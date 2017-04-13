Thursdays April 13th Horse Racing Tips Today's Results

        Horse Racing Tips Australia Home Download Our New Mobile App Premium Members Login New Premium Membership ...
Race8:5,3,4,11-Loss MuswellbrookRaceTips: Race1:10,14,13,3-2ndand3rd-Loss Race2:6,14,3,9-Winner(3)$4.20 Race3:4,12,14,7-Wi...
49%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$423.30 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see ...
Race6:2,6,9,7-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$6.30 Race7:4,10,6,9-2nd-Loss Race8:9,8,7,11-Winner(3)$4.90Exacta$16.90Trifecta$88.30 Wa...
+BestFirst4dividend:$118.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$341.70 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 31 r...
GosfordRaceTips: Meetingabandoned. WarrnamboolRaceTips: Race1:6,4,1,7-Winner(1)$3.50Exacta$18.30 Race2:6,4,2,3-Winner(1)$1...
+BestQuadrelladividend:$874.50 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 33 races covered. For the Exotic...
Race1:7,3,5,2-Winner(3)$6.70 Race2:2,4,3,5-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$7.60Trifecta$13.80 Race3:1,2,4,7-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$5.20...
+BesttippedExactadividend:$88.50 +BestTrifectadividend:$246.20 +BestFirst4dividend:$291.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$1767.30...
Race5:1,6,7,9-Winner(2)$2.00Exacta$8.10Trifecta$101.10 Race6:1,7,12,2-3rd-Loss Race7:3,8,7,2-3rdand4th-Loss WangarattaRace...
So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 39 races covered. For the Exotics there were 17 Exacta'sintotal...
Race5:4,1,2,5-Winner(1)$2.30Exacta$6.30Trifecta$13.90First4$35.00 Race6:3,1,7,4-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$22.20 Race7:4,7,5,2-W...
2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat53%outof45races. 3.Exactastrikerateat47%outof45races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$5.30 +Best...
Race7:4,10,5,11 Race8:6,3,10,1 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:5,2,1,6...
Race6:2,6,4,3-Winner(3)$3.80Exacta$28.70 Race7:8,9,5,7-Winner(1)$3.80 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:1,3,5,2-Winner(3)$4.60Exacta...
Soits7and11for1st and7,11,1,6for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutas...
Race6:10,9,6,4-Winner(2)$5.80Exacta$49.40 Race7:6,5,2,3-Winner(3)$4.80 Race8:5,3,6,10-3rd-Loss WaggaRaceTips: Race1:10,3,1...
+BestQuadrelladividend:$1536.60 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 46 races covered. For the Exoti...
RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:1,2,5,3-Winner(3)$13.60Exacta$56.90Trifecta$112.20 Race2:2,3,1,4-Winner(2)$3.30Exacta$6.30 Race...
Race1:10,4,6,5-2ndand4th-Loss Race2:7,4,12,8-Winner(3)$3.60 Race3:6,1,7,2-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race4:6,8,12,3-Winner(2)$3.10...
WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. KilmoreRace8No5BlackZiggyat$9.00strongearlybettingsupp...
GeraldtonRaceTips: Race1:2,5,6,1-Winner(1)$4.80Exacta$21.20 Race2:11,9,12,1-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:13,2,14,9-2nd,3rdand4...
SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: TerangRace3BankerExacta: 14/1,5,12 Soits14for1st and1,5,12for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa400%share...
TerangRaceTips: Race1:3,9,2,10-3rd-Loss Race2:12,8,9,4-Winner(1)$2.80Exacta$11.00 Race3:14,5,1,12-Winner(3)$8.60Exacta$16....
Selectionwinnerwasat$9.00withthestrikeratefortheTopSelectionsittingat30%withthestrikerateforthe Top2Selectionssittingat53%...
Race7:11,12,6,4-3rdand4th-Loss Race8:8,6,10,4-Winner(1)$7.30Exacta$27.60 RandwickRaceTips: Race1:1,2,3,6-Winner(2)$4.60Exa...
BeaudesertRaceTips: Race1:5,6,3,2-Winner(4)$7.60 Race2:6,4,3,2-Winner(1)$2.60Exacta$2.80Trifecta$12.90First4$14.20 Race3:1...
Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After t...
Race8:3,1,7,5-Winner(1)$3.80 RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:2,1,5,3-Winner(2)$3.40Exacta$22.10Trifecta$41.60 Race2:3,1,2,4-Win...
+BestTopSelectionwindividend:$4.60 +BesttippedExactadividend:$49.90 +BestTrifectadividend:$120.90 +BestFirst4dividend:$539...
Today'sRaceTips: RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:4,1,2,6-Winner(1)$3.10Exacta$5.30Trifecta$24.00 Race2:6,4,1,5-Winner(4)$5.00 R...
ThursdaysJanuary5th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat27%outof3...
BestQuaddieOfTheDay: WerribeeQuadrella: Race5:5,4,3,6 Race6:6,2,1,4 Race7:9,1,8,2 Race8:7,5,3,11 TotalCost:$13buysa5%share...
Thursdays April 13th Horse Racing Tips Today's Results

  Theratings foreach Thursdayarepublishedimmediatelybelow at theendof theday's racingso that you can keep trackofexactlyhowwell weareperforming.

ThursdaysHorse Racing Tips/ OurRatingsResultsFor2017.

Checkour2017resultsforeachdaybyusingthelinksbelow:
Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Checkour2016resultsforeachdaybyusingthelinksbelow:
Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Checkour2015resultsforeachdaybyusingthelinksbelow:
Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday
  You will also nd below thefull statistics foreach dayplus helpful open and honest summaries of exactlyhow the dayhas gone.

Ifwehavehadagreat daywewill tell youandifwehavehadjust anaveragedaywewill alsotell you aswell.

Nothingishiddenonthiswebsiteeverythingyouseeiswhatyouget.

Howtounderstandtheresultsinformationonthewebsite:

Results: Pleasenoteas of the24th of May 2015you will seea changein how theresults aregiven on thewebsite. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in thesequence. So (2)will represent tip 2, (3)tip 3and (4)tip 4. This information is given to help peopleclearlyseewhichhorseinthetips sequenceactuallywonandit is thenfollowedbytheexacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresultsinformationifwehavetippeditcorrectlywithintheselectionsgiven.

Note: All prices shown on the site are from the QLD TAB (Tattsbet) or Ubet as they are now known.

Warning! If you think that betting on every race is a good idea then you should NOT use this website.

PleaseNote: 1:Allselectionsonthesitearegiveninthereexactorderofpreference.
2:4selectionsaregivenforthosethatlikeexacta's,trifecta's&first4's
3:TounderstandtheratingsreadourmostFrequentlyAskedQuestions.
  3. 3. * If you want to be noti ed when our free horse racing tips are available on the website each day you can subscribetoourPushNotificationshereorevenDownloadOurBrandNewMobileApphere. ThursdaysApril13th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat29%outof45races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat44%outof45races. 3.Exactastrikerateat53%outof45races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$6.80 +BesttippedExactadividend:$49.20 +BestTrifectadividend:$155.70 +BestFirst4dividend:$632.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$2394.30 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 45 races covered on the site. For the Exotics there were 24Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of53%withthe bestone payingoutat$49.20withthe besttipped Trifectapaying out at $155.70and the best tipped First 4paid out at $632.60. For Win Bets the best priced Top Selectionwinnerwasat$6.80withthestrikeratefortheTopSelectionsittingat29%withthestrikerateforthe Top2Selectionssittingat44%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$2394.30 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: MackayRace4MultiExacta: 3,5/3,5,7,8 Soits3and5for1st and3,5,7,8for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. B e c o m e A P r e m i u m M e m b e r  Share Tweet Share Share Mail converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  4. 4. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreporttoday. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreporttoday. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: KilmoreQuadrella: Race5:8,6,1,3 Race6:5,3,8,1 Race7:5,8,9,11 Race8:5,3,4,11 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: MackayRaceTips: Race1:3,1,4,5-Winner(4)$7.90Exacta$19.80Trifecta$45.30First4$90.00 Race2:3,5,1,2-Winner(1)$6.80Exacta$23.50Trifecta$126.30 Race3:3,1,5,9-WinnerDH-Winner(1)$1.70&(3)$6.20Exacta$46.90Trifecta$80.20 Race4:3,5,7,8-3rdand4th-Loss Race5:4,8,5,3-2ndand3rd-Loss Race6:2,4,6,9-Winner(3)$5.00Exacta$13.30 Race7:1,3,2,7-Winner(3)$5.10Exacta$13.70 Race8:1,5,3,2-Winner(4)$6.60 Race9:2,9,4,7-Winner(3)$5.30Exacta$12.40Quadrella$1600.00 HawkesburyRaceTips: Race1:1,4,2,3-Winner(3)$2.70 Race2:4,6,2,5-Winner(2)$4.10Exacta$8.80Trifecta$30.60 Race3:3,7,1,2-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$8.60 Race4:13,4,7,6-Winner(3)$3.30Quadrella$236.40 Race5:3,2,7,6-Winner(1)$1.50Exacta$11.90Trifecta$28.10First4$125.00 Race6:5,7,6,8-3rdand4th-Loss Race7:1,4,10,3-Winner(1)$2.40 Race8:7,2,6,1-Winner(1)$4.00 KilmoreRaceTips: Race1:7,5,4,9-Winner(1)$1.50Exacta$4.50Trifecta$16.20 Race2:7,2,8,6-Winner(1)$2.60Exacta$8.90Trifecta$24.70 Race3:6,7,5,1-Winner(3)$8.30Exacta$49.20Trifecta$155.70First4$219.00 Race4:3,9,10,5-Winner(2)$4.90Exacta$15.10Trifecta$63.20First4$256.00Quadrella$131.50 Race5:8,6,1,3-Winner(3)$2.80Exacta$5.20Trifecta$17.20First4$51.40 Race6:5,3,8,1-2ndand4th-Loss Race7:5,8,9,11-Loss Race8:5,3,4,11-Loss converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  5. 5. Race8:5,3,4,11-Loss MuswellbrookRaceTips: Race1:10,14,13,3-2ndand3rd-Loss Race2:6,14,3,9-Winner(3)$4.20 Race3:4,12,14,7-Winner(3)$2.90Exacta$9.60Trifecta$32.60 Race4:3,5,4,6-Winner(2)$3.70Exacta$14.90 Race5:14,13,5,4-Winner(1)$5.50Exacta$40.20Trifecta$133.90 Race6:1,2,9,6-Winner(4)$18.30 Race7:5,14,9,12-Winner(1)$1.90Exacta$10.40Quadrella$818.70 DarwinRaceTips: Race1:2,3,7,1-Winner(4)$4.00Exacta$12.30Trifecta$31.70 Race2:4,3,1,5-Winner(2)$1.80Exacta$3.60Trifecta$9.30Trifecta$21.20 Race3:2,1,3,5-3rdand4th-Loss Race4:1,5,3,4-2ndand3rd-Loss Race5:3,4,5,2-Winner(2)$4.40Exacta$24.90Trifecta$97.70First4$395.40 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:12,8,6,3-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$11.00 Race2:8,9,11,7-Winner(1)$2.10Exacta$10.70 Race3:5,12,11,8-Winner(2)$7.00 Race4:3,7,9,8-3rd-Loss Race5:2,5,10,7-Winner(2)$5.60Exacta$24.60Trifecta$129.10First4$632.60 Race6:11,6,12,9-Winner(1)$3.80 Race7:9,11,3,4-Winner(3)$12.30 Race8:1,6,11,9-Winner(2)$4.00Quadrella$2394.30 ThursdaysApril6th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat34%outof41races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat49%outof41races. 3.Exactastrikerateat39%outof41races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$8.60 +BesttippedExactadividend:$50.80 +BestTrifectadividend:$88.30 +BestFirst4dividend:$68.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$423.30 Solet's have alook at the numbers with41races covered. Forthe Exotics there were 16Exacta's intotal which is a strike rate of 39%with the best one paying out at $50.80 with the best tipped Trifecta paying out at $88.30 withthe besttippedFirst4payingoutat$68.60.ForWinBetsthe bestpricedTopSelectionwinnerwasat$8.60 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 34% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selections sitting at 49%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$423.30 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  6. 6. 49%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$423.30 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: Willbepostedshortly... WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreport. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: WangarattaQuadrella: Race5:6,8,3,9 Race6:3,9,6,1 Race7:14,11,1,2 Race8:4,.6,1,11 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: GattonRaceTips: Race1:1,2,4,3-Winner(2)$3.60Exacta$7.90Trifecta$27.50 Race2:5,7,1,6-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:6,7,3,1-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$3.70Trifecta$19.80 Race4:4,6,3,8-3rd-Loss Race5:9,6,2,5-Winner(2)$4.20 Race6:4,3,6,8-Winner(1)$3.00 Race7:2,8,6,1-Winner(1)$3.10Exacta$13.30Trifecta$45.90 WyongRaceTips: Race1:1,6,5,4-Winner(3)$2.80Exacta$7.40 Race2:5,4,7,6-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$9.30 Race3:2,4,5,6-Winner(1)$1.80Exacta$8.10Trifecta$17.80 Race4:2,5,8,11-Winner(3)$4.00Exacta$14.90Quadrella$113.60 Race5:4,2,5,7-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$17.50Trifecta$33.20First4$64.00 Race6:2,6,9,7-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$6.30 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  7. 7. Race6:2,6,9,7-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$6.30 Race7:4,10,6,9-2nd-Loss Race8:9,8,7,11-Winner(3)$4.90Exacta$16.90Trifecta$88.30 WangarattaRaceTips: Race1:4,2,6,10-Winner(1)$1.80 Race2:12,2,7,10-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:4,9,6,12-Winner(3)$2.80 Race4:14,2,9,4-3rdand4th-Loss Race5:6,8,3,9-Winner(2)$3.60Exacta$10.60 Race6:3,9,6,1-Winner(1)$5.00 Race7:14,11,1,2-Winner(4)$8.70Exacta$50.80 Race8:4,6,1,11-Winner(2)$2.40Quadrella$423.30 AlbanyRaceTips: Race1:3,5,7,6-Winner(1)$2.40Exacta$10.10Trifecta$33.80 Race2:11,2,8,9-2ndand4th-Loss Race3:5,9,8,6-2ndand4th-Loss Race4:5,9,2,3-3rd-Loss Race5:8,12,11,2-2ndand3rd-Loss Race6:6,2,5,4-2ndand3rd-Loss Race7:4,10,6,5-4th-Loss Race8:3,6,7,2-Winner(2)$4.20Exacta$16.40 Race9:8,4,2,13-3rd-Loss Race10:3,12,10,17-Winner(1)$8.60 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:3,6,5,8-Winner(1)$3.90Exacta$10.10Trifecta$20.20 Race2:3,10,7,1-2nd-Loss Race3:12,11,5,10-Winner(1)$1.50 Race4:9,6,10,11-Winner(2)$4.70 Race5:3,9,2,6-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race6:9,4,10,1-2nd-Loss Race7:12,4,3,2-Winner(1)$4.40 Race8:4,7,9,6-Winner(3)$2.80Exacta$7.10Trifecta$23.90First4$68.60 ThursdaysMarch30th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat26%outof31races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat45%outof31races. 3.Exactastrikerateat42%outof31races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$7.30 +BesttippedExactadividend:$68.90 +BestTrifectadividend:$277.40 +BestFirst4dividend:$118.60 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  8. 8. +BestFirst4dividend:$118.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$341.70 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 31 races covered. For the Exotics there were 13 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of42%withthe bestone payingoutat$68.90withthe besttippedTrifecta payingout at $277.40andthe best First paidout at $118.60. ForWin Bets the best pricedTop Selection winner was at $7.30withthe strike rate forthe TopSelectionsittingat 26%withthe strike rate forthe Top2Selection sittingat45%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$341.70 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: Willbepostedshortly... WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreport. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: PinjarraRace4No13DeepCarbonat$18.00somesupportaroundforthisoneonewhichisinteresting. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: WarrnamboolQuadrella: Race5:9,6,7,2 Race6:4,3,13,7 Race7:13,4,9,8 Race8:8,11,13,2 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: TownsvilleRaceTips: Race1:3,2,4-Winner(2)$2.30Exacta$1.90Trifecta$2.50 Race2:5,1,3,4-Winner(2)$2.90Exacta$5.40Trifecta$20.70First4$31.20 Race3:3,1,2,4-Winner(2)$2.00Exacta$3.60Trifecta$4.30First4$3.60 Race4:2,4,6,1-Winner(1)$1.40Exacta$2.40Trifecta$8.80First4$14.20Quadrella$25.60 Race5:5,3,1,4-Winner(3)$2.50Exacta$15.70Trifecta$32.10First4$153.60 Race6:6,5,1,4-Winner(1)$7.30Exacta$11.90 Race7:8,2,4,5-3rdand4th-Loss converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  9. 9. GosfordRaceTips: Meetingabandoned. WarrnamboolRaceTips: Race1:6,4,1,7-Winner(1)$3.50Exacta$18.30 Race2:6,4,2,3-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$3.60Trifecta$9.10 Race3:6,4,7,9-Winner(4)$11.20 Race4:4,1,3,7-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$9.50Trifecta$19.30First4$46.90Quadrella$341.70 Race5:9,6,7,2-Winner(3)$8.80 Race6:4,3,13,7-Winner(1)$3.80 Race7:13,4,9,8-Winner(1)$1.30 Race8:8,11,13,2-2nd-Loss PinjarraRaceTips: Race1:11,6,5,8-Winner(1)$4.40Exacta$10.90Trifecta$41.30First4$118.60 Race2:3,6,9,5-2ndand4th-Loss Race3:6,4,2,3-3rdand4th-Loss Race4:13,5,7,4-Loss Race5:2,11,7,8-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race6:4,10,6,7-Loss Race7:5,4,3,7-Winner(2)$7.80 Race8:5,11,2,4-Winner(2)$6.10 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:2,6,4,8-Winner(3)$5.20Exacta$68.90Trifecta$277.40 Race2:6,3,5,2-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:10,7,4,5-3rd-Loss Race4:8,9,10,11-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race5:8,9,7,4-Winner(4)$9.10Exacta$36.20 Race6:10,6,5,8-Winner(4)$6.30 Race7:7,1,10,9-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race8:7,4,9,8-Winner(2)$2.50Exacta$8.60Trifecta$34.50-L/SNo4 ThursdaysMarch23rd2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat52%outof33races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat67%outof33races. 3.Exactastrikerateat52%outof33races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$4.80 +BesttippedExactadividend:$59.20 +BestTrifectadividend:$163.40 +BestFirst4dividend:$213.20 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  10. 10. +BestQuadrelladividend:$874.50 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 33 races covered. For the Exotics there were 17 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of52%withthe bestone payingoutat$59.20withthe besttippedTrifecta payingoutat$163.40andthe besttippedFirst4paidoutat$213.20.ForWinBetsthe bestpricedTopSelection winner was at $4.80 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 52% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selectionssittingat67%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$874.50 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: SeymourRace2MultiExacta: 5,6/5,6,4,8 Soits5and6for1st and5,6,4,8for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. Result-Awinandpaidoutat$25.60for200% WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreport. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: SeymourQuadrella: Race5:4,7,1,3 Race6:2,7,9,4 Race7:5,4,3,11 Race8:4,7,10,5 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: GoulburnRaceTips: Race1:7,3,5,2-Winner(3)$6.70 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  11. 11. Race1:7,3,5,2-Winner(3)$6.70 Race2:2,4,3,5-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$7.60Trifecta$13.80 Race3:1,2,4,7-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$5.20Trifecta$7.10 Race4:1,3,7,6-Winner(1)$2.90Exacta$7.70Quadrella$124.10 Race5:2,6,8,7-Winner(1)$3.80 Race6:12,6,9,7-2nd-Loss Race7:1,5,2,3-Winner(2)$2.90 Race8:1,9,5,3-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$7.00Trifecta$23.20First4$77.20 SeymourRaceTips: Race1:4,3,10,8-Winner(1)$3.10Exacta$11.30Trifecta$43.10 Race2:6,5,4,8-Winner(1)$2.80Exacta$12.80 Race3:10,6,9,7-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$11.90Trifecta$47.30First4$153.20 Race4:4,1,6,2-Winner(3)$5.90Exacta$31.30Trifecta$104.40First4$213.20Quadrella$236.00 Race5:4,7,1,3-Winner(4)$11.30Exacta$59.20Trifecta$89.00First4$154.40 Race6:2,7,9,4-Winner(1)$3.30 Race7:5,4,3,11-2nd-Loss Race8:4,7,10,5-Winner(1)$4.80Exacta$16.80Trifecta$48.30 BunburyRaceTips: Race1:10,1,6,12-3rd-Loss Race2:8,1,12,4-Winner(2)$2.00 Race3:6,13,12,7-Winner(1)$2.10 Race4:2,9,14,5-2ndand3rd-Loss Race5:1,2,6,8-Winner(1)$2.60 Race6:2,6,1,3-Winner(2)$4.50 Race7:2,8,9,5-Winner(1)$1.30Exacta$7.20Trifecta$31.50 Race8:3,9,4,7-Winner(1)$2.60 Race9:2,7,12,8-2ndand4th-Loss PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:10,11,2,3-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$3.60 Race2:7,8,3,6-Winner(2)$4.80Exacta$22.20Trifecta$163.40 Race3:7,4,11,3-Winner(2)$4.60Exacta$9.70Trifecta$47.10 Race4:2,5,8,12-Winner(3)$11.90Quadrella$874.50 Race5:5,4,3,2-Winner(1)$2.60Exacta$9.70Trifecta$13.20 Race6:4,3,10,6-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$5.70 Race7:9,5,7,8-2ndand3rd-Loss Race8:3,10,1,7-Winner(4)$4.20Exacta$18.60Trifecta$25.60 ThursdaysMarch16th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat23%outof30races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat60%outof30races. 3.Exactastrikerateat60%outof30races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$4.90 +BesttippedExactadividend:$88.50 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  12. 12. +BesttippedExactadividend:$88.50 +BestTrifectadividend:$246.20 +BestFirst4dividend:$291.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$1767.30 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 30 races covered. For the Exotics there were 18 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of60%withthe bestone payingoutat$88.50withthe besttippedTrifecta payingoutat$246.20andthe besttippedFirst4paidoutat$291.60.ForWinbets the bestpricedTopSelection winner was at $4.90 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 23% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selectionssittingat60%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$1767.30 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: Willbepostedshortly... WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreport. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: WangarattaQuadrella: Race5:5,4,6,9 Race6:2,8,5,3 Race7:1,14,12,7 Race8:8,6,4,1 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: TownsvilleRaceTips: Race1:1,6,5,4-Winner(1)$1.10Exacta$2.90Trifecta$6.10 Race2:3,2,6,7-Winner(4)$6.90 Race3:9,1,4,2-Winner(1)$4.90Exacta$35.70Trifecta$131.50First4$291.60 Race4:2,5,7,3-2nd-Loss Race5:1,6,7,9-Winner(2)$2.00Exacta$8.10Trifecta$101.10 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  13. 13. Race5:1,6,7,9-Winner(2)$2.00Exacta$8.10Trifecta$101.10 Race6:1,7,12,2-3rd-Loss Race7:3,8,7,2-3rdand4th-Loss WangarattaRaceTips: Race1:2,1,5,6-Winner(2)$2.30Exacta$5.50 Race2:5,4,9,2-Winner(2)$2.40Exacta$10.50 Race3:3,11,8,9-Winner(2)$2.70Exacta$5.90Trifecta$40.80 Race4:11,4,2,6-Winner(3)$6.90Exacta$20.50Trifecta$65.10Quadrella$414.30 Race5:5,4,6,9-Loss Race6:2,8,5,3-Winner(2)$4.30Exacta$7.60 Race7:1,14,12,7-Winner(1)$1.40 Race8:8,6,4,1-Winner(2)$3.20 AlbanyRaceTips: Race1:7,11,1,10-Winner(3)$3.20Exacta$14.10 Race2:1,6,7,10-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$61.50 Race3:3,7,9,4-Winner(1)$1.90Exacta$9.50 Race4:1,5,6,2-Winner(1)$4.00Exacta$8.30Quadrella$76.60 Race5:10,11,7,3-Winner(4)$6.30Exacta$35.90 Race6:11,9,3,5-2ndand3rd-Loss Race7:1,10,2,6-Winner(3)$5.50Exacta$12.00Trifecta$85.90 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:5,6,4,2-Winner(2)$6.20Exacta$14.70 Race2:4,3,9,6-Winner(2)$2.70 Race3:7,8,1,10-Winner(1)$3.80 Race4:8,10,1,6-Winner(2)$8.30Quadrella$1187.00 Race5:1,8,5,6-Winner(2)$5.40Exacta$34.10Trifecta$168.30First4$242.80 Race6:8,7,4,2-Winner(3)$5.20Exacta$11.00 Race7:10,2,6,3-Winner(3)$11.00Exacta$88.50Trifecta$246.20 Race8:3,5,2,4-Winner(2)$5.20Quadrella$1767.30 ThursdaysMarch9th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat38%outof39races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat56%outof39races. 3.Exactastrikerateat44%outof39races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$5.20 +BesttippedExactadividend:$69.70 +BestTrifectadividend:$199.60 +BestFirst4dividend:$63.80 +BestQuadrelladividend:$1137.80 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  14. 14. So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 39 races covered. For the Exotics there were 17 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of44%withthe bestone payingoutat$69.70withthe besttippedTrifecta payingout at $199.60andthe best tipped First 4paid out at $63.80. ForWin Bets the best priced Top Selection winner was at $5.20 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 38% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selectionssittingat56%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$1137.80 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: RockhamptonRace2BankerExacta: 3,1/3,1,8,2 Soits1and3for1st and1,3,2,8for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. SeymourRace7No10Goldclipat$8.00goodsupportflowingforthisoneearly. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: SeymourRace8No9GreySambucaat$21.00niceearlysupportforthisone.Watch. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: SeymourQuadrella: Race5:2,4,8,3 Race6:4,6,3,9 Race7:12,3,9,1 Race8:16,9,1,2 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:2,6,4,8-Winner(1)$2.10Exacta$7.00Trifecta$28.20 Race2:3,1,8,2-Raceabandoned. Race3:1,11,3,5-Winner(1)$1.20Exacta$5.00 Race4:2,6,3,5-Winner(3)$4.90Quadrella$20.60 Race5:4,1,2,5-Winner(1)$2.30Exacta$6.30Trifecta$13.90First4$35.00 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  15. 15. Race5:4,1,2,5-Winner(1)$2.30Exacta$6.30Trifecta$13.90First4$35.00 Race6:3,1,7,4-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$22.20 Race7:4,7,5,2-Winner(2)$3.50Exacta$3.70-L/SNo's2&7 Race8:10,2,5,4-2nd-Loss MuswellbrookRaceTips: Race1:5,9,2,10-Winner(1)$2.10 Race2:3,4,1,5-Winner(3)$3.90 Race3:6,4,9,10-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$7.30 Race4:3,4,8,2-Winner(2)$3.40Exacta$12.90Trifecta$53.60Quadrella$66.40 Race5:2,8,3,11-Winner(2)$2.80Exacta$11.30Trifecta$99.00 Race6:3,2,5,6-Winner(1)$4.50 Race7:3,6,8,9-2ndand4th-Loss Race8:5,8,10,6-3rdand4th-Loss SeymourRaceTips: Race1:2,7,3,5-Winner(4)$12.10Exacta$69.70Trifecta$199.60 Race2:4,2,7,5-Winner(4)$5.20 Race3:5,3,9,8-Winner(2)$2.20Exacta$10.20 Race4:4,6,3,2-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race5:2,4,8,3-2ndand4th-Loss Race6:4,6,3,9-2ndand4th-Loss Race7:12,3,9,1-2ndand3rd-Loss Race8:16,9,1,2-Winner(1)$5.20 PinjarraRaceTips: Race1:1,2,9,7-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$21.80Trifecta$83.80 Race2:6,2,3,4-DH-Winner(2)$1.30&(3)$11.10Exacta$13.50&$45.80 Race3:10,4,12,7-Winner(1)$1.40 Race4:2,7,3,10-Winner(4)$10.30Quadrella$306.00&$55.40 Race5:7,8,5,6-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$8.60 Race6:5,8,7,6-3rdand4th-Loss Race7:8,4,3,10-Winner(1)$2.90Exacta$4.10Trifecta$30.40 Race8:1,6,4,9-Winner(3)$4.60 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:5,9,1,6-Winner(3)$4.40 Race2:1,8,9,10-Winner(3)$10.40 Race3:5,1,9,6-Winner(2)$2.60 Race4:10,5,12,4-Winner(2)$6.10Exacta$16.50Quadrella$1137.80 Race5:3,2,6,4-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$13.40Trifecta$32.10 Race6:4,3,1,8-Winner(1)$4.20Exacta$10.60Trifecta$33.20First4$63.80 Race7:2,8,4,9-Winner(4)$9.50 Race8:6,9,5,11-Winner(1)$2.20Quadrella$628.10 ThursdaysMarch2nd2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat29%outof45races. converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  16. 16. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat53%outof45races. 3.Exactastrikerateat47%outof45races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$5.30 +BesttippedExactadividend:$40.60 +BestTrifectadividend:$194.00 +BestFirst4dividend:$14.20 +BestQuadrelladividend:$408.10 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 45 races covered. For the Exotics there were 21 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of47%withthe bestone payingoutat$40.60withthe besttippedTrifecta payingout at $194.00andthe best tipped First 4paid out at $14.20. ForWin Bets the best priced Top Selection winner was at $5.30 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 29% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selectionssittingat53%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$408.10 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: RockhamptonRace1BankerExacta: 5,2/5,2,1,6 Soits5and2for1st and5,2,1,6for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. RockhamptonRace1No5LotaCreekGoldat$10.00havingits1ststarttodayandthereisalotofsupportearly. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: HawkesburyQuadrella: Race5:2,10,3,9 Race6:7,6,9,14 Race7:4,10,5,11 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  17. 17. Race7:4,10,5,11 Race8:6,3,10,1 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:5,2,1,6-Winner(2)$2.60 Race2:5,4,2,1-Winner(1)$1.30Exacta$3.10Trifecta$8.00First4$14.20 Race3:2,1,3,4-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$10.10Trifecta$13.90 Race4:1,2,4,7-Winner(2)$2.90Exacta$6.10Trifecta$14.00Quadrella$53.90 Race5:3,7,4,2-Winner(1)$1.90Exacta$5.30 Race6:2,1,3,11-Winner(2)$1.60 Race7:11,2,4,9-Winner(2)$2.50Exacta$10.10Quadrella$35.30 HawkesburyRaceTips: Race1:5,6,2,4-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$5.00Trifecta$7.80 Race2:3,7,4,2-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:2,1,8,4-Winner(4)$7.00Exacta$40.60 Race4:9,5,6,1-Winner(2)$7.70Exacta$26.00 Race5:2,10,3,9-Winner(1)$3.20 Race6:7,6,9,14-Winner(2)$6.70 Race7:4,10,5,11-4th-Loss Race8:6,3,10,1-Winner(2)$6.80Exacta$15.80Trifecta$138.80 TerangRaceTips: Race1:1,7,8,2-Winner(3)$4.50Exacta$11.70Trifecta$49.70 Race2:7,6,8,2-Winner(2)$5.50 Race3:11,3,9,2-Winner(3)$5.00Exacta$25.20Trifecta$194.00 Race4:8,5,4,3-Winner(2)$1.60Exacta$1.60Quadrella$389.50 Race5:5,1,6,2-Winner(1)$5.30 Race6:2,3,7,5-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race7:4,11,7,6-2ndand4th-Loss Race8:4,12,9,8-Winner(4)$5.60Exacta$21.30 CowraRaceTips: Race1:8,4,3,5-Winner(4)$4.60 Race2:9,6,3,11-2ndand4th-Loss Race3:8,14,5,10-Winner(2)$4.60 Race4:1,7,14,12-2nd-Loss Race5:2,10,7,11-Winner(1)$3.30 Race6:1,7,6,10-4th-Loss Race7:15,3,10,6-Winner(4)$5.90Exacta$24.00Trifecta$78.60 AlbanyRaceTips: Race1:3,4,2,1-Winner(4)$9.50Exacta$14.40Trifecta$60.50 Race2:3,1,2,7-Winner(1)$2.30 Race3:7,4,8,1-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$6.50Trifecta$17.20 Race4:7,6,5,1-Winner(1)$3.30Exacta$23.80Quadrella$408.10 Race5:1,9,3,10-3rd-Loss Race6:2,6,4,3-Winner(3)$3.80Exacta$28.70 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  18. 18. Race6:2,6,4,3-Winner(3)$3.80Exacta$28.70 Race7:8,9,5,7-Winner(1)$3.80 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:1,3,5,2-Winner(3)$4.60Exacta$13.20Trifecta$58.30 Race2:2,6,9,10-Winner(2)$3.80 Race3:8,1,11,5-Winner(2)$2.30 Race4:10,11,1,9-Winner(1)$1.90Exacta$10.90Quadrella$182.20 Race5:11,4,7,10-2ndand3rd-Loss Race6:4,3,12,1-2ndand3rd-Loss Race7:12,11,1,9-3rd-Loss Race8:12,1,10,3-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$4.50Trifecta$21.20 ThursdaysFebruary23rd2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat24%outof46races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat37%outof46races. 3.Exactastrikerateat52%outof46races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$6.70 +BesttippedExactadividend:$152.70 +BestTrifectadividend:$296.80 +BestFirst4dividend:$2019.20 +BestQuadrelladividend:$8977.60 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 46 races covered. For the Exotics there were 24 Exacta's in total which is a strike rate of 52% with the best one paying out at $152.70 with the best tipped Trifectapayingoutat$296.80andthe besttippedFirst4paidoutat$2019.20.ForWinBets the bestpricedTop Selectionwinnerwasat$6.70withthestrikeratefortheTopSelectionsittingat24%withthestrikerateforthe Top2Selectionssittingat37%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$8977.60 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: WaggaRace2BankerExacta: 7,11/7,11,1,6 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  19. 19. Soits7and11for1st and7,11,1,6for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. WaggaRace8No12I'mPeterat$11.00goodsupportforthisoneearlyattheeachwayquote. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: KilmoreQuadrella: Race5:2,6,1,3 Race6:10,9,6,4 Race7:6,5,2,3 Race8:5,3,6,10 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: IpswichRaceTips: Race1:5,1,6,4-Winner(3)$3.40Exacta$55.10Trifecta$55.20 Race2:12,3,5,10-2nd-Loss Race3:3,2,1,4-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$18.50Trifecta$22.30 Race4:8,1,2,7-Winner(4)$16.80Exacta$152.70Trifecta$296.80 Race5:1,5,7,2-Winner(4)$5.00Exacta$23.10Trifecta$133.90 Race6:7,2,6,3-Winner(3)$7.10Exacta$22.40 Race7:8,3,2,9-Winner(2)$3.60Exacta$22.30Quadrella$8977.60 WyongRaceTips: Race1:4,5,8,1-Winner(2)$3.40 Race2:10,8,9,5-Winner(1)$2.10Exacta$7.30Trifecta$20.80 Race3:4,8,3,5-Winner(4)$22.00Exacta$57.40 Race4:9,7,8,5-Winner(2)$2.50Exacta$4.50Quadrella$564.10 Race5:7,1,3,4-Winner(3)$3.70 Race6:3,9,8,5-3rdand4th-Loss Race7:14,11,7,5-2ndand3rd-Loss Race8:3,8,9,7-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss KilmoreRaceTips: Race1:2,3,6,7-Winner(3)$5.30Exacta$14.90Trifecta$30.40 Race2:8,5,10,4-Winner(1)$1.50Exacta$10.00-L/SNo8 Race3:6,4,2,5-2nd-Loss Race4:3,6,5,4-Winner(4)$9.10 Race5:2,6,1,3-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$6.20Trifecta$17.10 Race6:10,9,6,4-Winner(2)$5.80Exacta$49.40 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  20. 20. Race6:10,9,6,4-Winner(2)$5.80Exacta$49.40 Race7:6,5,2,3-Winner(3)$4.80 Race8:5,3,6,10-3rd-Loss WaggaRaceTips: Race1:10,3,13,9-Winner(3)$4.70Exacta$16.80 Race2:7,11,1,6-Winner(1)$1.50 Race3:1,3,4,6-Winner(3)$4.50 Race4:4,5,2,6-3rdand4th-Loss Race5:2,8,11,6-Winner(1)$2.40Exacta$25.10Trifecta$116.30First4$433.40 Race6:4,14,9,10-2ndand3rd-Loss Race7:6,4,1,3-Winner(1)$6.70Exacta$57.60Trifecta$295.80First4$2019.20 Race8:12,5,13,2-2nd-Loss MtBarkerRaceTips: Race1:1,4,6,5-Winner(4)$4.30Exacta$8.50Trifecta$19.50First4$83.60 Race2:4,7,10,13-Winner(2)$4.90 Race3:4,1,3,9-Winner(3)$4.20Exacta$28.30 Race4:4,9,1,3-Winner(3)$8.60 Race5:6,10,1,2-Winner(3)$5.10Exacta$32.20Trifecta$93.40First4$370.20 Race6:3,5,9,10-Winner(2)$2.10 Race7:3,12,11,10-2nd-Loss WarrnamboolRaceTips: Race1:9,5,3,2-Winner(1)$1.50 Race2:6,1,2,4-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:12,7,13,9-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$20.80 Race4:1,4,5,2-Winner(2)$2.80Exacta$18.10 Race5:1,5,2,6-Winner(1)$2.50 Race6:5,2,6,3-2nd-Loss Race7:3,13,6,5-Winner(3)$2.80Exacta$13.40 Race8:2,7,10,6-Winner(1)$3.40Exacta$13.60Trifecta$57.20First4$165.20 ThursdaysFebruary16th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat24%outof46races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat41%outof46races. 3.Exactastrikerateat54%outof46races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$3.50 +BesttippedExactadividend:$255.50 +BestTrifectadividend:$760.10 +BestFirst4dividend:$43.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$1536.60 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  21. 21. +BestQuadrelladividend:$1536.60 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 46 races covered. For the Exotics there were 25 Exacta's in total which is a strike rate of 54% with the best one paying out at $255.50 with the best tipped Trifecta paying out at $760.10 and the best tipped First 4 paid out at $43.60. For Win Bets the best priced Top Selectionwinnerwasat$3.50withthestrikeratefortheTopSelectionsittingat24%withthestrikerateforthe Top2Selectionssittingat41%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$1536.60 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: RockhamptonRace1BankerExacta: 1,2/1,2,5,3 soits1and2for1st and1,2,5,3for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. Result-Losswrongorder. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Kangaroo Island Race 1 No 3 Parentive at $2.60 well someone really likes the price of this one heavily supportedearly. Result-Awinfinished1st BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: StawellQuadrella: Race6:2,5,8,1 Race7:6,1,4,11 Race8:9,4,12,3 Race9:11,6,7,4 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Result-Awinandpaidoutat$1428.20for100% Today'sRaceTips: converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  22. 22. RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:1,2,5,3-Winner(3)$13.60Exacta$56.90Trifecta$112.20 Race2:2,3,1,4-Winner(2)$3.30Exacta$6.30 Race3:4,1,10,6-Winner(2)$3.50Exacta$11.00 Race4:1,8,4,7-Winner(4)$7.00Exacta$45.60Trifecta$134.90Quadrella$1536.60 Race5:3,5,1,4-2ndand3rd-Loss Race6:8,2,5,3-Winner(4)$6.70 Race7:1,3,2,11-Winner(1)$3.50 NewcastleRaceTips: Race1:2,3,5,4-Winner(2)$5.80Exacta$15.00 Race2:7,2,6,5-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:2,1,6,4-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race4:2,3,4,9-Winner(2)$1.90Exacta$5.00 Race5:2,4,3,1-Winner(1)$1.50Exacta$4.30Trifecta$21.30First4$43.60 Race6:4,3,8,10-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race7:1,8,3,11-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$7.90Trifecta$10.40 Race8:2,1,7,6-Winner(1)$2.50Exacta$10.00 StawellRaceTips: Race1:2,8,5,7-2ndand3rd-Loss Race2:11,9,13,8-Winner(2)$5.00 Race3:5,11,7,4-Winner(4)$39.80Exacta$255.50Trifecta$760.10 Race4:6,12,10,1-2ndand3rd-Loss Race5:3,7,4,1-Winner(3)$4.90Exacta$16.40 Race6:2,5,8,1-Winner(3)$5.30Exacta$67.80 Race7:6,1,4,11-Winner(3)$4.90Exacta$43.10Trifecta$91.90 Race8:9,4,12,3-Winner(4)$9.90Exacta$38.50 Race9:11,6,7,4-Winner(2)$3.10Quadrella$1428.20 KangarooIslandRaceTips: Race1:3,2,4,5-Winner(1)$1.50Exacta$6.70Trifecta$6.50-L/SNo2 Race2:3,5,2-Winner(3)$2.40Exacta$6.60Trifecta$11.50 Race3:1,4,5,6-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$4.10Trifecta$2.80 Race4:4,3,6,5-Winner(1)$1.80Exacta$6.40Quadrella$15.60 Race5:5,4,6,1-Winner(4)$4.20Exacta$43.30Trifecta$173.30 Race6:3,9,1,2-Winner(3)$4.20Exacta$20.80 Race7:2,9,5,10-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$9.20Quadrella$161.60 GeraldtonRaceTips: Race1:5,3,7,9-Winner(1)$2.00Exacta$6.40 Race2:11,7,10,6-Winner(3)$6.00 Race3:4,3,1,8-3rdand4th-Loss Race4:3,8,10,2-4th-Loss Race5:2,8,4,6-Winner(1)$2.10 Race6:3,4,6,10-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race7:4,1,7,11-Winner(1)$3.00 PakenhamRaceTips: converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  23. 23. Race1:10,4,6,5-2ndand4th-Loss Race2:7,4,12,8-Winner(3)$3.60 Race3:6,1,7,2-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race4:6,8,12,3-Winner(2)$3.10Exacta$24.80Trifecta$45.70 Race5:3,5,7,6-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race6:8,7,4,2-Winner(3)$5.20Exacta$14.90 Race7:2,10,4,9-Winner(2)$4.20Exacta$32.00Trifecta$58.40 Race8:5,8,9,6-2ndand3rd-Loss ThursdaysFebruary9th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat31%outof39races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat56%outof39races. 3.Exactastrikerateat49%outof39races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$4.80 +BesttippedExactadividend:$63.80 +BestTrifectadividend:$207.40 +BestFirst4dividend:$28.60 +BestQuadrelladividend:$186.60 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 39 races covered. For the Exotics there were 19 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of49%withthe bestone payingoutat$63.80withthe besttippedTrifecta payingout at $207.40andthe best tipped First 4paid out at $28.60. ForWin Bets the best priced Top Selection winner was at $4.80 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 31% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selectionssittingat56%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$186.60 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: HawkesburyRace2BankerExacta: 3,5/3,5,1,10 Soits3and5for1st and3,5,1,10for2nd. TotalCost$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  24. 24. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. KilmoreRace8No5BlackZiggyat$9.00strongearlybettingsupportaroundforthisoneearly.Interesting. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: KilmoreQuadrella: Race5:3,7,9,6 Race6:4,2,6,11 Race7:8,10,4,7 Race8:5,1,2,10 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: IpswichRaceTips: Race1:7,8,2,6-Winner(2)$3.30 Race2:3,1,5,7-Winner(1)$1.80Exacta$4.20 Race3:7,1,8,4-Winner(2)$5.10Exacta$18.30Trifecta$38.60 Race4:11,2,5,7-2ndand4th-Loss Race5:5,1,2,3-Winner(2)$1.60Exacta$22.00 Race6:5,1,8,3-Winner(1)$1.90Exacta$7.70 Race7:1,10,5,3-Winner(4)$9.90 HawkesburyRaceTips: Race1:5,7,6,2-Winner(2)$4.10Exacta$19.60Trifecta$44.10 Race2:3,5,1,10-Winner(1)$1.40Exacta$6.40 Race3:3,6,7,9-Winner(2)$5.40 Race4:10,9,7,2-Winner(3)$4.50Exacta$25.30Trifecta$159.00Quadrella$168.20 Race5:3,4,11,5-Winner(2)$2.50 Race6:5,3,4,8-Winner(1)$3.70 Race7:4,7,5,3-Winner(3)$6.00 Race8:1,7,9,3-3rdand4th-Loss KilmoreRaceTips: Race1:6,8,10,9-Winner(2)$5.00Exacta$12.60Trifecta$42.80 Race2:8,12,6,11-Winner(1)$1.40 Race3:7,6,5,4-Winner(3)$1.90Exacta$7.40 Race4:5,2,6,1-Winner(2)$3.80Exacta$4.30Quadrella$186.60 Race5:3,7,9,6-Winner(1)$2.60 Race6:4,2,6,11-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race7:8,10,4,7-Winner(4)$12.70Exacta$63.80 Race8:5,1,2,10-Winner(3)$2.40Exacta$9.40Trifecta$28.90 GeraldtonRaceTips: converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  25. 25. GeraldtonRaceTips: Race1:2,5,6,1-Winner(1)$4.80Exacta$21.20 Race2:11,9,12,1-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:13,2,14,9-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race4:1,5,2,4-2ndand4th-Loss Race5:10,1,8,7-Winner(2)$4.00Exacta$15.40 Race6:8,4,6,7-Winner(4)$4.10Exacta$35.60Trifecta$207.40 Race7:7,13,11,10-Winner(1)$1.70 Race8:6,2,11,5-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:7,4,1,6-Winner(3)$2.60Exacta$7.50Trifecta$14.00First4$28.60 Race2:3,11,8,5-Winner(1)$2.70Exacta$7.90Trifecta$11.90 Race3:12.9.4.1-2ndand4th-Loss Race4:4.12,7,11-Winner(2)$4.00Exacta Race5:3,8,5,6-Winner(1)$1.20Exacta$2.40 Race6:4,6,5,7-Winner(1)$2.40 Race7:1,5,4,3-Winner(1)$3.60Exacta$12.30 Race8:4,2,1,10-2ndand3rd-Loss ThursdaysFebruary2nd2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat32%outof38races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat47%outof38races. 3.Exactastrikerateat39%outof38races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$13.30 +BesttippedExactadividend:$81.00 +BestTrifectadividend:$160.60 +BestFirst4dividend:$153.20 +BestQuadrelladividend:$1647.50 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 38 races covered. For the Exotics there were 15 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of39%withthe bestone payingoutat$81.00withthe besttippedTrifecta payingoutat$160.60andthe besttippedFirst4paidoutat$153.20.ForWinBetsthe bestpricedTopSelection winner was at $13.30 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 32% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selectionssittingat47%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$1647.50 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  26. 26. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: TerangRace3BankerExacta: 14/1,5,12 Soits14for1st and1,5,12for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa400%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreport. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: TerangQuadrella: Race5:1,5,7,6 Race6:4,11,5,13 Race7:4,8,5,11 Race8:8,12,2,10 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:4,3,5,1-Winner(2)$2.30Exacta$6.30Trifecta$8.00 Race2:1,6,3,2-Winner(1)$2.40Exacta$8.50 Race3:5,1,8,4-3rd-Loss Race4:2,4,5,6-Winner(4)$8.80Exacta$68.00 Race5:3,7,5,4-Winner(4)$15.60 Race6:11,6,3,1-4th-Loss MuswellbrookRaceTips: Race1:1,3,5,2-Winner(2)$2.80Exacta$14.40Trifecta$59.20First4$99.00 Race2:1,6,2,9-Winner(1)$2.50 Race3:3,7,9,4-Winner(4)$19.40Exacta$81.00 Race4:14,2,10,13-Winner(4)$14.40Quadrella$1647.50 Race5:8,2,5,11-Winner(1)$2.60 Race6:1,3,4,10-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$11.00Trifecta$28.50First4$153.20 Race7:7,11,5,12-Winner(1)$4.70 Race8:5,6,3,1-Winner(1)$3.30Exacta$10.90Trifecta$24.70 TerangRaceTips: converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  27. 27. TerangRaceTips: Race1:3,9,2,10-3rd-Loss Race2:12,8,9,4-Winner(1)$2.80Exacta$11.00 Race3:14,5,1,12-Winner(3)$8.60Exacta$16.10 Race4:11,10,13,8-Winner(2)$2.20 Race5:1,5,7,6-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$5.50Trifecta$14.40 Race6:4,11,5,13-2nd-Loss Race7:4,8,5,11-Winner(2)$3.30 Race8:8,12,2,10-Winner(4)$4.40 AlbanyRaceTips: Race1:8,10,1,6-Winner(1)$4.00Exacta$20.10 Race2:5,2,4,8-Winner(3)$3.60Exacta$26.90Trifecta$60.60 Race3:6,11,7,4-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race4:5,4,7,10-3rdand4th-Loss Race5:4,5,7,12-2ndand3rd-Loss Race6:3,10,8,1-4th-Loss Race7:9,6,7,11-2ndand4th-Loss Race8:13,2,12,4-Winner(1)$6.30 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:1,3,6,5-Winner(2)$2.00 Race2:11,5,3,9-Winner(2)$3.00Exacta$9.70Trifecta$26.90 Race3:8,9,4,7-2ndand3rd-Loss Race4:2,9,1,3-2nd-Loss Race5:2,5,7,3-Winner(1)$2.40Exacta$18.90 Race6:7,5,3,6-3rdand4th-Loss Race7:3,6,2,5-Winner(3)$7.90Exacta$34.60Trifecta$160.60 Race8:8,6,11,1-Winner(1)$13.30 ThursdaysJanuary26th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat30%outof66races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat53%outof66races. 3.Exactastrikerateat45%outof66races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$9.00 +BesttippedExactadividend:$77.00 +BestTrifectadividend:$670.70 +BestFirst4dividend:$480.40 +BestQuadrelladividend:$1536.00 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 66 races covered. For the Exotics there were 30 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of45%withthe bestone payingoutat$77.00withthe besttippedTrifecta paying out at $670.70 with the best tipped First 4 paying out at $480.40. For Win Bets the best priced Top Selectionwinnerwasat$9.00withthestrikeratefortheTopSelectionsittingat30%withthestrikerateforthe converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  28. 28. Selectionwinnerwasat$9.00withthestrikeratefortheTopSelectionsittingat30%withthestrikerateforthe Top2Selectionssittingat53%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$1536.00 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: MurrayBridgeRace2BankerExacta: 4,7/4,7,2,3 Soits4and7for1st and4,7,2,3for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreport. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: CaulfieldQuadrella: Race5:4,6,1,5 Race6:2,7,1,5 Race7:3,8,4,5 Race8:11,6,10,9 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Result-Asmallwinandpaidoutat$781.50for100% Today'sRaceTips: DoombenRaceTips: Race1:1,5,2,7-Winner(1)$1.60Exacta$3.40Trifecta$11.30First4$14.00 Race2:9,3,10,11-Winner(1)$2.80 Race3:3,7,8,5-Winner(1)$6.30Exacta$36.70Trifecta$73.90 Race4:1,2,3,5-Winner(2)$2.20Exacta$8.90Quadrella$107.60 Race5:7,8,13,9-Winner(1)$3.30Exacta$13.20Trifecta$51.00First4$175.80 Race6:1,10,7,9-Winner(1)$3.10Exacta$13.90 Race7:11,12,6,4-3rdand4th-Loss converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  29. 29. Race7:11,12,6,4-3rdand4th-Loss Race8:8,6,10,4-Winner(1)$7.30Exacta$27.60 RandwickRaceTips: Race1:1,2,3,6-Winner(2)$4.60Exacta$5.30Trifecta$40.30 Race2:3,6,13,7-3rd-Loss Race3:7,12,9,5-Winner(2)$4.40 Race4:4,3,8,7-Winner(2)$2.60 Race5:13,9,3,11-Winner(1)$2.10Exacta$13.30Trifecta$57.60First4$293.20 Race6:1,3,2,6-Winner(1)$2.80Exacta$16.20 Race7:3,12,14,7-Winner(1)$4.30Exacta$19.20Trifecta$80.50 Race8:17,7,10,14-Winner(2)$5.60Quadrella$148.90 CaulfieldRaceTips: Race1:9,1,10,4-Loss Race2:2,3,7,4-Winner(3)$6.30 Race3:2,3,8,1-Winner(2)$4.60Exacta$21.30 Race4:2,1,3,11-Winner(2)$2.60Exacta$7.10 Race5:4,6,1,5-Winner(2)$3.70Exacta$12.60Trifecta$50.60First4$67.80 Race6:2,7,1,5-Winner(2)$7.90Exacta$38.80 Race7:3,8,4,5-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$33.70Trifecta$100.20 Race8:11,6,10,9-Winner(1)$5.60Quadrella$781.50 MurrayBridgeRaceTips: Race1:6,5,4,3-Winner(3)$3.00Exacta$7.80Trifecta$11.70 Race2:4,7,3,2-Winner(4)$6.50Exacta$31.10 Race3:3,10,4,12-Winner(1)$7.20Exacta$34.30Trifecta$84.30First4$480.40 Race4:1,6,7,8-Winner(2)$4.80 Race5:6,9,1,7-Winner(1)$2.10 Race6:7,5,6,2-Winner(3)$3.60Exacta$34.50 Race7:9,6,11,8-3rd-Loss WaggaRaceTips: Race1:2,10,1,8-Winner(1)$2.00 Race2:5,4,7,1-4th-Loss Race3:3,9,6,11-Winner(2)$3.10Exacta$8.10Trifecta$63.60 Race4:4,7,9,2-2ndand3rd-Loss Race5:11,13,2,7-2nd-Loss Race6:8,9,4,3-Winner(4)$9.80 Race7:4,10,6,2-Winner(3)$3.00Exacta$19.60 HangingRockRaceTips: Race1:5,4,9,6-Winner(1)$2.50 Race2:3,2,5,4-Winner(1)$2.10 Race3:7,2,8,1-Winner(2)$2.30 Race4:2,9,5,8-Winner(4)$8.30 Race5:8,5,1,2-Winner(3)$5.00Exacta$27.10 Race6:7,4,2,5-2ndand4th-Loss Race7:9,4,7,8-Winner(4)$5.20Exacta$35.90 BeaudesertRaceTips: converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  30. 30. BeaudesertRaceTips: Race1:5,6,3,2-Winner(4)$7.60 Race2:6,4,3,2-Winner(1)$2.60Exacta$2.80Trifecta$12.90First4$14.20 Race3:1,2,3,4-Winner(3)$6.40 Race4:7,10,5,1-Winner(1)$7.10 Race5:8,6,1,4-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race6:5,9,10,7-Winner(1)$3.00Exacta$11.40Trifecta$57.40 Race7:7,13,2,5-4th-Loss DarwinRaceTips: Race1:2,3,5,1-Winner(4)$3.50Exacta$6.50Trifecta$9.90 Race2:1,7,4,9-Winner(2)$18.30 Race3:5,3,4,6-Winner(4)$22.50Exacta$77.00Trifecta$670.70 Race4:2,5,3,4-Winner(1)$1.20 Race5:1,3,5,2-Winner(2)$2.50Exacta$3.20Trifecta$10.00First4$60.60 Race6:2,1,4,9-Winner(1)$9.00Quadrella$1536.00 BunburyRaceTips: Race1:4,7,2,9-2ndand3rd-Loss Race2:3,2,6,4-Winner(3)$2.60Exacta$24.70 Race3:5,4,6,11-4th-Loss Race4:2,12,11,6-Winner(2)$2.10 Race5:4,1,9,8-2ndand3rd-Loss Race6:4,11,1,8-2ndand4th-Loss Race7:9,2,6,8-Winner(3)$2.30Exacta$5.60 Race8:8,16,14,6-Winner(3)$4.70 ThursdaysJanuary19th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat30%outof37races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat57%outof37races. 3.Exactastrikerateat54%outof37races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$3.80 +BesttippedExactadividend:$51.90 +BestTrifectadividend:$177.30 +BestFirst4dividend:$270.00 +BestQuadrelladividend:$607.70 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 37 races covered. For the Exotics there were 20 Exacta'sintotalwhichisastrike rate of54%withthe bestone payingoutat$51.90withthe besttippedTrifecta payingoutat$177.30andthe besttippedFirst4paidoutat$270.00.ForWinBetsthe bestpricedTopSelection winner was at $3.80 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 30% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selectionssittingat57%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$607.70 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  31. 31. Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: RockhamptonRace3MultiTrifecta: 2/1,5,8/Field Soits2for1st and1,5,8for2nd andthefieldfor3rd. TotalCost:$12buysan80%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. GosfordRace6No9VegasStripat$5.25averysolidpushforthisoneatthecheekyodds. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Kilmore Race 5 No 10 Luskin Belle at $18.00 solid early support around for this one so worth some consideration. RockhamptonRace7No13Overloadat$13.00anotheronetodaywhichhashadnicesupportattheodds. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: KilmoreQuadrella: Race5:10,7,8,1 Race6:9,4,1,6 Race7:1,8,7,9 Race8:3,1,7,5 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: KilmoreRaceTips: Race1:10,8,5,9-3rd-Loss Race2:5.6.7,10-Winner(1)$1.80Exacta$6.50 Race3:6,7,3,11-Winner(3)$6.80Exacta$23.90Trifecta$177.30First4$236.80 Race4:2,5,6,3-Winner(1)$1.90Exacta$2.50Trifecta$7.80 Race5:10,7,8,1-2nd-Loss Race6:9,4,1,6-Winner(3)$2.30Exacta$10.70 Race7:1,8,7,9-4th-Loss Race8:3,1,7,5-Winner(1)$3.80 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  32. 32. Race8:3,1,7,5-Winner(1)$3.80 RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:2,1,5,3-Winner(2)$3.40Exacta$22.10Trifecta$41.60 Race2:3,1,2,4-Winner(1)$3.40 Race3:2,1,8,5-Winner(4)$8.20 Race4:1,3,2,4-Winner(1)$2.30Exacta$10.80Trifecta$23.50Quadrella$415.90 Race5:2,1,7,6-Winner(3)$8.30 Race6:1,2,7,3-2ndand3rd-Loss Race7:13,5,3,4-Winner(4)$4.40Exacta$8.00Trifecta$53.30 GosfordRaceTips: Race1:5,4,1,6-Winner(1)$2.80 Race2:3,4,1,8-Winner(1)$1.80Exacta$22.10 Race3:3,1,2,6-2ndand4th-Loss Race4:6,9,5,4-Winner(2)$8.00Exacta$41.70Trifecta$90.60First4$270.00 Race5:6,5,2,10-Winner(1)$3.30 Race6:9,7,5,3-3rdand4th-Loss Race7:6,7,9,3-Winner(2)$9.60Exacta$39.30Trifecta$109.20 BunburyRaceTips: Race1:9,5,7,4-Winner(2)$1.90Exacta$6.80 Race2:1,3,9,4-Winner(2)$2.10Exacta$3.70 Race3:3,6,4,5-Winner(2)$2.80Exacta$3.30 Race4:9,5,11,7-Winner(3)$3.00Quadrella$52.40 Race5:4,1,6,8-Winner(3)$3.70Exacta$14.70Trifecta$91.50 Race6:2,8,1,4-Winner(2)$2.80Exacta$51.90 Race7:7,4,2,1-Winner(3)$4.30Exacta$36.90Trifecta$142.40Quadrella$250.40 PakenhamRaceTips: Race1:1,6,4,5-Winner(1)$1.20Exacta$3.60Trifecta$6.20First4$5.00 Race2:8,9,3,4-Winner(2)$2.00Exacta$4.80Trifecta$37.90 Race3:3,8,1,6-Winner(2)$3.40Exacta$9.90 Race4:2,7,10,6-Winner(1)$2.40Quadrella$23.70 Race5:2,3,6,4-Winner(1)$2.00 Race6:6,3,7,1-Winner(2)$5.80 Race7:10,4,6,11-Winner(4)$12.90 Race8:13,6,9,3-Winner(4)$5.10Exacta$44.30Quadrella$607.70 ThursdaysJanuary12th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat24%outof37races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat43%outof37races. 3.Exactastrikerateat32%outof37races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$4.60 converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  33. 33. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$4.60 +BesttippedExactadividend:$49.90 +BestTrifectadividend:$120.90 +BestFirst4dividend:$539.20 +BestQuadrelladividend:$1575.80 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 37 races covered. For the Exotics there were 12 Exacta's whichis astrike rate of32%withthe bestone payingoutat$49.90withthe besttippedTrifectapaying outat$120.90andthe besttippedFirst4paidoutat$539.20.ForWinBetsthe bestpricedTopSelectionwinner wasat$4.60withthe strike rate forthe TopSelectionsittingat24%withthe strike rate forthe Top2Selections sittingat43%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$1575.80 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: GeelongRace1BankerExacta: 3,7/3,7,2,8 Soits3and7for1st and3,7,2,8for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreporttoday. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreporttoday. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: GeelongQuadrella: Race5:7,4,3,5 Race6:10,13,2,12 Race7:4,3,1,9 Race8:8,6,1,11 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  34. 34. Today'sRaceTips: RockhamptonRaceTips: Race1:4,1,2,6-Winner(1)$3.10Exacta$5.30Trifecta$24.00 Race2:6,4,1,5-Winner(4)$5.00 Race3:1,7,6,11-Winner(2)$5.60Exacta$18.20Trifecta$77.60 Race4:2,5,3,4-2ndand3rd-Loss Race5:3,4,1,2-Winner(1)$2.70Exacta$13.30 Race6:8,5,3,7-2nd-Loss MuswellbrookRaceTips: Race1:4,1,7,6-Winner(3)$7.60 Race2:6,8,2,14-Winner(3)$2.50Exacta$12.30Trifecta$120.90First4$348.80 Race3:4,5,7,2-Winner(4)$19.10 Race4:2,6,14,3-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race5:6,5,7,2-Winner(3)$3.20 Race6:2,1,5,9-Winner(1)$4.60 Race7:5,11,6,10-2ndand3rd-Loss GeelongRaceTips: Race1:7,3,8,2-Winner(2)$2.60 Race2:6,1,7,11-Winner(1)$3.90Exacta$24.70 Race3:8,6,5,9-Winner(4)$5.10 Race4:4,6,5,2-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race5:7,4,3,5-Winner(2)$4.30Exacta$12.20 Race6:10,13,2,12-2ndand4th-Loss Race7:4,3,1,9-Winner(1)$4.10 Race8:8,6,1,11-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$13.10 PenolaRaceTips: Race1:7,8,9,4-Winner(1)$1.50 Race2:8,3,4,2-Winner(1)$1.60 Race3:8,2,4,10-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race4:3,4,1,5-Winner(4)$11.80Exacta$49.90Trifecta$83.10First4$251.20 Race5:8,5,10,6-Winner(3)$4.50 Race6:11,1,8,3-Winner(2)$4.80 Race7:4,3,8,5-3rdand4th-Loss Race8:9,12,6,10-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss GeraldtonRaceTips: Race1:10,8,1,6-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race2:4,7,2,9-3rdand4th-Loss Race3:4,7,9,2-Winner(3)$4.60Exacta$16.50Trifecta$35.90 Race4:5,7,9,10-3rdand4th-Loss Race5:1,5,7,8-Winner(1)$2.30Exacta$11.10Trifecta$57.80 Race6:6,5,4,1-Winner(2)$6.90Exacta$30.30Trifecta$69.80First4$539.20 Race7:11,7,1,8-Winner(2)$1.80Exacta$5.10Trifecta$23.20 Race8:8,6,11,9-Winner(2)$27.60Quadrella$1575.80 ThursdaysJanuary5th2017HorseRacingTips: converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  35. 35. ThursdaysJanuary5th2017HorseRacingTips: Theresultsarein... ThursdayTheFinalStatistics. 1.TopSelectionstrikerateat27%outof30races. 2.Top2Selectionsstrikerateat47%outof30races. 3.Exactastrikerateat47%outof30races. +BestTopSelectionwindividend:$2.40 +BesttippedExactadividend:$119.90 +BestTrifectadividend:$456.10 +BestFirst4dividend:$8.20 +BestQuadrelladividend:$322.20 So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 30 races covered. For the Exotics there were 14 Exacta's in total which is a strike rate of 47% with the best one paying out at $119.90 with the best tipped Trifecta paying out at $456.10 and the best tipped First 4 paid out at $8.20. For Win Bets the best priced Top Selectionwinnerwasat$2.40withthestrikeratefortheTopSelectionsittingat27%withthestrikerateforthe Top2Selectionssittingat47%ofallracesrun.WithQuadrella'sthebesttodaypaidoutat$322.20 Results: Please note as of the 24th of May 2015 you will see a change in how the results are given on the website. After the winner result you will see a number for example Winner (1) $5.30 the (1) represents the winner came from the rst tip in the sequence. So (2) will represent tip 2, (3) tip 3 and (4) tip 4. This information is given to help people clearly see which horse in the tips sequence actually won and it is then followed by the exacta, trifecta, rst 4andquadrellaresults informationifwe have tippedit correctly withinthe selections givenandthe prices shownarefromtheQLDTAB. SpecialSuggestedBetOfTheDay: TownsvilleRace2BankerExacta: 2,4/2,4,1,7 Soits2and4for1st and2,4,1,7for2nd. TotalCost:$12buysa200%shareofthedividend. WhereTheMoneyIs:Thoserunnerswhichstandoutasbeingwellsupportedearly. Nothingtoreport. BestLongshot'sOfTheDay: Nothingtoreport. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
  36. 36. BestQuaddieOfTheDay: WerribeeQuadrella: Race5:5,4,3,6 Race6:6,2,1,4 Race7:9,1,8,2 Race8:7,5,3,11 TotalCost:$13buysa5%shareofthedividend. Today'sRaceTips: TownsvilleRaceTips: Race1:8,10,4,6-2ndand3rd-Loss Race2:2,4,1,7-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race3:8,7,3,9-4th-Loss Race4:3,2,8,6-Winner(1)$2.20 Race5:5,7,3,8-Winner(3)$6.80Exacta$77.60 Race6:3,1,6,9-Winner(2)$2.70Exacta$17.10 Race7:1,2,4,5-Winner(1)$2.40 TareeRaceTips: Race1:1,3,2,5-Winner(2)$2.00 Race2:6,9,3,7-Winner(1)$2.30 Race3:5,9,11,7-Winner(1)$2.40 Race4:4,1,9,14-3rdand4th-Loss Race5:7,13,5,9-Winner(2)$4.40Exacta$21.20 Race6:6,8,7,1-Winner(3)$4.30Exacta$19.70 Race7:8,7,5,6-Winner(3)$4.50Exacta$16.60Trifecta$30.20 WerribeeRaceTips: Race1:5,3,1,4-Winner(1)$1.30Exacta$5.50Trifecta$14.40 Race2:3,2,9,10-Winner(3)$9.70 Race3:4,10,9,5-Winner(1)$1.80Exacta$7.70Trifecta$10.60 Race4:2,4,6,5-Winner(4)$8.40Exacta$12.70Quadrella$322.20 Race5:5,4,3,6-Winner(1)$1.70Exacta$4.80Trifecta$4.10First4$8.20 Race6:6,2,1,4-Winner(1)$2.10Exacta$4.60 Race7:9,1,8,2-Winner(3)$4.00 Race8:7,5,3,11-Winner(3)$4.80Quadrella$147.70 NarroginRaceTips: Race1:7,5,4,6-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race2:8,6,10,5-2ndand4th-Loss Race3:6,2,7,9-2nd,3rdand4th-Loss Race4:9,7,3,1-Winner(2)$8.50Exacta$53.90 Race5:8,4,6,3-Winner(2)$18.80Exacta$119.90 Race6:1,6,5,4-Winner(2)$4.20Exacta$11.20 Race7:3,5,2,6-Winner(4)$17.20Exacta$88.30Trifecta$456.10 Race8:8,7,2,3-3rd-Loss converted by Web2PDFConvert.com
×