MongoDB de MongoDB, Inc. Disco duro: 4 GB Procesador: 1.60 GHz RAM: 4 GB 2009 Propietario Membase de Couchbase, Inc. Disco...
Taller no. 1

Taller No. 1 realizado para el Instructor Fernando Forero Gomez.
Ficha: 1616936 Ruta: 2 Ambiente: 203

Taller no. 1

  1. 1. Cuestionario 1. Diga con suspropiaspalabrasque esuna base de datos. RTA: Una base de datoses unsistemade almacenamientodonde se guardatodotipode información. 2. Diga 5 ejemplosde basesde datosque interactúanenel rol de suviday explíquelos, coloque unaimagende referenciaencadauno de losejemplos.  Cuandohago usode MicrosoftExcel,enesoscasosestoyusandounaherramientade base de datos.  Cuandohago una listade nombre uotras cosas,en ese caso estoycreandounabase de datos.  Cuandoguardo músicaenuna memoria,enese casoestoycreandounabase de datos.
  2. 2.  Cuandoguardo o suboarchivosal Drive,enese caso estoyguardandoarchivosenuna base de datos.  Cuandosuboevidenciasalapáginade BlackBoard,en ese casoestoyagregandoarchivosa una base de datos. 3. ¿Segúnsuconceptolas basesde datosson necesariasyporqué? RTA: Sonnecesariasyaque con ellaspodemostenerdocumentosoarchivosalmacenadosy ordenadosde laforma que queramos,ysonnecesariasporque al momentode necesitarun archivoo informaciónconlabase de datosse puede ubicarrápidamente. 4. Antesde existirlasbasesde datoscuál cree ustedque era lafallamás grande enlos sistemasque estabanimplementadosanteriormente yde unejemplo. RTA: La búsquedade unarchivo,cuando puede habermuchascopiasoestar desordenadas etc.En el caso de la policíacuandonecesitainformaciónrápidamente. 5. Investigue que programashayenel mercadoactualmente pararealizarbasesde datos, como mínimo10 y realice unatablacomparativacon cada unode ellos,teniendocomo referencialossiguientesítem:  Hardware necesarioparasu implementación(DiscoDuro,ProcesadoryMemoriaRAM).  Fechade creación.  Númerode registrosque soporta.
  3. 3.  Empresacreadora de la aplicación.  El software de laaplicacióneslibre opropietario.  Logo de la empresaoaplicaciónde base de datos. Programas y Empresa creadora Hardware Necesario Fecha de creación Software Logo Excel de Microsoft Disco duro: 3 GB Procesador: 500 MHz RAM: 256 MB 1985 Propietario SQL de International Business Machines Corporation Disco duro: 4 GB Procesador: 2 GHz RAM: 2 GB 1974 Propietario Python de Python Software Foundation Disco duro: 60 GB Procesador: 2,8 GHz RAM: 32 GB 1991 Propietario Big Data de International Business Machines Corporation Disco duro: 12x2 TB Procesador: 2x6 Cores RAM: 96 GB 1911 Propietario Hadoop de Apache Software Foundation Disco duro: 12x2 TB Procesador: 2x6 Cores RAM: 96 GB 2006 Propietario Redis de Salvatore Sanfilippo Disco duro: 20 GB Procesador: 8 Nucleos RAM: 4 GB 2009 Propietario Neo4j de Neo Technology Disco duro: 10 GB Procesador: Intel Core I7 RAM: 32 GB 2007 Propietario
  4. 4. MongoDB de MongoDB, Inc. Disco duro: 4 GB Procesador: 1.60 GHz RAM: 4 GB 2009 Propietario Membase de Couchbase, Inc. Disco duro: Procesador: RAM: 2010 Propietario Riak de Basho Technologies Disco duro: 12x2 TB Procesador: 2x6 Cores RAM: 96 GB 2016 Propietario MICHAEL DANIEL RODRÍGUEZ CLAROS – FICHA: 1616936 – RUTA: 2 – AMBIENTE: 203 T.I. 1000791398

