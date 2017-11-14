Iact presentation fall 2017 UPENN

IACT Presentation: Fall 2017 Aviva Marchione Penn Hillel
 Expanding network of students  Reaching the unaffiliated  Sparking Jewish life on campus inside and outside of Hillel ...
 13 pre-registered for winter 2018  46 registrants  37 deposits  35 participants  28 from Penn, 7 friends and family ...
Winter 2017/18 Registration # of Participants Freshmen Sophomores Juniors Seniors Upperclassmen Underclassmen WINTER 2015 ...
Winter 2017/18 Registration Self Identifying Religious Affiliation Just Jewish or Unaffiliated Reform Conservative Modern ...
Winter 2017/18 Registration Been to Israel on an Organized Program Before First Timers29% 71%
Winter 2017/18 Registration Prior Penn Hillel Involvement Hillel Leadership Not Involved Little-Moderate Hillel/JRP involv...
 Chi Omega  Sigma Kappa  Delta Delta Delta  Phi Alpha Delta  Zeta Tau Alpha  Sigma Delta Tau  Phi  Kappa Alpha The...
 Summer 2017 – 100-110 Penn students – 3 Penn buses  <1k students on Birthright email listserv  ~20 students started an...
Birthright Recruitment Advertisements 
Birthright Recruitment Tabling and Registration Events
 Very challenging start to the semester  Extremely short winter break  Conflicting family trips / Club rehearsals / Gre...
 Experimenting with a theme/branded Birthright bus  Presence on Social Media  Presence IRL, especially NSO  Meeting st...
 Sara Gormley  Junior, College  Studies Psychology and Gender Studies  From middle of PA  Connected by AU ASB  Inter...
 Taylor Martinez  Junior, Wharton, Athlete  Los Angeles Native  Extremely little Jewish literacy  Now a Jewish leader...
 Molly Walzer  Sophomore, College  Berkley, CA Native  Zero involvement pre-Birthright  Now a JRP Fellow, Jewish Lead...
 Abbie Zislis  Senior, College  Spanish Major  Denver, CO Native  Birthright was Jewish involvement intro  Only conn...
Summer Alumni Engagement 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Post-Trip Engagement Post-Trip…
Semester/Year Long Engagements • Jewish Renaissance Project Internships (JRP or JRP2) • 11 summer alumni • Jewish Learning...
Beyond the Bus
The Great Shabbat Challenge
 Rabbi Micah Shapiro and Myself, Israeli-Palestinian Narratives Workshop  Understanding the History of the State of Isra...
 Specialized Foodie Expert Tour Guide  Food tours in the Shuk  Beer and Winery tours/tastings  More time at Shalva  A...
 START RECRUITING NOW!  Connect with Greek Life leaders  Continue meeting new students  Continue relationships with al...
Budget Overview Recruitment Events and Tabling……………………………………….…….$975 Recruitment banners, flyers, and advertisements……………...
  • 14% Freshman, 43% Sophomore, 29% Junior, 14% Senior.
    57% underclassmen, 43% upperclassmen – less than last year
  • No modern orthodox students, 7% conservative, 21% reform, 71% just jewish
    Major increase from last year.
  • First timers- 71%
    Second timers- 29%
  • Hillel Leadership- 4% (1 person in JLF)
    25% JRP and moderate Hillel (Israel sector group)
    68% uninvolved
    Huge increase from last year

  • Countless people already asking me for summer dates, expressing interest in the summer trips. This season solidified the fact that summer is by far the more popular season to go on Birthright for Penn undergrads.
  • EMPHASIZING FOODIE trip! Everyone heard “rumors” of the foodie trip… meaning, the buzz was alive. Being playful with the Birthright angles and marketing tricks. Using the CJP pre-made videos, leaning on the food centered one.

    Utilizing our logo, keeping it consistent
    Birthright Recruitment Image – two sorority girls, eye-catching image with framing
    Recruitment images – eye-popping photos, sense of wonder and friendship
    Motto “Join the Adventure” for our banners on Locust Walk and outside of the building
    “10 Spots Left!” to induce sense of urgency
    Biggest image of the season was Mack on the camel – two popular frat brothers
  • We were out on campus, on Locust Walk and outside of the Freshman dorms.
    The SAC Fair added 200 names to the interest list, I added each one on facebook and added them to my listserv and made a big dent in reaching out to them personally.
    We held a registration event outside the Quad and 20 people signed up for a future trip (many were asking me about summer trip details)
    We had a strong presence at New Student Orientation- both in Hillel spaces and outside of them, started off the registration period strong, was meeting with interested and eligible students (mostly freshmen) daily.
  • String of student deaths, hurricanes, general stressors. 20% increase to CAPS this semester, already at record high last year. Mental Health plays a part.
  • -Having a constant flow of eye-catching images (with the same “feel”) floating around facebook and instagram
    -Having banners and flyers around campus, as well as leaving palm flyers on tables and handing them out on Locust walk
    -Speaking at chapter meetings (or having alumni / interns speak at chapter meetings)
    -Encouraging word-of-mouth and leveraging alumni
    -Enthusiastic and popular interns following up with interested students and talking with them more in depth
    -[Hardest part] continuing to meet new students, specially freshmen, and getting to know as many students and make those connections
    -creating that elusive “buzz” around our Penn Hillel trip
    -Ultimately, I’m selling myself, and what particularly I can bring to the trip (knowledge, experience, ~vibe~)
  • Summer 2017
  • Summer 2017
  • Winter 2015 – CONTINUED ENGAGEMENT
  • Last year this number read 57%.

    All but 1 person has been engaged.

    Out of 66 summer alumni on campus:
    98% of summer alumni have been coffee dated by one of the Hillel staff on their bus
    11% have only been engaged once, 6% only engaged twice
    81% of alumni have engaged 3 or more times already this semester – and we are only halfway through the semester.

    Funding individual shabbat dinners, plugging them into existing programs,
    Tapping into social networks versus just throwing events– letting bus leaders throw events
    Keeping the personal connections alive
    Utilizing outside events (tomer’s visit)

    Only halfway thru semester!


  • No data on Meor / Chabad this semester.
    Winter break trips and Spring Break trips are still in recruitment phases.
    42% of summer alumni involved in semester or year long engagements. Last year, was 43%. Right on track!

  • Completely rebranded from last year.
    Weekly email newsletters containing: upcoming events (JRP and Hillel), Picture and quote from most recent Great Shabbat Challenge, Alumni Holy Spark, Note from Aviva
  • Every single- open- shabbat will be hosted by a Penn Hillel Birthright alumni. Presented as a CHALLENGE to the entire Beyond the Bus community.
    Worked out the numbers- 22 eligible shabbats this academic year. At least 1 host. So far, it’s working.
    On track for 12 hosts this semester, totaling around 180 people engaged (averaging 15 people per dinner).

    Goal: creating Jewish leaders. Thought a lot about what Cheryl said. The Great Shabbat Challenge is sustainable, plays into the micro-communities, and builds real Jewish leadership.
  • Already a LOT of buzz for the summer trips.
  • I’m right on track.

    ×