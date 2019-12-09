Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ethnic& RacialChange
Explanation: • The Ethnic and Racial Change of Mobile County is shown in Table 5. This table shows a focus on the variety ...
Interpretation: • The data made available by the U.S. Bureau of the Census shows that relative to the scale of Mobile, and...
Citations: • “Visit Mobile AL: Official Site.” Visit Mobile Alabama, Photographs of Mobile County, Alabama https://www.mob...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ethnic & Racial Change

63 views

Published on

Adam Clark - Ethnic & Racial Change

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ethnic & Racial Change

  1. 1. Ethnic& RacialChange
  2. 2. Explanation: • The Ethnic and Racial Change of Mobile County is shown in Table 5. This table shows a focus on the variety of demographics within Mobile during the years 2000-2010 as well as estimates for 2017 taken from the American Community survey of ethnic specific data. • This change is represented by percent of the total which is relative to the geographic county scale. The percent of change for 2000-2010 is calculated using the formula [(Population in 2010 / Population 2000)-1]*100. For the percent of change from 2010-2017 the formula is similar, [(Population in 2017 / Population in 2010)-1]*100. This is repeated for each demographic available.
  3. 3. Interpretation: • The data made available by the U.S. Bureau of the Census shows that relative to the scale of Mobile, and throughout the allotted timescale, the Black and White demographics clearly make up the majority of the population. Wherein the White population made up 63.07% of the total in 2000, showing a steady decline of 1.41% to 60.21% in 2010 and estimated to decrease a further 1.86 % to around 58.95% in 2017. On the other hand the Black population shows a percent of increase over the last two decades, from 33.38% of the total in 2000, to 36.42% of the total in 2010 and estimated to constitute around 35.57% in 2017. • Aside from the Black and White demographics, the third largest contributor to the racial and ethnic total in Mobile are those of Hispanic origins. Table 5 shows an increase in percentage throughout the time scale. This range is recorded as being at 1.22% in 2000 increasing by 103.31% between 2000-2010 to 2.41% and then again by 20.20% to 2.89% of the total in 2017 which on this scale for this demographic is a huge growth.
  4. 4. Citations: • “Visit Mobile AL: Official Site.” Visit Mobile Alabama, Photographs of Mobile County, Alabama https://www.mobile.org/explore/. Accessed Dec. 8, 2019 • Data.census.gov, https://data.census.gov/cedsci/. Accessed Dec. 4, 2019

×