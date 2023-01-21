Successfully reported this slideshow.
Michael DeBrota et al. - Assessment of Computational Histopathology in Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Jan. 21, 2023
Michael DeBrota et al. - Assessment of Computational Histopathology in Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Jan. 21, 2023
Health & Medicine

Background and Hypothesis:

Thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) histopathology includes elastic fiber (EF) abnormalities, mucoid extracellular matrix (MECM) accumulation, and smooth muscle derangement in the aortic medial layer. While semi-quantitative grading of these characteristics is a standard practice, computational characterization of medial layer components may facilitate novel quantitative analyses at higher throughput. We hypothesized that computational results would correlate with results of semi-quantitative grading of aortic histopathology.

Experimental Design:

Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded human aortic tissue sections were stained with Movat’s pentachrome to characterize aortic microstructure. Sections were also immunostained for nitrotyrosine residues to assess oxidative stress. Samples were initially graded semi-quantitatively by two independent blinded readers. Next, computational histopathology software was used a) to quantify the proportions of EF, MECM, and cellular area in the medial layer of pentachrome-stained sections and b) to quantify the distribution and intensity of positive nitrotyrosine staining in immunostained sections. Association between semi-quantitative grading and computed values was tested with ANOVA.

Results:

The cohort included 74 participants who underwent prophylactic aortic replacement for TAA and 23 healthy controls. The mean age was 54±17 years. On average, EFs accounted for 49% (range 6-90%) of medial tissue area, whereas MECM accounted for 25% (1-73%). The overall semi-quantitative grade of medial degeneration severity was associated with decrease in EF fraction (p=0.02). The grade of EF thinning also strongly correlated with decrease in EF fraction (p=1x10-6). Meanwhile, grade for accumulation of MECM was associated with increase in MECM (p=0.004). Increased semi-quantitative grading for nitrotyrosine levels was associated with increased nuclear signal optical density (p=9x10-10) and greater percentage of cells labeled as strongly positive (p=8x10-10).

Conclusion and Potential Impact:

We observed significant correlations between computed quantitative values and semi-quantitative grading. This suggests that computational histopathology is a valid method for investigation of human TAA tissues.

Michael DeBrota et al. - Assessment of Computational Histopathology in Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

  1. 1. INDIANA UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE Assessment of Computational Histopathology in Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Michael DeBrota1, Muhammad Idrees2, Benjamin Landis1 1Department of Pediatrics; 2Department of Pathology ABSTRACT Thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA) is a complex disease involving many parameters of pathology in the aortic tunica media. Current semiquantitative approaches to pathological grading of TAA tissue are time-consuming and require expertise. Here, we utilize computational histopathological analysis of human aortic tissue to show reasonable correlation of quantitative outputs to semiquantitative grades and lend validity to computer-aided analysis as an avenue for standardization and objectivity within histopathological research for TAA. ANALYSIS SCHEME 1. Digital images were generated from slides scanned using a Leica (Buffalo Grove, IL) Aperio CS2 slide scanner 2. Indica Labs’ (Albuquerque, NM) HALO computational histopathology software was used to annotate, analyze, and classify slide images 3. The top two best-quality tissue slices on each slide were chosen for analysis 4. Five square analysis regions (roughly 400μm x 400μm with perimeter ≈ 1.6mm) were annotated along the length of each tissue slice by a blinded researcher 5. For each case, data for either 5 or 10 regions were averaged together QUANTITATIVE OUTPUTS • Each Movat image was partitioned into regions of similar color (red, blue, black, or white (glass)) by a pseudo-AI “classifier”, trained using a human- annotated set of 4 of the images • % of total area assigned each color (% red (smooth muscle cell), % blue (mucoid ECM tissue), % black (elastic fiber), % glass) • Each anti-nitrotyrosine image was segmented into regions of anti-nitrotyrosine or counterstain • % of total area with anti-nitrotyrosine stain (weak, moderate, and strong subcategorization) • Nuclei and cells were detected in anti-nitrotyrosine images using an object detection algorithm using parameters for contrast threshold, minimum optical density, nuclear size, nuclear roundness, nuclear holes, and maximum cytoplasm radius • Total # cells, % strongly stained nuclei, % moderately stained, % weakly stained, % unstained TISSUE SAMPLING PROTOCOL • Sampling took place beginning in 2015 with a total of 97 samples collected • 74 persons underwent prophylactic aortic replacement for TAA (mean age 59 years, 78% male) • 23 organ donors or heart transplant recipients provided control tissue (mean age 39 years, 84% male) • Transverse sections of aortic tissue were fixed in formalin and embedded in paraffin • Adjacent slices were stained with Movat’s pentachrome and anti- nitrotyrosine (nitrotyrosine is a marker of oxidative stress) ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS • IU Medical Student Program for Research and Scholarship (IMPRS) • Herman B Wells Center for Pediatric Research, Riley Hospital for Children • National Institutes of Health (NIH) DATA ANALYSIS PROTOCOL • Average semiquantitative grades and average quantitative outputs for each case were compiled into a single data set for analysis • Analysis was conducted in JMP Pro 16 (Cary, NC) • Oneway Y-X fits were generated comparing quantitative output data for each slide to corresponding semiquantitative grades • Semiquantitative grades were transformed to continuous variables to generate bivariate fits and correlation coefficients SEMI-QUANTITATIVE PATHOLOGICAL GRADING Two independent expert pathologists graded each tissue sample on several characteristics of aortic medial degeneration, with their ratings averaged together: • General medial degeneration (0-3) • Mucoid extracellular matrix (MECM) accumulation (type: 0-2, distribution: 1- 3, severity: 1-3) • Elastic fiber (EF) fractionation and/or loss (distribution: 0-3, severity: 1-3) • EF disorganization (0-3) • Smooth muscle cell (SMC) nuclei loss (distribution: 0-2, frequency: 1-3) • SMC disorganization (0-3) • Laminar medial collapse (density: 0-2, distribution: 1-3) • Anti-nitrotyrosine stain intensity (0-3) PRIMARY FINDINGS Reasonable correlations were observed between selected pairings of quantitative and semi-quantitative data: • Overall semi-quantitative grade of medial degeneration severity was associated with decrease in elastic fiber fraction (r = -0.365) • The grade of EF thinning also strongly correlated with decrease in EF fraction (r = -0.526) • The grade for accumulation of MECM was associated with increase in MECM (r = 0.276) • Increased semi-quantitative grading for nitrotyrosine levels was associated with increased nuclear signal optical density (r = 0.630) and greater percentage of cells labeled as strongly positive (r = 0.587) RILEY HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN AT IU HEALTH CONCLUSIONS AND IMPACT 1. A non-expert using HALO can generate quantitative measurements from slide images which correlate with semi- quantitative pathological grading by experts 2. It is possible that more standardization and objectivity can be achieved in histopathological slide analysis research by the consideration of computer- generated quantitative measurements 3. Correlations observed lend validity to computational histopathology as a method for investigation of human TAA tissue, at potentially higher throughput Clockwise from top left: Movat tissue; Annotated Movat tissue; Annotated Movat tissue with live analysis visible (red = SMC, blue = MECM, green = EF, white = glass); Live tuning of anti-nitrotyrosine cellular/nuclear algorithm; Live tuning of anti-nitrotyrosine area algorithm; Example annotation layer size. (left) Annotated Movat tissue slide; (right) Annotated anti- nitrotyrosine tissue slide. This project was funded, in part, with support from the NIH NHLBI Short-Term Training Program in Biomedical Sciences Grant, funded, in part, by T35HL110854 from the National Institutes of Health. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

