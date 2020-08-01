ReSci webinar: Become data driven - activate your marketing data

What do healthcare, banking, and sports all have in common? These industries are taking data-driven approaches to make better decisions. It’s clear that data will play a huge role in our futures, and commerce brands know that they’re one of the industries that can benefit the most from it.



Although most brands have adapted data-driven methodology into their marketing, they’re likely struggling to achieve worthwhile results and tap into its vast potential.



Become truly data-driven by not just looking at basic metrics like open and click rates, but diving deeper into data so you can make better, more informed decisions. Going beyond basic marketing data will help you uncover ways to help your eCommerce program grow significantly. We’ll share some simple strategies and playbooks designed to drive increased revenue, customer lifetime value, and repeat purchasers by examining:

-What key data to pay attention to so you can reach your goals, and current industry trends

-Why and what data is your winning formula for revenue growth, using the SMART goal method

-How to properly interpret and take action with the data available to you

-Leveraging your ESP for real-time optimization