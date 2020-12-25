How to lose weight with water

To lose weight with water, try drinking a glass of water before each meal, since it will help you feel full quicker. You can also try a detox water diet by drinking 64 ounces of water a day, which can help wash toxins out of your body. Infuse your water with different flavors like strawberries, mint leaves, apples, and pineapple if you get bored with plain water. When you do eat, go for water-rich foods, like watermelon, peaches, tomatoes, and eggplant. However, keep in mind that a detox water diet isn’t healthy in the long term and you shouldn’t do it for more than a few days. For more tips, including how to start eating again after detoxing with water, read on!