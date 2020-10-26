Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition, cereals &amp; grains 20 online, virtual conference, 26 oct-2020

This review presents Fagopyrum tartaricum, also known as bitter buckwheat. With another species in the same genus, common buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum), it is often counted as a (pseudo) cereal, but unlike the true cereals the buckwheats are not members of the grass family. Thus, they are not related to true wheat (Triticum species).

Tartary buckwheat has a very high content of rutin. Rutin itself has a neutral taste but when rutin is broken down to quercetin via the enzyme rutinase, the food produced is extremely bitter. In the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) the bitter taste of bitter tea and bitter pasta is appreciated by devotees. According to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Tartary buckwheat can counter the „three deadly elevations: high blood pressure, high blood lipids and high blood sugar”. The thermal deactivation of the enzyme rutinase today allows the production of foods without any bitter taste while preserving the positive health function.

Although flavonoids have health-promoting effects in vitro, their clinical significance has so far been controversial due to their very low bioavailability. However, current research shows that most flavonoids are metabolised by human colon bacteria into smaller phenolic compounds (e.g. 4-methylcatechol) that reach higher plasma concentrations than the original flavonoids. Intake of flavonoids from the diet can be substantial, and epidemiological studies suggest that these compounds can decrease the incidence of cardiovascular diseases by involvement with increased platelet aggregation. The rapidly spreading outbreak of COVID-19 has challenged the healthcare sector of the world. Current screenings propose that flavonoids such as rutin have a better binding affinity to Mpro of COVID-19 than Nelfinavir (HIV-drug).

Conceptual scientific and medical advances have led to a recent realization that there may be no single, one-size-fits-all diet and that differential human responses to dietary inputs may rather be driven by unique and quantifiable host and microbiome features. Tartary buckwheat can lower blood sugar levels as part of a personalized nutritional intervention.

Published in: Health & Medicine
Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition, cereals &amp; grains 20 online, virtual conference, 26 oct-2020

  1. 1. www.goodmills.com Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition Michael Gusko Cereals & Grains 20 Online: “Connecting Grain Science with Global Sustainability” October 25 – November 13 Virtual Conference, 26-OCT-2020
  2. 2. Ancient grains are perceived as superfoods: Product launches based on “ancient grains” ingredients 166 292 256 439 648 844 852 955 1,285 1,832 2,777 3,369 3,471 3,645 3,451 123 198 152 273 541 533 608 1,097 1,115 1,769 1,804 1,938 1,837 1,755 1,988 146 271 520 473 773 982 1,017 977 161 193 210 219 221 306 368 488 596 809 923 122 141 387 420 357 353 392 394 152 197 294 361 775 997 968 865 1,137 1,170 1,235 21 52 89 110 102 114 128 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 7,000 8,000 9,000 10,000 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 West Europe North America Middle East Latin America East Europe Australasia Asia Africa Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 2 Source: Innova Database, query October 13, 2020 9.230 9.008 8.571 8.066 6.993 5.928 3.874 2.929 2.197 1.886 1.578 946 515633 40241721375 Ancient grains are perceived as naturally beneficial and less processed, hence as a healthier alternative in the mind of the consumer.
  3. 3. (mainly ordinary buckwheat) Global product launches with “ancient grains”: Ancient grains as a percentage of these product launches in 2019 Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 3 Quinoa 25% Buckwheat 18% Chia Seeds 15% Millet 14% Spelt 14% Sorghum 6% Emmer, Einkorn & Co. 4% Amaranth 2% Teff 2% Source: Innova Database, query October 13th, 2020
  4. 4. Two botanical varieties of buckwheat: Ordinary buckwheat + Tartary buckwheat Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 4 ORDINARY BUCKWHEAT Fagopyrum esculentum TARTARY BUCKWHEAT Fagopyrum tataricum 10-20 mg Rutin/100g whole grain flour 1,000 – 2,000 mg Rutin/100g whole grain flour Rutin concentration in the flour 1 : 100 Rutin
  5. 5. The Tartary buckwheat (TBW) genome is 85 million years old*) (indicates stress resistance to climate change) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 5 *) Jun Wang et al., The Tartary buckwheat genome, Molecular Plant, September 2017 TBW Spelt Geological time spiral Eruption of the volcano Tambora, Indonesia in 1815: 1816 is known as the ‘Year without a summer’: Volcanic winter caused average global temperatures to decrease→ Global crop loss in Northern Hemisphere. https://eu.usatoday.com/story/weather/2016/05/26/year- without-a-summer-1816-mount-tambora/84855694/
  6. 6. Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 6 Ziga Zois Lord Edelstein (1747-1819) Slovenian hero for preventing starvation of the population by growing Tartary buckwheat Slovenia 1816: Cultivation of cold-resistant Tartary buckwheat prevented a famine catastrophe (biodiversity is key to survival) SLOVENIA In remembrance of the year without summer, painted with the inflationary prices for grains and bread of 1917 (Appenzeller Brauchtum-Museum Urnäsch, Swiss) ‘Starvation cabinet’ of 1817 („Hungerschrank“)
  7. 7. Wild species originate in the Himalayan region (Tartary buckwheat is resistant to cold and grows in poor soils ) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 7 4,500 m (15,000 feet) -45°C (-49°F) Tartary buckwheat: Spread westwards via the ancient 6,000 km Silk Road trade routes
  8. 8. China: Bitter buckwheat pasta and bitter buckwheat tea are part of the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 8 TCM: Tartary buckwheat can counter the „three deadly elevations” • high blood pressure, • high blood lipids and • high blood sugar (neutral taste) (bitter taste) Rutin Quercetin Tartary buckwheat pasta (bitter)
  9. 9. Cardiovascular disease: Rutin metabolite 4‐Methylcatechol formed by human microflora has a strong antiplatelet effect Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 9 “We used to think that drugs were developed by drug companies, approved by the FDA, and prescribed by physicians, but we now think there are many drugs of equal potency and specificity being produced by the human microbiota.” Michael Fischbach, UCSF Michael Fischbach, UCSF, on identifying & characterizing functional significance of metabolites produced by microbiome Lenka Applová at al., 4‐Methylcatechol, a Flavonoid Metabolite with Potent Antiplatelet Effects, Molecular Nutrition Food Research 2019, 63, 1900261 4‐Methylcatechol is 10× times more active than clinically used acetylsalicylic acid. IC50: half maximal inhibitory concentration → prevention of deep vein thrombosis
  10. 10. Renal excretion of 4-MC after consumption of 40g of Tartary buckwheat (TBW), cooked with water or milk, flour vs. crispies 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 0-6h 6-12h 12-24h 24-36h 36-48h 4-MC urinary excretion: 40g TBW wholemeal flour + 8g protein v.s. rutin capsule 40g TBW flour (1200mg Rutin) Rutin 980mg (capsule) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 10 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 Human Rat Pig Cattle 4-MC urinary excretion ng/ml 4-MC 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 0-6h 6-12h 12-24h 24-36h 36-48h 4-MC urinary excretion: 40g TBW wholemeal flour + cooked in milk or water 40g TBW flour with 8g protein 40g TBW flour with 0g protein Ø 0.3mg 4-MC /day 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 4-MC urinary excretion: 44g TBW crisp. w. 1.5g milk pr. Early and late Responder Fast gut motility Slow gut motility TBW flour: 10.3g protein (dry matter) Source: Prof. Dr. W. Kehr, Dr.H.-M. Thiede, Thanares GmbH, Potsdam, 2012 (Determination of 4-MC after thermal hydrolysis) Rutin capsule Σ: 1.3mg 4-MC Flour cooked w. milk (+ 8g P.): Σ: 13.1mg 4-MC (110 μmol) Flour cooked with milk (+ 8g P.) Σ: 11.8mg 4-MC Flour cooked with water (0g P.) Σ: 3.7mg 4-MC (95 μmol) Extr. crispies (w. 1.5g P. add.) Σ: 44.2mg Extr. crispies (w. 1.5g P. add.) Σ: 74.7mg 4-MC (600 μmol) (350 μmol) By comparison: Non-vegetarians urinary excretion of salicylic acid (SA) 3.1 μmol/24 hours. Patients taking 150g Aspirin/day excretion of SA 3.6 μmol/24 hours (2,5 μmol)
  11. 11. Latest research: Rutin is a potent SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro) inhibitor Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 11 Screening of the inhibition probability of 80 flavonoid compounds Adem, S.; Eyupoglu, V.; Sarfraz, I.; Rasul, A.; Ali, M. Identification of Potent COVID-19 Main Protease (Mpro) Inhibitors from Natural Polyphenols: An in Silico Strategy Unveils a Hope against CORONA. Preprints 2020, 2020030333 (doi: 10.20944/preprints202003.0333.v1) Conclusions: “Our results propose that flavonoids such as hesperidin and rutin have a better binding affinity to Mpro of COVID-19 than Nelfinavir.” The anti-HIV drug Nelfinavir is a potent inhibitor of cell fusion caused by SARS-CoV-2.
  12. 12. 1937 Nobel prize for discovering the flavonoid Rutin, once known a “vitamin P” (P = permeability of blood vessels) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 12 Albert Szent-Györgyi von Nagyrápolt, Nobel Prize winner for Medicine in 1937, in his laboratory in the early 1930s. It was here that he discovered and analysed the flavonoid Rutin, also known as “Vitamin P”. “P” stands for permeability – Rutin increases the resistance of the blood vessels. Rutin
  13. 13. Tartary buckwheat: Rutin content in different milling fractions (roller mill, 2011) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 13 > 1,400 µm > 1,000 µm > 600 µm > 355 µm > 250 µm > 150 µm < 150 µm 34 % 25 %6 % 14 % 11 % 5 % 5 % 1.1 29.4 27.7 22.7 21.5 18.1 2.8 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Rutin[mg/g] Volume fraction Sieves The structure of the seed - apart from the cotyledons - is similar to that of the grain kernel (e.g. spelt): • Husk • Starchy Endosperm • Aleurone layer • Germ cotyledon layer
  14. 14. Tartary buckwheat: Allocation and concentration of minerals in nine distinct grain tissues Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 14 Pongrac et al., Application of micro-PIXE (particle induced X-ray emission) to study buckwheat grain structure and composition, Fagopyrum 37(1):5-10 (2020) Tissue-specific allocation of Ca, Mg, P and S of minerals: Calcium (Ca), magnesium (Mg), phosphorus (P) and sulphur (S) Grain cross section: A pair of cotyledons surrounding the endosperm and the pericarp Allocation of P and S to aleurone suggests that this layer of cells, although not as prominent as in cereal grain, is rich in phytate and proteins.
  15. 15. PRECISION MEDICINE: PHARMA USES “BIG DATA” APPROACH TO TARGETED PRECISION DRUGS Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 15 Adapted from Eric Topol, Individualized Medicine from Prewomb to Tomb, Cell (2014): 157(1), 241-253 Input Layer Hidden Layer 1 Output Layer Hidden Layer 2 1. Deep Phenotyping 2. Deep Learning (AI) 3. Deep Empathy and Connection Ability to deeply define each individual (digitizing the medical essence of a human being) Deep learning AI is all about inputs and outputs: Pattern recognition and machine learning is a new superpower After decades of degradation of the human side of medicine → Comeback of deep empathy and connection between patients and clinicians The three components of the deep medicine model according to Eric Topol
  16. 16. Postprandial blood glucose (PPBG) regulation is crucial for the development of metabolic diseases Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 16 Glycemic index, glycemic load and glycemic response: An International Scientific Consensus Summit from the International Carbohydrate Quality Consortium (ICQC), Nutrition Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, May 2015
  17. 17. The body's reaction to food is a very personal matter Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 17 David Zeevi, Eran Elinav, Eran Segal et. Al., Personalized Nutrition by Prediction of Glycemic Responses, Cell, Volume 163, Issue 5, November 19, 2015 The food constituents weren‘t the driver for glucose response. The bacterial species in the gut microbiome proved to be the key determinant of each person‘s glucose response to eating. KEY FINDING: “Because our data set was so large and our analysis so comprehensive, these results have an enormous impact – they show more conclusively than has ever been shown before that a generic, universal approach to nutrition simply cannot work.” Segal and Elinav, The Personalized Diet, 2017 Bloodglucose(mg/dl)
  18. 18. Cereals Study: For each food there is a high variability across people in the blood glucose response Personalisierte Ernährung – Die Bäckerei der Zukunft | JUNGE DIE BÄCKEREI | Hamburg | 18-DEC-2019 18 80 60 40 20 0 Cookies Chocolate Icecream Wafers Bananas Pita Coke Grapes Wholemealrolls Drieddates Granola Apples Watermelon Cheesecake Croissants Orangejuice Pizza Danishpastry Ricecrackers Persimmon Potatoes Burekas Wholemealbread Rolls Oranges Rice Bread Eran Segal, Eran Elinav, The Personalized Diet, 2017, p. 211 More people spike for rice than for ice cream! Sorting is by the average response. Bars represent percentiles 25-75. Participants: Adults from Israel. Average blood glucose responses to different foods Bloodglucoseresponse(mg/dL)
  19. 19. Continuous glucose monitoring Using a subcutaneous sensor (Abbott FreeStyle Libre) Diary (food, sleep, physical activity Using smartphone-adjusted App (Food Database) Standardized meals (50g available carbohydrates) Per person profiling … … Day 14 Three dietary intervention studies with Tartary buckwheat: Blood sugar response (2017, 2018, 2019) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 19 Prof. Dr. med. Christian Sina Universität zu Lübeck, Germany Test subjects (100, 20, 160 people) (Glucose response) Microbiome analysis (+ Metabolome, ...) Tartary buckwheat crispies (RUTIN X®) (Rutin protected from degradation) … 2017: Data-mining for natural ingredients with bioactive properties, 2018: dose-response relationship, 2019: modulation of the microbiome
  20. 20. Day 8 60g glucose 185 mg/dl STUDY 1: Blood sugar  115 mg/dl, variance 45 – 185 mg/dl my max. glucose level (glucose test meal) 185 Tatary buckwheat (TBW): Modulation of the microbiome and blood sugar response (“n of 1” studies on myself) Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 20 Day 12 → much lower blood sugar / spike 135 mg/dl 60g glucose Seven months later: STUDY 2: Blood sugar  75 mg/dl, variance 40 – 145 mg/dl 60g glucose 145 mg/dl my max. glucose level (glucose test meal) 145 Day 8 Day 14 85 mg/dl 60g glucose hereafter: TBW hereafter: TBW
  21. 21. Tartary buckwheat, study 3 (160 participants): Change in glucose response before-after “TBW supplementation” Tartary buckwheat and its potential in the field of personalized nutrition | Cereals & Grains 20 Online | Online Meeting | 26-OCT-2020 21 The study participants took part in two sensor phases separated by a 7-day-intevention phase, in which the study participants ate once a day 30 mg RutinX–Tartary Buckwheat as crisps. The graph shows the mean difference between the 1st and 2nd sensor phase; values greater than 0 display a decrease of glycaemic response to the test meal, In conclusion, these findings clearly suggest an overall glucose lowering effect of RUTIN X Tartary Buckwheat crispies supplementation. In addition, not all participants reacted the same way, indicated that a group of “responders” (39%) to RUTIN X Tartary buckwheat can be distinguished from “non-responders”. Source: ‘Impact of RUTIN X Tartary Buckwheat supplementation on postprandial glycemic response and microbiome composition: Prospective cohort study with healthy individuals (“citizen science” approach applying the MillionFriends program provide by Perfood GmbH)’, Lübeck, Sept. 2019. AUCi: area under the curve of insulin basal index * indicates a p-value < 0.05 for statistic group comparison (Paired Mann- Whitney U test)
  22. 22. Summary: Tartary buckwheat (TBW) TREND • Consumer: Ancient grains are perceived as naturally beneficial and less processed, hence as a healthier alternative • Market growth: Product launches based on “ancient grains” ingredients are increasing (buckwheat #2) HISTORY • Genome is 85 million years old • TCM: TBW can counter the „three deadly elevations”: high blood pressure, high blood lipids and high blood sugar • Eruption of Tambora 1815: Cultivation of cold-resistant Tartary buckwheat prevented a famine catastrophe in Slovenia BIOLOGY • Two varieties: Tartary buckwheat and ordinary buckwheat (Rutin content: 100 : 1) Prevent bitter taste → heat treatment • Health-promoting effects of flavonoids is discussed controversial due to their very low bioavailability • Rutin metabolite 4‐Methylcatechol formed by human microflora has a strong antiplatelet effect • Rutin has a better binding affinity to main protease (Mpro) inhibitor of COVID-19 than Nelfinavir (anti-HIV drug) Personalized nutrition: Nutrition just got personal • From precision medicine to personalized nutrition (there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ nutrition) • TBW supplementation can reduce the individual blood sugar response (responders: 39%) and the risk of thrombosis GoodMillsX | Ways of Working | Online | 14-OCT-2020 22
  23. 23. Thank you for your attention! GoodMills Group GmbH Michael Gusko F.-W.-Raiffeisen Platz 1 1020 Vienna, Austria T +43 1 5351124-0 m.gusko@goodmills.com CONFIDENTIAL This document contains confidential information of GoodMills Group GmbH, and may not be disclosed to anyone other than those to whom it was originally distributed. © GoodMills Group GmbH, Vienna, Austria Tradition and future oriented research perfectly blended

