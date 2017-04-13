Thursdays April 13th Horse Racing Tips Today's Results



To view our full results for this Thursdays horse racing tips visit Horse Racing Tips Australia directly at: https://www.freehorseracingtipsaustralia.com/thursdays-racing-results



The results are in...



Thursday The Final Statistics.



1. Top Selection strike rate at 29% out of 45 races.



2. Top 2 Selections strike rate at 44% out of 45 races.



3. Exacta strike rate at 53% out of 45 races.



+ Best Top Selection win dividend: $6.80



+ Best tipped Exacta dividend: $49.20



+ Best Trifecta dividend: $155.70



+ Best First 4 dividend: $632.60



+ Best Quadrella dividend: $2394.30



So let's have a look at the numbers for this Thursday with 45 races covered on the site. For the Exotics there were 24 Exacta's in total which is a strike rate of 53% with the best one paying out at $49.20 with the best tipped Trifecta paying out at $155.70 and the best tipped First 4 paid out at $632.60. For Win Bets the best priced Top Selection winner was at $6.80 with the strike rate for the Top Selection sitting at 29% with the strike rate for the Top 2 Selections sitting at 44% of all races run. With Quadrella's the best today paid out at $2394.30