues from a point of view that includes God
If the person writing this down is Solomon (and it sounds like it is) We might think of the two voices as different aspect...
I set myself on a search for the meaning of life and happiness. What is the key?
Intellect as a key to meaning in life
Intellect as a key to meaning in life
With wisdom comes depression as well and an empty pursuit of wisdom doesn’t satisfy by itself
Pleasure as a key to meaning in life
Pleasure as a key to meaning in life
The empty pursuit of pleasure doesn’t satisfy by itself
Hard work as a key to meaning in life
Hard work as a key to meaning in life
The empty pursuit of work doesn’t satisfy by itself
so far no mention of God (at least not since the 3rd verse) Ecclesiastes 1:13 And I applied my heart to seek and to search...
Until the framer (Is he Solomon? or not? Are they both Solomon?)
Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjoyment in his toil. Th...
Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjoyment in his toil. Th...
Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjoyment in his toil. Th...
Not a contradiction Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjo...
And back to “The Preacher’s” Central verse Ecclesiastes 7:27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding...
Ecclesiastes 7:27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding one thing to another to ﬁnd the scheme of ...
Ecclesiastes 7:27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding one thing to another to ﬁnd the scheme of ...
. 26 And I ﬁnd something more bitter than death: the woman whose heart is snares and nets, and whose hands are fetters. He...
A warning about free love near the center of the book? Yes, you could say that
A misused saying not mainly about ‘many books being tiring’ but really mainly about ‘God’s word’ being primary Ecclesiaste...
Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the who...
All is vanity futile and meaningless from a point of view
Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time nare not worth comparing with the glory that is to be ...
And Jesus entered in futility “My God, My God! Why have you forsaken Me?”
The book of Ecclesiastes

  2. 2. Or if you might prefer from another point of view…. A book bringing balance considering sorrow and joy in a right perspective
  3. 3. Ecclesiastes Vanity of vanities - All is vanity! Ecclesiastes Vanity of vanities - All is vanity! A most serious book to ponder On a most joyous occasion A most serious book to ponder On a most joyous occasion
  4. 4. Ecclesiastes Vanity of vanities - All is vanity! Ecclesiastes Vanity of vanities - All is vanity! A most serious book to ponder On a most joyous occasion A most serious book to ponder On a most joyous occasion
  5. 5. The feast of tabernacles is the most joyous feast God commanded though Moses By tradition is read a most serious book that contemplates futility of life The feast of tabernacles is the most joyous feast God commanded though Moses By tradition is read a most serious book that contemplates futility of life
  6. 6. Or if you might prefer from yet another point of view…. dealing with ‘nothing new under the sun’
  13. 13. Ecclesiastes 1:3, 5, 12 What does man gain by all the toil at which he toils under the sun? The sun rises, and the sun goes down, and hastens to the place where it rises. What has been is what will be, and what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.
  15. 15. The wise man’s heart is in his right hand the fool in his left The wise man holds his heart in his more dexterous hand and is purposeful The fool more loosely and ‘lets thing happen’
  16. 16. How NOT to be happy
  17. 17. We will have two voices in the book First speaker, the preacher. He speaks from a natural point of view Most of the book is him
  18. 18. Second speaker, the framer. He speaks less but frames the issues from a point of view that includes God
  19. 19. If the person writing this down is Solomon (and it sounds like it is) We might think of the two voices as different aspects of his experience (and divinely inspired despite failures and all with Solomon)
  20. 20. I set myself on a search for the meaning of life and happiness. What is the key?
  21. 21. Intellect as a key to meaning in life
  22. 22. Intellect as a key to meaning in life
  23. 23. With wisdom comes depression as well and an empty pursuit of wisdom doesn’t satisfy by itself
  24. 24. Pleasure as a key to meaning in life
  25. 25. Pleasure as a key to meaning in life
  26. 26. The empty pursuit of pleasure doesn’t satisfy by itself
  27. 27. Hard work as a key to meaning in life
  28. 28. Hard work as a key to meaning in life
  29. 29. The empty pursuit of work doesn’t satisfy by itself
  30. 30. so far no mention of God (at least not since the 3rd verse) Ecclesiastes 1:13 And I applied my heart to seek and to search out by wisdom all that is done under heaven. It is an unhappy business that God has given to the children of man to be busy with.
  31. 31. Until the framer (Is he Solomon? or not? Are they both Solomon?)
  32. 32. Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjoyment in his toil. This also, I saw, is from the hand of God, Ecclesiastes 2:26 For to the one who pleases him God has given wisdom and knowledge and joy, but to the sinner he has given the business of gathering and collecting, only to give to one who pleases God. This also is vanity and a striving after wind. Ecclesiastes 3:9 [ The God-Given Task ] What gain has the worker from his toil? Ecclesiastes 3:10 I have seen the business that God has given to the children of man to be busy with. Ecclesiastes 3:11 He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into man's heart, yet so that he cannot ﬁnd out what God has done from the beginning to the end. Ecclesiastes 3:13 also that everyone should eat and drink and take pleasure in all his toil—this is God's gift to man. Ecclesiastes 3:14 I perceived that whatever God does endures forever; nothing can be added to it, nor anything taken from it. God has done it, so that people fear before him. Ecclesiastes 3:15 That which is, already has been; that which is to be, already has been; and God seeks what has been driven away. Ecclesiastes 3:17 I said in my heart, God will judge the righteous and the wicked, for there is a time for every matter and for every work. Ecclesiastes 3:18 I said in my heart with regard to the children of man that God is testing them that they may see that they themselves are but beasts. God • 10 places
  33. 33. Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjoyment in his toil. This also, I saw, is from the hand of God, Ecclesiastes 2:26 For to the one who pleases him God has given wisdom and knowledge and joy, but to the sinner he has given the business of gathering and collecting, only to give to one who pleases God. This also is vanity and a striving after wind. Ecclesiastes 3:9 [ The God-Given Task ] What gain has the worker from his toil? Ecclesiastes 3:10 I have seen the business that God has given to the children of man to be busy with. Ecclesiastes 3:11 He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into man's heart, yet so that he cannot ﬁnd out what God has done from the beginning to the end. Ecclesiastes 3:13 also that everyone should eat and drink and take pleasure in all his toil—this is God's gift to man. Ecclesiastes 3:14 I perceived that whatever God does endures forever; nothing can be added to it, nor anything taken from it. God has done it, so that people fear before him. Ecclesiastes 3:15 That which is, already has been; that which is to be, already has been; and God seeks what has been driven away. Ecclesiastes 3:17 I said in my heart, God will judge the righteous and the wicked, for there is a time for every matter and for every work. Ecclesiastes 3:18 I said in my heart with regard to the children of man that God is testing them that they may see that they themselves are but beasts.
  34. 34. Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjoyment in his toil. This also, I saw, is from the hand of God,
  35. 35. Not a contradiction Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a person than that he should eat and drink and ﬁnd enjoyment in his toil. This also, I saw, is from the hand of God,
  36. 36. And back to “The Preacher’s” Central verse Ecclesiastes 7:27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding one thing to another to ﬁnd the scheme of things—
  37. 37. Ecclesiastes 7:27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding one thing to another to ﬁnd the scheme of things—
  38. 38. Ecclesiastes 7:27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding one thing to another to ﬁnd the scheme of things— …and take a closer look at what’s around it
  39. 39. . 26 And I ﬁnd something more bitter than death: the woman whose heart is snares and nets, and whose hands are fetters. He who pleases God escapes her, but the sinner is taken by her. 27 Behold, this is what I found, says the Preacher, while adding one thing to another to ﬁnd the scheme of things— 28 which my soul has sought repeatedly, but I have not found. One man among a thousand I found, but a woman among all these I have not found. 29 See, this alone I found, that God made man upright, but they have sought out many schemes. And a warning near the center of the book
  40. 40. A warning about free love near the center of the book? Yes, you could say that
  41. 41. A misused saying not mainly about ‘many books being tiring’ but really mainly about ‘God’s word’ being primary Ecclesiastes 12:9-12 Besides being wise, the Preacher also taught the people knowledge, weighing and studying and arranging many proverbs with great care. The Preacher sought to ﬁnd words of delight, and uprightly he wrote words of truth. The words of the wise are like goads, and like nails ﬁrmly ﬁxed are the collected sayings; they are given by one Shepherd. My son, beware of anything beyond these. Of making many books there is no end, and much study is a weariness of the ﬂesh.
  42. 42. Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man. For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil. The Law Eschatology the prophets? Wisdom literature (Psalms, Proverbs,..) In Conclusion
  43. 43. All is vanity futile and meaningless from a point of view
  44. 44. Romans 8:18 For I consider that the sufferings of this present time nare not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us. 19 For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God. 20 For the creation was subjected to futility, not willingly, but because of him who subjected it, in hope 21 that rthe creation itself will be set free from its bondage to corruption and obtain the freedom of the glory of the children of God.
  45. 45. And Jesus entered in futility “My God, My God! Why have you forsaken Me?”

