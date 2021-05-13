INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance german

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LANDESREGIRUNGEN IM ZEITGEIST VON INDUSTRIE 5.0
  2. 2. INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  3. 3. COUNTRY GOVERNANCE www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  4. 4. CURRENT STANDARDS www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  5. 5. CURRENT REALITY 1.000.000.000 1.500.000.000 7.700.000.000 11.000.000.000 206 COUNTRIES 7.000 LANGUAGES 1.000.000.000 CARS 9.000.000 DIE HUNGRY/Y 23.600.000 TONS FOOD/D 850.000 DIE THIRSTY/Y 347.000.000 l WATER/D www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  6. 6. INDUSTRY 5.0 REALITY The global Waste prevention market was estimated to USD 475 trillion in 2019 in savings generated by global industries (W&O&W excl.) www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  7. 7. GROUNDSTONE RECOGNISE RECONSIDER REALIZE REDUCE REUSE RECYCLE 3R 6R www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  8. 8. 6R - WAKE UP DON´T WASTE 1. RECOGNIZE 2. RECONSIDER 3. REALIZE If you do right, you don´t need to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and pay for never ending waste management www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  9. 9. VALUE OF WASTE PREVENTION The drop of waste management cost reached in the segment more than 50% of Annual cost. www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  10. 10. COUNTRY GOVERNANCE IN THE AGE OF INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  11. 11. COST OF WASTE PREVENTION INDUSTRY 5.0 IMPLEMENTATION This investment will grant creation and implementation of systematic waste preventiontools across entire society and industries www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  12. 12. FROM WASTEFUL TO WASTELESS www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  13. 13. INDUSTRY 5.0 is www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  14. 14. Everyone have a choice. I use my own to change the World from Wasteful to Wasteless. I hope your government will join me, because people and industries do already. CONTACT www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz 56% of GLOBAL POPULATION

