Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA GOUVERNANCE DES PAYS À L'ÂGE DE L'INDUSTRIE 5,0
INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
COUNTRY GOVERNANCE www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
NORMES ACTUELLES www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
1.000.000.000 1.500.000.000 7.700.000.000 11.000.000.000 206 PAYS 7.000 LANGUES 1.000.000.000 VOITURES 9.000.000 MOURENT D...
INDUSTRIE 5.0 RÉALITÉ Le marché mondial de la prévention des déchets a été estimé à475 billions USD en 2019 d'économies gé...
GROUNDSTONE – LES FONDEMENTS RECONNAÎTRE RECONSIDER RÉALISER RÉDUIRE RÉUTILISATION RECYCLER 3R 6R www.ibcsd.biz www.indust...
1. RECONNAÎTRE 2. RECONSIDÉRER 3. RÉALISER Si vous faites bien, vous n'avez pas besoin de réduire, réutiliser, recycler et...
VALEUR DE LA PRÉVENTION DES DÉCHETS La baisse des coûts de gestion des déchets atteinte dans le segment plus de 50% du coû...
LA GOUVERNANCE DES PAYS À L'ÂGE DE L'INDUSTRIE 5,0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
COÛT DE LA MISE EN ŒUVRE DE L'INDUSTRIE DE LA PRÉVENTION DES DÉCHETS 5.0 Cet investissement permettra la création et la mi...
DE GASPILLAGE À SANS DÉCHETS www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
INDUSTRY 5.0 est www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
Chacun a le choix. J'utilise le mien pour changer le monde de gaspillage à sans gaspillage. J'espère que votre gouvernemen...
INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance French
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
31 views
May. 13, 2021

INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance French

LA GOUVERNANCE DES PAYS À L'ÂGE DE L'INDUSTRIE 5,0

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance French

  1. 1. LA GOUVERNANCE DES PAYS À L'ÂGE DE L'INDUSTRIE 5,0
  2. 2. INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  3. 3. COUNTRY GOVERNANCE www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  4. 4. NORMES ACTUELLES www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  5. 5. 1.000.000.000 1.500.000.000 7.700.000.000 11.000.000.000 206 PAYS 7.000 LANGUES 1.000.000.000 VOITURES 9.000.000 MOURENT DE FAIM/ANS 23.600.000 TONNES DE NOURRITURE / JOUR 850.000 MOURIR SOIF / ANS 347.000.000 l EAU/JOUR Le marché mondial de la gestion des déchets était évalué à 285,0 milliards de dollars en 2016 et devrait atteindre 435,0 milliards de dollars d'ici 2023, enregistrant un TCAC de 6,2% de 2017 à 2023. RÉALITÉ ACTUELLE www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  6. 6. INDUSTRIE 5.0 RÉALITÉ Le marché mondial de la prévention des déchets a été estimé à475 billions USD en 2019 d'économies générées par les industries mondiales (hors E&O) www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  7. 7. GROUNDSTONE – LES FONDEMENTS RECONNAÎTRE RECONSIDER RÉALISER RÉDUIRE RÉUTILISATION RECYCLER 3R 6R www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  8. 8. 1. RECONNAÎTRE 2. RECONSIDÉRER 3. RÉALISER Si vous faites bien, vous n'avez pas besoin de réduire, réutiliser, recycler et payer pour une gestion sans fin des déchets www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz 6R - RÉVEILLEZ-VOUS, NE GASPILLEZ PAS
  9. 9. VALEUR DE LA PRÉVENTION DES DÉCHETS La baisse des coûts de gestion des déchets atteinte dans le segment plus de 50% du coût annuel. www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  10. 10. LA GOUVERNANCE DES PAYS À L'ÂGE DE L'INDUSTRIE 5,0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  11. 11. COÛT DE LA MISE EN ŒUVRE DE L'INDUSTRIE DE LA PRÉVENTION DES DÉCHETS 5.0 Cet investissement permettra la création et la mise en œuvre d'outils systématiques de prévention des déchets dans l'ensemble de la société et des industries www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  12. 12. DE GASPILLAGE À SANS DÉCHETS www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  13. 13. INDUSTRY 5.0 est www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  14. 14. Chacun a le choix. J'utilise le mien pour changer le monde de gaspillage à sans gaspillage. J'espère que votre gouvernement se joindra à moi parce que les gens et les industries le font déjà. CONTACT www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz 56% de la POPULATION MONDIALE

×