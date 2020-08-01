ReSci webinar: Become data driven - activate your marketing data

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Become data driven Activate your marketing data July 29, 2020
The team Answer the question, “Why are we the ones to solve the problem we identified?” Eric Chebi Brand Partner Lead Jenn...
We make artificial intelligence accessible and usable for brands Our AI powered marketing automation platform helps you de...
Today’s goal Understanding key data and industry trends. Interpreting data and using SMART goals to leverage them in your ...
How did the Oakland A’s almost win the World Series using data?
Key data and industry trends
What are your KPIs? General Industry Trends
Data is your winning formula for revenue growth
Proven Strategy Playbook to Increase Revenue 1 2 3 REVENUE Grow Consumer Base Value Maximize Engagement Increase Average O...
Proven Strategy Playbook to Increase Revenue Consumer Base Engagement Average Order Value
Using existing data - Relevant KPIs and setting goals
​Looking at Your Key Metrics Together Tells a Story ➔ Sending the the right offer? ➔ Issues with creative? ➔ Technical web...
​Looking at Your Key Metrics Together Tells a Story ➔ Poor lead quality - generating the right leads ➔ Subject lines ➔ Ema...
​Looking at Your Key Metrics Together Tells a Story ➔ Focus on increasing AOV through product bundling ➔ Repeat purchase r...
​Set Goals for Success - Relevant KPIs ➔ Setting your goal, e.g., 20% List Growth over the next Quarter
Revenue Playbook Part 1 Growing your customer base
➔ Setting your goals, e.g., increase my list growth by 20% Proven Strategy Playbook to Increase Revenue 1 2 3 REVENUE Grow...
Understanding Your Consumer Base CRAWL WALK RUN FLY What is the current consumer count? How many consumers are opting in /...
Growing Your Consumer Base With Quality Leads
​Compare Consumer Base Growth with opt-ins/outs Black Friday / Cyber Monday Media Spend Media Spend
Growing Consumer Base Effectively ➔ Understand what your current net opt-in rate is ➔ Does my media spend lead to quality ...
​Are Your Consumers Engaging? Older Consumers? 25-50 percent of most email subscribers are active 25%
What percentage of consumers are purchasing? How many to build a profitable business?
Revenue Playbook Part 2 Maximizing engagement
➔ Setting your goals, e.g., increase engagement by 20% this year Proven Strategy Playbook to Increase Revenue 1 2 3 REVENU...
​Engagement Metrics - Familiarize and Monitor ➔ eCRM program reach and volume, AKA # of emails sent ➔ Open Rate ➔ Click Ra...
Campaign Volume & Revenue
​Increasing Email Volume but Maintaining Open Rate
​What are Consumers Purchasing the Most?
What Products are You Including in Your Emails
What Products Should You Include in Your Emails
Test Offers - Which Generates the Most Revenue? $50 off BOGO25% off
How Long Till First / Second Purchase?
What Percentage of Consumers Buy Again?
Revenue Playbook Part 3 Increasing AOV
➔ Setting your goals, e.g., increase my AOV from $45 to $60 by the end of the year Proven Strategy Playbook to Increase Re...
What is my Average Order Value (AOV)? ➔ What is your current AOV? ➔ Has AOV grown over time? ➔ What data points should I l...
Let the Data Help Increase Your AOV
Leverage Product Bundling to Increase AOV
Select Bundling Ideas & Strategies (Based on Holidays) to Maximize LTV & AOV
Test Different Strategies to Increase AOV Spend $50, Get $10 Rewards GWP @ $35 GWP @ $65 GWP @ $45
Analyze multiple data points - Insights + Revenue ● Offer ● Creative ● Website Consumer Base Engagement AOV Revenue Consum...
Summary ➔ Define goals and create plan to reach them ➔ Know what data is available and where to find it ➔ Understand the K...
Questions?
Thank you! AI powered eCommerce marketing platform RetentionScience.com RetentionScience.com/blog
ReSci webinar: Become data driven - activate your marketing data

What do healthcare, banking, and sports all have in common? These industries are taking data-driven approaches to make better decisions. It’s clear that data will play a huge role in our futures, and commerce brands know that they’re one of the industries that can benefit the most from it.

Although most brands have adapted data-driven methodology into their marketing, they’re likely struggling to achieve worthwhile results and tap into its vast potential.

Become truly data-driven by not just looking at basic metrics like open and click rates, but diving deeper into data so you can make better, more informed decisions. Going beyond basic marketing data will help you uncover ways to help your eCommerce program grow significantly. We’ll share some simple strategies and playbooks designed to drive increased revenue, customer lifetime value, and repeat purchasers by examining:
-What key data to pay attention to so you can reach your goals, and current industry trends
-Why and what data is your winning formula for revenue growth, using the SMART goal method
-How to properly interpret and take action with the data available to you
-Leveraging your ESP for real-time optimization

