MLB Owners and Players Disagree on 2021 Season Start

The oldest major professional sports leagues in the United States, Major League Baseball (MLB) reported that owners and players were at odds again when it comes to deciding when the 2021 season will start. According to USA Today, owners want players to be vaccinated prior to spring training. Due to the limited availability of vaccines, spring training camps would open late, so the regular season wouldn’t begin until May. As a result of this late start, the 2021 season would have only 140 games and not it’s usual 162 games.



However, the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) doesn’t agree with this timeline. Players want the 2021 season to have its full 162-game run. In the 2020 season, players made salary concessions based on the decreased number of games played. Ideally, they would prefer not to take a pay cut for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, owners would prefer to not pay the full salaries of their players.