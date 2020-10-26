This review presents Fagopyrum tartaricum, also known as bitter buckwheat. With another species in the same genus, common buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum), it is often counted as a (pseudo) cereal, but unlike the true cereals the buckwheats are not members of the grass family. Thus, they are not related to true wheat (Triticum species).



Tartary buckwheat has a very high content of rutin. Rutin itself has a neutral taste but when rutin is broken down to quercetin via the enzyme rutinase, the food produced is extremely bitter. In the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) the bitter taste of bitter tea and bitter pasta is appreciated by devotees. According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Tartary buckwheat can counter the „three deadly elevations: high blood pressure, high blood lipids and high blood sugar”. The thermal deactivation of the enzyme rutinase today allows the production of foods without any bitter taste while preserving the positive health function.



Although flavonoids have health-promoting effects in vitro, their clinical significance has so far been controversial due to their very low bioavailability. However, current research shows that most flavonoids are metabolised by human colon bacteria into smaller phenolic compounds (e.g. 4-methylcatechol) that reach higher plasma concentrations than the original flavonoids. Intake of flavonoids from the diet can be substantial, and epidemiological studies suggest that these compounds can decrease the incidence of cardiovascular diseases by involvement with increased platelet aggregation. The rapidly spreading outbreak of COVID-19 has challenged the healthcare sector of the world. Current screenings propose that flavonoids such as rutin have a better binding affinity to Mpro of COVID-19 than Nelfinavir (HIV-drug).



Conceptual scientific and medical advances have led to a recent realization that there may be no single, one-size-fits-all diet and that differential human responses to dietary inputs may rather be driven by unique and quantifiable host and microbiome features. Tartary buckwheat can lower blood sugar levels as part of a personalized nutritional intervention.