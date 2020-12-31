Successfully reported this slideshow.
CLI Primer In a world class Data Science team... peak.ai
Speed, precision, automation. Adage: The keyboard is mightier than the mouse! peak.ai Our vision
ELI5 Read Write Execute Sudo 0. 4. 2. 1. peak.ai In the beginning there was the command line... 7.
UNIX is basically a simple operating system, but you have to be a genius to understand the simplicity. Dennis Ritchie peak...
hors d'oeuvres (appetizers) peak.ai command simple example more advanced example man man man date date -d "1991-12-13" TZ=...
Reading Files peak.ai command simple example more advanced example cat cat myfile.txt cat myfile.txt otherfile.txt tac tac...
Writing Files peak.ai https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Editor_war
One of my most productive days was throwing away 1000 lines of code. Ken Thomson peak.ai
Automation etc. peak.ai command example for loop for file in ../*/myfile.txt do echo $file cat $file done subshell export ...
AWS CLI (S3) peak.ai command example list aws s3 ls s3://mybucket/myfolder/ copy aws s3 cp s3://mybucket/myfolder/myfile.t...
Some fun stuff peak.ai fortune cowsay fortune | cowsay sl telnet towel.blinkenlights.nl
Useful Resources peak.ai Git Primer Linuxcommand.org TLDR
Linux CLI Primer

A basic introduction into getting started with the linux Command Line Interface, with some simple examples.

