Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mr. Aditya K Shrivastava Sr. VP & Head of Operations VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Mr. Rajendra Abhange President & CEO (D) A...
For Partnership opportunity, please contact, E: virender.singh@cii.in; M: +91 7827567250; W : www.cii-iq.in; www.cii.in ht...
For Partnership opportunity, please contact, E: virender.singh@cii.in; M: +91 7827567250; W : www.cii-iq.in; www.cii.in ht...
For Partnership opportunity, please contact, E: virender.singh@cii.in; M: +91 7827567250; W : www.cii-iq.in; www.cii.in ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 25, 2021
17 views

0

Share

Agenda 2.3 cii international conference on industry 4.0 insights on industry 5.0 on 26-27 aug 2021 india

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 25, 2021
17 views

DELIVERING FINAL WORD AT THE END OF THE CONFERENCE

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Agenda 2.3 cii international conference on industry 4.0 insights on industry 5.0 on 26-27 aug 2021 india

  1. 1. Mr. Aditya K Shrivastava Sr. VP & Head of Operations VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd Mr. Rajendra Abhange President & CEO (D) Auto Ignition Ltd Dr. Rick Guptill Head Robotics Software Dev. Applied Computing and Engineering - USA Mr. Atul Swaroop DMD Tokai Rika Minda India Ltd Bangalore Mr. Ajay Gopalswamy - CEO DiFACTO Robotics & Automation Pvt Ltd E M I N E N T S P E A K E R S E M I N E N T S P E A K E R S For Partnership opportunity, please contact, E: virender.singh@cii.in; M: +91 7827567250; W : www.cii-iq.in; www.cii.in Mr. Ajoy Behari Lall Vice President Operations Tata Motors Ltd (CVBU) Mr. Michael Rada Industry 5.0 Founder and Leader IBCSD LAB s.r.o. - President Czech Republic Mr. P Verma Vice PresidentSupply Chain Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Mr. P Soni CEO & ED SKH Metals Ltd Mr. Sanjay Thakar Sr. Advisor QA VU Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 26 -27 August 2021 : INDIA (Cisco WebEx Platform) Time Zone IST : 9:45 to 17:30 hrs Mr. Nachiket Kodkani Sr. Vice President Farm Div. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Mr. Ravi Agarwal Managing Director Pepperl + Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt. Ltd. Mr. C K Vishwakarma CEO AllThingsConnected Singapore Dr. M. Kleinkes Managing Director VMT Pepperl + Fuchs Group, Germany http://www.cii.in/OnlineRegistration.aspx?Event_ID=E000055244 Click here for online Registration : G o l d S p o n s o r S i l ve r S p o n s o r s Mr. Milan Kumar Chief Information Officer ZF WABCO Switzerland Mr. Manuel Otto Head of Sales – Automation Div. Sturm Maschinen and Anlagenbau, GmbH, Germany Mr. Adir Oren CEO Trunovate, Israel Mr. Parna Ghosh VP & CIO Minda Industries Ltd Uno Minda Group Prafulla Gade Chief GM Supplier Quality Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Ms Marcia R. Gadbois President & GM ADISRA, LLC, USA Mr. Sivanesan Ramachandran Ex. President Quality, Service & Parts Ashok Leyland Ltd Mr. Sivanesan Ramachandran Ex. President Quality, Service & Parts Ashok Leyland Ltd CHIEF GUEST CHIEF GUEST Mr. Sid Verma GM – Mfg / IIoT Division Hitachi Vantara, CA, USA Virender Singh Senior Counsellor- QMS CII Institute of Quality Vipin Sahni Executive Director CII Institute of Quality Abdul Wadood Head TPM & QMS CII Institute of Quality DAY-1 (26th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link DAY-2 (27th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link
  2. 2. For Partnership opportunity, please contact, E: virender.singh@cii.in; M: +91 7827567250; W : www.cii-iq.in; www.cii.in http://www.cii.in/OnlineRegistration.aspx?Event_ID=E000055244 Click here for online Registration : G o l d S p o n s o r S i l ve r S p o n s o r s DAY-1 (26th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link DAY-2 (27th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link PROGRAMME AGENDA DAY – 1 THURSDAY, 26 AUGUST 2021 Time Zone - IST – 10:00 to 13:00 Hrs and 14:15 Hrs to 17:20 Hrs 10:00 – 10:55 Hrs INAGURAL SESSION 10:00 – 10:07 Opening Remarks Mr. Virender Singh – Sr. Counsellor CII – Institute of Quality 10:07 – 10:15 Welcome Remarks Mr. Vipin Sahni – Executive Director CII – Institute of Quality 10:15 – 10:27 Special Address Mr. P Soni – CEO & ED SKH Metals Limited Chairman – “CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0” 10:27 – 10:45 Inaugural Address by Chief Guest Mr. Sivanesan Ramachandran Ex. President, Quality, Service & Parts Ashok Leyland Limited 10:45 – 10:55 Vote of Thanks Mr. Abdul Wadood - Head TPM & QMS CII Institute of Quality 11:00 – 11:50 SESSION – 1 DEMYSTIFYING INDUSTRY 4.0 • Mr. Rajendra Abhange – President & CEO (D) Auto Ignition Ltd Member – “CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0” • Mr. Aditya K Shrivastava – Sr. VP & Operations Head VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd • • Mr. Milan Kumar – Chief Information Officer (CIO) ZF WABCO – Switzerland Mr. Atul Swaroop – DMD – Tokai Rika Minda India Ltd Member – CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0 11:50 – 13:00 SESSION – 2 INDUSTRY 4.0 (DRA) - FROM STRATEGIZIG TO REALISING BENEFITS • Mr. Ajoy Behari Lall – Vice President Operations Tata motors Ltd (CVBU) • Dr. Michael Kleinkes MD -VMT - Pepperl+Fuchs Group, Germany • Mr. P Soni – CEO & ED – SKH Metals Ltd Chairman – CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0 • Mr. Nachiket Kodkani - Sr. V P Farm Division Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd 13:00 – 14:15 LUNCH BREAK
  3. 3. For Partnership opportunity, please contact, E: virender.singh@cii.in; M: +91 7827567250; W : www.cii-iq.in; www.cii.in http://www.cii.in/OnlineRegistration.aspx?Event_ID=E000055244 Click here for online Registration : G o l d S p o n s o r S i l ve r S p o n s o r s CLICK HERE DAY-1 (26th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link CLICK HERE DAY-2 (27th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link Programme Agenda Day-1: Thursday, 26 August 2021 (Cont…………….) 14:30 – 16:00 SESSION – 3 ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES – INDUSTRY 4.0 O Mr. Ravi Agarwal – MD Pepperl+Fuchs Factory Automation Pvt Ltd O Mr. Ajay Gopalswamy – CEO DiFacto Robotics and Automation Pvt Ltd O Ms Marcia R. Gadbois – President and GM ADISRA, LLC, USA ROBOTICS, IOT, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, BIGDATA ANALYTICS, CLOUD COMPUTING, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) 16:00 – 17:15 SESSION – 4 ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES – INDUSTRY 4.0 O Mr. Atul Swaroop – DMD – Tokai Rika Minda India Ltd Member – CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0 O Mr. Adir Oren – CEO – Trunovate, Israel O Mr. C K Vishwakarma – CEO All Things Connected, Singapore O Mr. Sid Verma – GM - Manufacturing & IIoT Division Hitachi Vantara, USA SIMULATION / DIGITAL TWIN, AUGMENTED REALITY, CYBER SECURITY, ENTERPRISE EXTENDED REALITY (xR) TECHNOLOGY IN THE CONTEXT OF SMART FACTORY 17:15 – 17:20 CALL FOR THE DAY PROGRAMME AGENDA DAY - 2 FRIDAY, 27 AUGUST 2021 Time Zone - IST – 10:00 to 13:15 Hrs and 14:30 Hrs to 17:20 Hrs 10:00 – 10:15 Hrs CONTEXT SETTING 10:00 – 10:15 Context Setting Mr. Virender Singh – Sr. Counsellor CII – Institute of Quality 10:15 – 11:30 SESSION – 5 INDUSTRY 4.0 : CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES & WAY FORWARD o Mr. Sanjay Thakar – Sr. Advisor, QA Vendor Upgradation Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Vice-Chairman – CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0 o Dr. Rick Guptill – Head Robotics Software Development Applied Computing and Engineering – USA o Mr. Manuel Otto – Head of Sales -Automation Division Sturm Maschinen and Anlagenbau, GmbH, Germany 11:30 – 12:15 SESSION - 6 DIGITAL WORK FORCE – ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION (RPA) / BOTs INTELLIGENT NETWORK / MACHINE LEARNING (ML) / DEEP LEARNING (DL) o Mr. Parna Ghosh Vice President & CTO - Minda Industries Ltd Uno Minda Group o Mr. Krishan Atri - Managing Director & CEO - Valiant-TMS Systems - Asia Pacific & South Africa Region o Dr. Sunil Jha – Director - IITD-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing, IIT Delhi
  4. 4. For Partnership opportunity, please contact, E: virender.singh@cii.in; M: +91 7827567250; W : www.cii-iq.in; www.cii.in http://www.cii.in/OnlineRegistration.aspx?Event_ID=E000055244 Click here for online Registration : G o l d S p o n s o r S i l ve r S p o n s o r s CLICK HERE DAY-1 (26th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link CLICK HERE DAY-2 (27th Aug 21) – Cisco WebEx Joining Link 12:15 – 13:15 SESSION – 7 IMPACT OF INDUSTRY 4.0 IN SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT & LOGISTICS o Mr. Prashant Verma – Vice President Supply Chain Maruti Suzuki India Ltd o Mr. Prafulla Gade - Chief GM Supplier Quality Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd Member – CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0 o Mr. Suman Dey - Vice President Marketing Uno Minda Group VALUE CHAIN & INDUSTRY 4.0; USE OF INTEGRATED AGVs (AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLES) IN MATERIAL MOVEMENT 13:15 – 14:30 L U N C H B R E A K 14:30 – 15:15 SESSION – 8 HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT 4.0 IMPORTANCE OF QUALITY 4.0 O Mr. Parag Auty – GM Tata Motors Ltd O Mr. Milan Kumar – Chief Information Officer (CIO) ZF WABCO - Switzerland 15:15 – 16:00 SESSION – 9 UNCOVERING THE BLIND SPOTS IN IMPLEMENTING INDUSTRY 4.0 O Mr. Rajendra Abhange – President & CEO (D) Auto Ignition Ltd, Member – “CII Core Committee on LCA & DRA – Industry 4.0” 16:00 – 17:00 SESSION – 10 INDUSTRY 5.0 FROM VIRTUAL TO PHYSICAL, POST – PANDEMIC INSIGHTS ON INDUSTRY 5.0 O Mr. Michael Rada - Founder Industry 5.0 - IBCSD LAB s.r.o. – President and Project Father Czech Republic o Mr. Shiv Rao Challa – Founder & CEO 3R ZeroWaste Pvt. Ltd 17:00 – 17:20 CONCLUDING REMARKS

    Be the first to comment

DELIVERING FINAL WORD AT THE END OF THE CONFERENCE

Views

Total views

17

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×