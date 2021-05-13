Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫در‬ ‫کشورها‬ ‫حکمرانی‬ ‫صنعت‬ ‫عصر‬ 5.0
‫صنعت‬ 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
‫کشور‬ ‫حکمرانی‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
‫فعلی‬ ‫استانداردهای‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
‫فعلی‬ ‫واقعیت‬ 1.000.000.000 1.500.000.000 7.700.000.000 11.000.000.000 206 COUNTRIES 7.000 LANGUAGES 1.000.000.000 CARS ...
‫صنعت‬ ‫واقعیت‬ 5.0 ‫زباله‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫بازار‬ 475 ‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫دالر‬ ‫تریلیون‬ 2019 ‫زده‬ ‫تخمین‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫صنا...
‫بنا‬ ‫سنگ‬ ‫تشخیص‬ ‫تجدیدنظر‬ ‫متوجه‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫مجد‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫د‬ ‫بازیافت‬ 3R 6R www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.c...
6R – ‫بیدارشو‬ ‫هدرنده‬ 1. RECOGNIZE ‫تتشخیص‬ 2. RECONSIDER‫تجدیدنظر‬ 3. REALIZE‫متوجه‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫کاهش‬ ،‫بازیافت‬ ،...
‫ضایعات‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫بعضی‬ ‫در‬ ‫پسماند‬ ‫های‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫افت‬ 50 % ‫سالیانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫هزینه‬...
‫صنعت‬ ‫عصر‬ ‫در‬ ‫کشورها‬ ‫حکمرانی‬ 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
‫صنعت‬ ‫دراجرای‬ ‫زباله‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫های‬ ‫هزینه‬ 5.0 ‫سیستماتیک‬ ‫های‬ ‫زباله‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫در...
‫اتالف‬ ‫بی‬ ‫با‬ ‫رفته‬ ‫هدر‬ ‫از‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
‫صنعت‬ 5.0 ‫است‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
‫بدم‬ ‫تغییر‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫بی‬ ‫رفتن‬ ‫هدر‬ ‫از‬ ‫رو‬ ‫دنیا‬ ‫تا‬ ‫میکنم‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫را‬ ‫هدفی‬ ‫من‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫یه‬ ‫...
INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance persian
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
36 views
May. 13, 2021

INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance persian

حکمرانی کشورها در عصر صنعت 5.0

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance persian

  1. 1. ‫در‬ ‫کشورها‬ ‫حکمرانی‬ ‫صنعت‬ ‫عصر‬ 5.0
  2. 2. ‫صنعت‬ 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  3. 3. ‫کشور‬ ‫حکمرانی‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  4. 4. ‫فعلی‬ ‫استانداردهای‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  5. 5. ‫فعلی‬ ‫واقعیت‬ 1.000.000.000 1.500.000.000 7.700.000.000 11.000.000.000 206 COUNTRIES 7.000 LANGUAGES 1.000.000.000 CARS 9.000.000 DIE HUNGRY/Y 23.600.000 TONS FOOD/D 850.000 DIE THIRSTY/Y 347.000.000 l WATER/D www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz ‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫زباله‬ ‫مدیریت‬ ‫بازار‬ ۲۰۱۶ ‫به‬ ۲۸۵ | ‫گذاری‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫دالر‬ ‫میلیارد‬ ‫شد‬ . ‫سال‬ ‫تا‬ ‫رود‬ ‫می‬ ‫انتظار‬ ‫و‬ ۲۰۲۳ ‫به‬ ۴۳۵ ‫سال‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫برسد‬ ‫دالر‬ ‫میلیارد‬ ۲۰۱۷ ‫تا‬ ۲۰۲۳ ‫یک‬ CAGR ۶٫۲٪ ‫کند‬ ‫ثبت‬ ‫را‬
  6. 6. ‫صنعت‬ ‫واقعیت‬ 5.0 ‫زباله‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫بازار‬ 475 ‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫دالر‬ ‫تریلیون‬ 2019 ‫زده‬ ‫تخمین‬ ‫جهانی‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫تولیدات‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫ذخیره‬ ‫بواسطه‬ ‫شده‬ (W&O&W excl.) . www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  7. 7. ‫بنا‬ ‫سنگ‬ ‫تشخیص‬ ‫تجدیدنظر‬ ‫متوجه‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫مجد‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫د‬ ‫بازیافت‬ 3R 6R www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  8. 8. 6R – ‫بیدارشو‬ ‫هدرنده‬ 1. RECOGNIZE ‫تتشخیص‬ 2. RECONSIDER‫تجدیدنظر‬ 3. REALIZE‫متوجه‬ ‫کنید‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫کاهش‬ ،‫بازیافت‬ ،‫مجدد‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫بابت‬ ‫نیست‬ ‫الزم‬ ، ‫میدهید‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫را‬ ‫درست‬ ‫کار‬ ‫شما‬ ‫اگر‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  9. 9. ‫ضایعات‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫از‬ ‫بیش‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫بعضی‬ ‫در‬ ‫پسماند‬ ‫های‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫افت‬ 50 % ‫سالیانه‬ ‫های‬ ‫هزینه‬ ‫از‬ . . www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  10. 10. ‫صنعت‬ ‫عصر‬ ‫در‬ ‫کشورها‬ ‫حکمرانی‬ 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  11. 11. ‫صنعت‬ ‫دراجرای‬ ‫زباله‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگیری‬ ‫های‬ ‫هزینه‬ 5.0 ‫سیستماتیک‬ ‫های‬ ‫زباله‬ ‫از‬ ‫پیشگیری‬ ‫اجرای‬ ‫و‬ ‫ایجاد‬ ‫در‬ ‫گذاری‬ ‫سرمایه‬ ‫این‬ ‫میکند‬ ‫کمک‬ ‫بسیار‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫و‬ ‫جامعه‬ ‫درسراسر‬ . www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  12. 12. ‫اتالف‬ ‫بی‬ ‫با‬ ‫رفته‬ ‫هدر‬ ‫از‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  13. 13. ‫صنعت‬ 5.0 ‫است‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  14. 14. ‫بدم‬ ‫تغییر‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫بی‬ ‫رفتن‬ ‫هدر‬ ‫از‬ ‫رو‬ ‫دنیا‬ ‫تا‬ ‫میکنم‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫را‬ ‫هدفی‬ ‫من‬ ‫و‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫انتخاب‬ ‫یه‬ ‫همه‬ . ‫دهند‬ ‫می‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫را‬ ‫کار‬ ‫این‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫از‬ ‫صنایع‬ ‫و‬ ‫مردم‬ ‫چون‬ ،‫بپیوندد‬ ‫من‬ ‫به‬ ‫شما‬ ‫دولت‬ ‫امیدوارم‬ ‫تماس‬ www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz 56% ‫جهانی‬ ‫شبکه‬

×