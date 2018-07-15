Carta abierta de profesionales al presidente Martín Vizcarra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 CARTA ABIERTA ESTE GOBIERNO SERÁ RESPONSABLE ANTE LA HISTORIA POR PROMOVER EL NEGACIONISMO Profesionales dedicados a la educación y la memoria han emitido cartas, documentos técnicos, pronunciamientos, han pedidos reuniones y han agotado las vías de las que gozan como ciudadanos y ciudadanas para expresar al Ministerio de Educación que cumpla con sus objetivos, haga respetar su rectoría y actúe garantizando derechos en el tema de los libros de texto para secundaria en las áreas de Historia, Geografía y Economía y de Desarrollo Personal, Ciudadanía y Cívica. Nuestros esfuerzos no han sido escuchados ni atendidos. Ante esto, queremos expresar a la ciudadanía el significado de lo que está por ocurrir, para dejar bien establecidas las responsabilidades: - El ministro de educación ha sido conminado por la mayoría congresal fujimorista, fuerzas ultraconservadoras y un sector de militares en retiro a realizar modificaciones y retirar contenidos en los libros de historia, así como a incorporar inadecuadamente el tema de terrorismo en los libros de ciudadanía desde los primeros años de secundaria. - Las modificaciones y agregados no deberían realizarse porque: (a) El poco tiempo que se ha dedicado a esa labor es insuficiente. Una revisión seria tiene etapas: para el análisis de contenidos y actividades, para corroborar la coherencia con el currículo, con el resto del texto y con los otros materiales de trabajo. De ningún modo se elabora, como dijo el ministro aprovechando la oportunidad antes de que entren a imprenta, apurado por las circunstancias y cediendo a presiones políticas. (b) No hay un proceso que genere confianza, pues se ha demostrado desprolijidad técnica y académica, tampoco se está actuando de manera transparente y no se cuenta con un equipo idóneo para la tarea. (c) Cualquier cambio en estas circunstancias sería una atención directa a los chantajes fujimoristas. - Estos chantajes están exigiendo al Ministerio de Educación que deje de lado la razón, la disciplina académica, el enfoque de derechos, el enfoque de género, los criterios pedagógicos y sus propias directrices para que directamente y a conciencia se mienta respecto de nuestra historia reciente desde la más alta instancia educativa de nuestro país. Es decir: exigen al Ministerio de Educación que incumpla gravemente sus funciones. - Ante esto señalamos al Poder Ejecutivo, a la Presidencia del Consejo de Ministros y al Ministerio de Educación que de declinar de su rol rector, este gobierno estará violando el derecho de los niños, niñas y adolescentes a contar con una educación de calidad, se afectará el derecho a la memoria y la reparación de las víctimas y se incumplirá con el objetivo primordial de la educación de formar ciudadanos y ciudadanas. - Este gobierno será responsable ante la comunidad nacional e internacional de haber incurrido en una conducta mundialmente vergonzosa como es el negacionismo. Quienes suscribimos esta carta seguiremos trabajando por el fortalecimiento de la educación, de la democracia y de los derechos humanos, promoviendo un tratamiento serio, sensible y respetuoso de temas tan complejos y relevantes para el país como lo ocurrido en el conflicto armado interno 1980-2000, y nos opondremos desde nuestras capacidades a la promoción del olvido, la tergiversación y la impunidad. Lima 14 de julio 2018
  2. 2. 2 Francesca Uccelli Labarthe, antropóloga, investigadora en temas de educación y memoria. DNI 09342009 José Carlos Agüero Solórzano, historiador, investigador en temas de memoria. DNI 09778917 Tamia Portugal, antropóloga, investigadora en temas de memoria y posconflicto. DNI 10556502 Rosa Vera, antropóloga, investigadora en temas de memoria. DNI 10318454 María Eugenia Ulfe, antropóloga, investigadora y docente en temas de memoria, cultura y posconflicto, DNI 07871124 Patricia Ames Ramello, antropóloga, investigadora en temas educativos. DNI 25706394 Natalia Gonzalez, Historiadora. DNI 28273328 Sonia Gabriela Joo Domínguez, trabajadora social y psicoterapeuta, DNI 06073534 Fani Muñoz Cabrejo, socióloga, historiadora, docente e investigadora en temas educativos y de género DNI 06409020 Sofia Macher, socióloga, especialista en temas de memoria y justicia transicional. DNI 07183465 María Angélica Pease Dreibelbis, antropóloga, psicóloga, investigadora y docente en temas de adolescencia, memoria y derechos humanos. DNI 07879967 Javier Torres Seoane, antropólogo, especialista en temas de memoria y postconflicto. DNI 07559232 Carmen Ilizarbe Pizarro, antropóloga y politóloga, investigadora en temas de memoria, democracia y posconflicto, DNI 10551081 Victor Antonio Zapata Farro, Docente de HGE y FCC. Con experiencia en tratamiento de conflicto armado 1980-2000 con estudiantes del nivel secundaria. DNI 08026529 Carmen Wurst Calle, Psicológa, especialista en memoria y recuperación de las secuelas de la violencia. DNI 07834638 Gloria Helfer Palacios, educadora, socióloga, exministra de educación. DNI 10143763 Juan Ansión, antropólogo. CE OOO282009 Manuel Iguiñiz Echeverría, sociólogo, especialista en temas educativos. DNI 0871365 Salomón Lerner Febres, filósofo y profesor universitario, ha sido Presidente de la Comisión de la Verdad y de la Reconciliación (CVR). DNI 08771655 Félix Reátegui Carrillo, sociólogo, investigador del Instituto de Democracia y Derechos Humanos de la PUCP. DNI 09298177 Patricia Salas O’Brien, socióloga, exministra de educación. DNI 29279312 Ana Patricia Andrade Pacora, psicóloga especialista en educación. DNI 07198951 Noelia Huatuco Cabrera, abogada, DNI, 29734780 Patricia Correa Arangoitia, abogada, educadora, especialista en descentralización y educación, DNI 2154537 Natalia Sobrevilla Perea, historiadora. DNI 09339931 Mercedes Neves Murillo, Médica Salubrista. Docente de la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad Nacional de San Agustín de Arequipa, DNI 29281333.
  3. 3. 3 Patricia Stockton Ballardo, Licenciada en Filosofía-Pucp. DNI. 40691362. Ricardo Cuenca, Psicólogo social e investigador en reformas y políticas educativas, DNI 09378923. Rocío Silva Santisteban Manrique, DNI 07822730. Jorge Bedregal La Vera, Historiador, Docente. DNI 29539030. Edson Baldeón, Sociólogo, DNI 10657295. Jesus Cossio G., DNI 25770638. Ana María Vidal, DNI 10221542. Sergio Galarza, DNI 10341313. Magrith Mena Portocarrero, Universidad de Lund, Suecia, DNI 41004310 César Bedón Rivera, DNI 10307392. Leslie Guevara Palacios, DNI 46381626. Nelson Manrique Gálvez, DNI 07779676. Cecilia Israel, DNI 06247499. Ricardo Felipe Portocarrero Grados, Historiador, DNI 08739952. Mercedes Crisóstomo Meza, Antropóloga, docente PUCP, DNI 20072387. Dina Sotomayor Vivanco, DNI 08871231. Gonzalo Falla Carrillo, Psicólogo social, DNI 10735509. Cecilia Pacheco Nightingale, DNI 10867705. Lia Seminario Banchero, DNI 09873400. Maya Ballen, Arquitecta. Edson Percy Rojas Quispe, Historiador, DNI 42511676. Karina Pacheco Medrano. Joel Pinto Esquía. Claudia Vega Valentín. Santiago Pedraglio Mendoza. Franz Renzo Krajnik Baquerizo, Fotógrafo e investigador en temas de memoria, DNI 4114900. Claudia Alejandra Fernández Ramos, Estudiante de artes visuales, DNI 46576954. Alexandra Hibbett Diez Canseco, DNI 43155394. José Coronel Aguirre, Antropólogo, DNI 28603447. María del Carmen Del Águila Hidalgo, Docente- Formadora y Mediadora Cultural, DNI 10552893. Martha Cecilia Escobedo Velando, Bióloga y profesora, Arequipa. DNI 29548257. Alberto Cruzalegui Flores, Matemático, Psicoanalista especialista en temas de género, parejas y familias. DNI 07817727. Carolina de Belaunde, Historiadora, DNI: 10266059. Susana Frisancho, DNI 07779442.
  4. 4. 4 Jaime Villanueva Barreto Jacqueline Fowks de la Flor, DNI 06408441. Lara María Gómez Germán-Palacios, Antropóloga, DNI 09728506. Tatiana Flores Ramos, DNI 43595528. Roberto Carlos Quispe Chillitupa, Ingeniero Civil, DNI 44224627. Pelusa Villanueva Rodríguez, Consultora Educativa-Consejera Psicológica "mirando las dos caras de la luna". Caroline Yezer West, Antropóloga, afiliada con: Strassler Center for Holocaust & Genocide Studies, Clark University, Worcester MA, EEUU. Lourdes Hurtado Meza, Profesora Asociada de Historia, Franklin College, Indiana. DNI 10064171. Alfredo César García Zeña, Técnico de Monitoreo Ambiental. DNI 25737444. Carolina Garay Doig, DNI 10346967. Mariano Aronés Palomino, DNI 28298833. Carmen Germán-Palacios Seoane. Psicopedagoga, profesional independiente, registro Concytec. Ricardo Caro Cárdenas, DNI 23990809. Joseph Feldman, Antropólogo, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Enver Quinteros Peralta, DNI 09849503. Dianik Minelly Alvarez Santiago, Antropóloga, DNI 09933175. Mónica Adams Aranda, Socióloga, DNI 06783631. Cristina Kompanichenko Abregú, Estudiante universitaria, DNI: 73531603. Silvia Luz Sachùn Contreras, Psicóloga, DNI 25447684. Roxanna Morote Rios, Profesora Asociada, PUCP. Natalia Iguiñiz Boggio, DNI 09852744. Victor Vich. Crítico Literario. PUCP. DNI 09389668 Sandra Arellano Cruz. DNI 40755216 (Firmas en orden de adhesión hasta las 8pm)

