.Letsbuild for humanity BUSINESS MODEL

B U S I N E S S M O D E L S F O R S O C I A L I M P A C T | Lets build for humanity www.letsbuildforhumanity.org Letbuilfo...
OUR SOCIAL VENTURE IDEA In the era of the high rental fee, displacement by insurgency a plan of affordable, eco-friendly b...
OUR SOCIAL IMPACT MISSION Housing is one of the most important considerations for all people. We will cooperate with gover...
OUR TARGET CUSTOMER AND MARKET SIZE Target customers: - Internally displaced persons - Homeless - Workers (office/studio r...
To solve tenants who has lower income and can’t commit with long term leasing contract.
Helping homeless people who want to enhance their living skills or earning income by their own talents.
Engage third parties to create expandable social impacts for homeless.
INSIGHTS Housing issue insights for 3 company types: - Service company probably engage the less social impact but more lik...
CONCLUSION Market company is the most appropriate - Market company model is with expandable potential to promote brand awa...
If we ensure longer term housing for IDPs without Reliable access to shelters... Then they can shift their priorities and ...
3. What is one strong example of your impact? We are a socially conscious organization. Our values are driven by our passi...
FUNDING MODEL. Mission: Providing shelter for the displaced and homeless people. Livelihood Housing Environmental Sustaina...
Challenges: *Proximity and availability of construction materials needed. *Construction expertise labor work force. *Accep...
Funding Source #2 Family Foundations Why are they a good match? They have flexible giving options and are generally govern...
Long-Term Submitting at least 3 grant proposals for at least $30,000 to high net foundations. Potential 6 workers to be tr...
  1. 1. B U S I N E S S M O D E L S F O R S O C I A L I M P A C T | Lets build for humanity www.letsbuildforhumanity.org Letbuilforhumanity@gmail.com +234 8065461744
  2. 2. OUR SOCIAL VENTURE IDEA In the era of the high rental fee, displacement by insurgency a plan of affordable, eco-friendly but cozy shelter for the displaced and homeless, will come into reality.
  3. 3. OUR SOCIAL IMPACT MISSION Housing is one of the most important considerations for all people. We will cooperate with governmental organizations, providing public- affordable housing and career training. The home problem will no longer be a problem, but an encouragement!
  4. 4. OUR TARGET CUSTOMER AND MARKET SIZE Target customers: - Internally displaced persons - Homeless - Workers (office/studio rental) Market size: - Private landlords - Government social house - Company studio
  5. 5. To solve tenants who has lower income and can’t commit with long term leasing contract.
  6. 6. Helping homeless people who want to enhance their living skills or earning income by their own talents.
  7. 7. Engage third parties to create expandable social impacts for homeless.
  8. 8. INSIGHTS Housing issue insights for 3 company types: - Service company probably engage the less social impact but more like running a private company. - Platform Company would provide the max benefits for the people who using the service, but the key constraint is hard to create more social impacts. - Market Company could be the most ideal type of business model to engage the most social impacts and create more support for the target audience we want to create the values for.
  9. 9. CONCLUSION Market company is the most appropriate - Market company model is with expandable potential to promote brand awareness - Engaging in more business/ governmental partners - Acting as a neutral role between government/landlords and tenants, market model can filter appropriate tenants and seek for best conditions from governmental welfare system.
  10. 10. If we ensure longer term housing for IDPs without Reliable access to shelters... Then they can shift their priorities and become self-reliant as they focus on Pursuing other opportunities. Because they no longer need to worry about looking for shelter (a basic need). If we use recycled construction materials that minimize the wasting of Energy, water, and resources that are also quick to assemble and are disaster- ready... Then we can create a more sustainable world where resources are reused and Repurposed.... Because we are not extracting new resources That pollute our environment. THEORY OF CHANGE TO A POTENTIAL DONOR
  11. 11. 3. What is one strong example of your impact? We are a socially conscious organization. Our values are driven by our passion for Innovation, sustainability, and accessibility. Everyone deserves a place to live, work, and Play no matter their circumstances particularly the internally displaced persons (IDPs) .Nigeria as a nation is no stranger to natural disasters and violence. In recent years there has been series of violence that has displaced a lot of people from there homes. We planned to crowd fund to raised resources that can be used to provide sustainable housing for the affected, with the conscious help of the government .building for a start 100 houses for displaced families will give them opportunity to start rebuilding their lives and their communities together. From our consultations, we’ve discovered that several women lost their husband due to insurgency, living children behind with no one to take responsibility of care. These women, have been living in between community shelters, fearing for the future of their children. This example and much more are what is befalling many displaced persons. Metrics to use to track and determine if we are achieving our mission?  % of housed IDPs finding employment  % of housed IDP children enrolled in school  % of housed IDPs reporting at least one source of access to clean water  % of housed IDPs with electricity  Percentage increase in household incomes prior to housing vs. current household Income  No. of Houses Built and No. of Families Housed  No. of individuals impacted  Tones of construction materials reused  Amount of Co2 emissions of our operations (to measure our carbon footprint) - Will also calculate % change Our Approach to Fundraising  Who is responsible for fundraising?  For the time being, volunteers and staff are the ones that can directly fundraising, While others will be delegated other tasks -we also intend to use the concept of crowd funding such that everyone can be involved directly or indirectly owing to the fact that anyone can be a fundraiser.
  12. 12. FUNDING MODEL. Mission: Providing shelter for the displaced and homeless people. Livelihood Housing Environmental Sustainability. History: A rise in the number of displaced people, and the situation in their various camps in recent time is very alarming. And the situation have been worsen with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. LetsBuild was founded on the premise that everyone deserves a chance to live a good life under good condition, despite the hardships they are facing. Instead of having them resort to begging, we believe in playing our part to help them restore dignity and hope through providing shelter in the form of prefab homes and sanitary infrastructure. Theory of Change: IF… we provide shelter and sanitary infrastructure for the displaced, THEN… they will have opportunity to rebuild themselves. BECAUSE… there will be security and psychological stability. Fundraising Objectives Needs: Labor and Volunteers or if not possible, need to hire staff/workers *Materials for construction of facilities (prefab toilet unit) *Equipment purchase or renting *Finance for start-up. Project.
  13. 13. Challenges: *Proximity and availability of construction materials needed. *Construction expertise labor work force. *Acceptance challenge Solution: need to partner with local experts + importation of materials and also the use of local available materials. Create awareness of effectiveness What needs funding? Survey and needs assessment in displaced people camps/community. Create network of households in need of sanitary facility e.g. toilet (creation of a database) Start-up project: cash support for Kick starter project Strategic plan for growth: Establishment of a workshop and training program for worker's and people that are unskilled or are looking for professional development skills in relation to the Enterprise. New Funders and Revenue Streams Funding Source #1 Individual Donations Why are they a good match? Individuals who want to make a positive impact on their local communities by supporting their own youths Unrestricted funding for overhead costs and miscellaneous costs What capabilities do you have? Gratitude Frequent updates to connect them to our work What capabilities do you need? A platform for large crowd funding campaigns that is accessible to most people in the area
  14. 14. Funding Source #2 Family Foundations Why are they a good match? They have flexible giving options and are generally governed, administered and funded by a family unit; more personable interactions as opposed to having to deal with corporate-type foundations Slightly bigger donations than individual donations but as strict reporting requirements → more personal connection, possibility to get repeat donations What capabilities do you have? Local knowledge of the situation on the ground Offering innovative solutions that are in line with the values and beliefs of the family → grow their impact investment portfolio What capabilities do you need? Technical expertise on program management; M&E help Formalizing the connection structure between laborers and their potential employers → creating communication channels that are sustainable Case for Support No matter the situations people find themselves in, everyone deserves a chance to reconcile themselves from their past experience and be psychologically stable by affording a decent shelter. In LetsBUILD, we aim to become facilitators of change by providing the displaced people whose current situation forced them to leave their habitable homes.by eliminating the tag placed on them as "homeless" and to give them opportunity to rebuild themselves. Fundraising Goals Measurable specific goals. Short-Term Request for support from at least 100 family and friends directly and indirectly to share and comment on our post → measured by impressions Making the ask to family and friends who engage with the post to see if they have any materials that can be useful around the house. Instead of donating money, maybe donate opportunities and tools Engage the social media platforms to fundraise at least 10 set of toilet unit (3890$) and 5units of bus stop shelter.
  15. 15. Long-Term Submitting at least 3 grant proposals for at least $30,000 to high net foundations. Potential 6 workers to be trained by professionals (at $50/month): $900*12 = $10800 per year Recruiting volunteers to conduct needs assessment. Building Fundraising Capabilities Next steps; what is your timeline? Hiring and training staff members and/or volunteers to do initial outreach and needs assessment Hiring staff to maintain database and logistics for training Working on branding and marketing strategy to attract support base on social media → create online and offline presence Make any social media account and/or initial website Potential WhatsApp group Have a newspaper or news show cover the work you are doing Invest in interactive media platforms (e.g live story, Q&A session, and set up coffee chats) so that people interested in the work can contact you and have conversations Set up campaigns for fundraising Pitches, Crowd funding platform, event planning for donations and awareness.

