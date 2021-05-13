Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ŘÍZENÍ STÁTU V DOBĚ INDUSTRY 5.0
INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
ŘÍZENÍ STÁTU www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
SOUČASNÉ STANDARDY www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
AKTUÁLNÍ REALITA 1.000.000.000 1.500.000.000 7.700.000.000 11.000.000.000 206 COUNTRIES 7.000 LANGUAGES 1.000.000.000 CARS...
REALITA INDUSTRY 5.0 Odhadovaný objem globálních úspor souvisejících se systémovou prevencí vzniku odpadu byl odhadnut na ...
ZÁKLADNÍ KÁMEN ROZEZNEJ ROZMYSLI REALIZUJ REDUKUJ REPRODUKUJ RECYCLUJ 3R 6R www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz mich...
6R – PROBUĎ SE A NEPLÝTVEJ 1. ROZEZNEJ 2. ROZMYSLI 3. REALIZUJ V případě, že budete úspěšní nemusíte již Reduce, Reuse, Re...
HODNOTA PREVENCE PLÝTVÁNÍ Již v počáteční fázi implementace systémové prevence plýtvání dosahují úspory na odpadové hospod...
ŘÍZENÍ A VEDENÍ STÁTU V DOBĚ INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
STÁTNÍ NÁKLADY NA IMPLEMENTACI INDUSTRY 5.0 Tato investice bude garantem vytvoření a implementace nástrojů systémové preve...
OD ODPAD JE NUTNOSTÍ K PLÝTVÁNÍ JE SYSTÉMOVÁ CHYBA www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
INDUSTRY 5.0 JE www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
Každý má volbu. Já se rozhodl vybudovat svět bez odpadů a plýtvání ve všech jejich podobách. Věřím, že vláda mi k tomuto c...
INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance czech
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
33 views
May. 13, 2021

INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance czech

ŘÍZENÍ STÁTU V DOBĚ INDUSTRY 5.0

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

INDUSTRY 5.0 country governance czech

  1. 1. ŘÍZENÍ STÁTU V DOBĚ INDUSTRY 5.0
  2. 2. INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  3. 3. ŘÍZENÍ STÁTU www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  4. 4. SOUČASNÉ STANDARDY www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  5. 5. AKTUÁLNÍ REALITA 1.000.000.000 1.500.000.000 7.700.000.000 11.000.000.000 206 COUNTRIES 7.000 LANGUAGES 1.000.000.000 CARS 9.000.000 DIE HUNGRY/Y 23.600.000 TONS FOOD/D 850.000 DIE THIRSTY/Y 347.000.000 l WATER/D www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  6. 6. REALITA INDUSTRY 5.0 Odhadovaný objem globálních úspor souvisejících se systémovou prevencí vzniku odpadu byl odhadnut na 475 miliard Dolarů a to již v roce 2019 V celkovém objemu není započítám (Z&R&O průmysl) www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  7. 7. ZÁKLADNÍ KÁMEN ROZEZNEJ ROZMYSLI REALIZUJ REDUKUJ REPRODUKUJ RECYCLUJ 3R 6R www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  8. 8. 6R – PROBUĎ SE A NEPLÝTVEJ 1. ROZEZNEJ 2. ROZMYSLI 3. REALIZUJ V případě, že budete úspěšní nemusíte již Reduce, Reuse, Recycle a platit za likvidaci odpadu www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  9. 9. HODNOTA PREVENCE PLÝTVÁNÍ Již v počáteční fázi implementace systémové prevence plýtvání dosahují úspory na odpadové hospodářství 50% a více www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  10. 10. ŘÍZENÍ A VEDENÍ STÁTU V DOBĚ INDUSTRY 5.0 www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  11. 11. STÁTNÍ NÁKLADY NA IMPLEMENTACI INDUSTRY 5.0 Tato investice bude garantem vytvoření a implementace nástrojů systémové prevence plýtvání napříč společností a průmyslem www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  12. 12. OD ODPAD JE NUTNOSTÍ K PLÝTVÁNÍ JE SYSTÉMOVÁ CHYBA www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  13. 13. INDUSTRY 5.0 JE www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz
  14. 14. Každý má volbu. Já se rozhodl vybudovat svět bez odpadů a plýtvání ve všech jejich podobách. Věřím, že vláda mi k tomuto cíli pomůže, protože lidé a firmy s implementací již začali. KONTAKT 56% of GLOBAL POPULATION www.ibcsd.biz www.industrial-upcycling.cz michael.rada@ibcsd.biz

×