  1. 1. DECISION MAKING AND CRISIS MANAGEMENT WHAT HISTORY CAN TEACH US. MICHAEL CALLEJA
  2. 2. • CERTAIN HISTORICAL EPISODES CAN TEACH US A LOT ABOUT DECISION-MAKING, RISK-TAKING AND CRISIS MANAGEMENT. • MORE OFTEN THAN NOT, WE SEEM TO THINK THAT THESE CONCEPTS ARE NOVELTIES [IN REALITY, THEY ARE THOUSANDS OF YEARS OLD!] • SCOPE OF THIS PRESENTATION IS TO ANALYSE SIX HISTORICAL EPISODES, DEDUCE CERTAIN FACTS AND APPLY THEM TO TODAY’S LIFESTYLE. THE QUESTION WE WILL CONTINUOUSLY BE ASKING IS: ‘WHAT CAN WE LEARN FROM THIS PARTICULAR EVENT?’
  3. 3. HANNIBAL AT THE GATES CONTEXT - CARTHAGINIAN MILITARY LEADER HANNIBAL BARCA EMBARKED ON A PERILOUS EXPEDITION DURING THE SECOND PUNIC WAR TO CRUSH ROME. - GATHERING ALLIES IN SPAIN, HE CROSSED THE ALPS INTO PRESENT- DAY ITALY. - HANNIBAL'S ARMY NUMBERED 38,000 INFANTRY, 8,000 CAVALRY, AND 38 ELEPHANTS, ALMOST NONE OF WHICH WOULD SURVIVE THE HARSH CONDITIONS OF THE ALPS.
  4. 4. HANNIBAL AT THE GATES WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED - HANNIBAL INFLICTED SEVERAL CATASTROPHIC DEFEATS ON THE ROMANS, WITH THE BATTLE OF CANNAE RESULTING IN THE LOSS OF 15% OF ROME’S ENTIRE MILITARY RESOURCES (75,000 DEAD, 10,000 CAPTURED). - CONSOLIDATION BECAME DIFFICULT AS SUPPLIES WERE CUT-OFF AND ROMANS CHANGED TACTICS. - ROMANS AVOIDED PITCH-BATTLES AND ATTACKED CARTHAGINIAN STRONGHOLDS IN SPAIN; HANNIBAL FORCED TO RETURN TO CARTHAGE. EVENTUALLY DEFEATED AT ZAMA.
  5. 5. HANNIBAL AT THE GATES LESSONS LEARNT. • UNDERESTIMATING AN ENEMY/OPPONENT CAN LEAD TO CATASTROPHIC CONSEQUENCES. (ROMANS BELIEVED HANNIBAL TO BE NOTHING BUT A BARBAROS.) • WHEN FACED WITH A CRISIS, CHANGE TACTICS. YOUR INITIAL APPROACH MIGHT NOT ALWAYS WORK. ROMANS GRASPED THIS CONCEPT THROUGH SCIPIO AFRICANUS. HANNIBAL WAS SKILLED IN THE ART OF WAR AND MILITARY TACTICS. • NEVER DISCOUNT ANY SCENARIO. ROMANS THOUGHT ATTACK WOULD COME VIA SICILY. THOUGHT A CROSSING OF THE ALPS WAS VIRTUALLY IMPOSSIBLE.
  6. 6. THE REBELLION OF SPARTACUS CONTEXT • SPARTACUS WAS A THRACIAN GLADIATOR/SLAVE WHO INSTIGATED A MAJOR UPRISING IN 73 B.C. • ROMANS CONSIDERED THE REBELLION MORE OF A POLICING MATTER THAN A WAR. HAMPERED BY THE LACK OF ROMAN LEGIONS. INITIALLY REFUSED TO TAKE IT SERIOUSLY. • THOUGH THE REBELS LACKED MILITARY TRAINING, THEY DISPLAYED A SKILFUL USE OF AVAILABLE LOCAL MATERIALS AND UNUSUAL TACTICS WHEN FACING THE DISCIPLINED ROMAN ARMIES.
  7. 7. THE REBELLION OF SPARTACUS WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED • THE SENATE ENTRUSTED MARCUS LICINIUS CRASSUS, THE WEALTHIEST MAN IN ROME WITH ENDING THE REBELLION. CRASSUS WAS PUT IN CHARGE OF EIGHT LEGIONS, APPX. 40,000 ROMAN SOLDIERS. • CRASSUS' LEGIONS WERE VICTORIOUS IN SEVERAL ENGAGEMENTS, FORCING SPARTACUS TO HEAD SOUTH THROUGH LUCANIA AS CRASSUS GAINED THE UPPER HAND. BY THE END OF 71 BC, SPARTACUS WAS ENCAMPED IN RHEGIUM (REGGIO CALABRIA) AND EVENTUALLY DEFEATED IN BATTLE. • SIX THOUSAND SURVIVORS OF THE REVOLT CAPTURED BY THE LEGIONS OF CRASSUS WERE CRUCIFIED, LINING THE APPIAN WAY FROM ROME TO CAPUA.
  8. 8. THE REBELLION OF SPARTACUS LESSONS LEARNT. • A CHARISMATIC LEADER CAN COMMAND PRESENCE AND INSPIRE PEOPLE. ROMANS TOOK THIS FOR GRANTED – BELIEVED SLAVES HAD NO CAPABILITIES FOR REBELLION. SPARTACUS WAS CAPABLE OF EMPOWERING HIS TEAM AND DELEGATING TASKS. • ROMANS WERE SLOW TO REACT. BY THE TIME THEY COULD COUNTER SPARTACUS, HE HAD ALREADY CAUSED A LOT OF DAMAGE. REACT QUICKLY TO AVERT A CRISIS. • GROSS MISMANAGEMENT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE CONSEQUENCES. ROME HAD A HUGE SLAVE POPULATION BUT WITH NO EFFECTIVE ARMIES NEARBY. NEEDED POMPEY TO COME FROM SPAIN. • SPARTACUS HAD NO END GOAL. COULD HAVE ESCAPED NORTH BUT STAYED IN ITALY. EVENTUALLY DEFEATED BECAUSE HE HAD NO FINAL PURPOSE/PLAN. HIS ENEMIES WERE ABLE TO CAPITALIZE.
  9. 9. THE SUDDEN RISE OF JAPAN CONTEXT. • JAPAN HAD LONG PRACTICED A POLICY OF ‘SAKOKU’ – DELIBERATE NATIONAL ISOLATION. (FROM THE 1600S UNTIL UNITED STATES COMMODORE MATTHEW PERRY ‘OPENED’ UP JAPAN IN 1853). • TOKUGAWA SHOGUNATE, WAS STILL OPPOSED TO OPENING UP THE COUNTRY. THEY WERE EVENTUALLY OVERTHROWN (ALTHOUGH A LOT OF BLOODSHED WAS AVOIDED WHEN THE LAST SHOGUN RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY), AND THE MEIJI GOVERNMENT TOOK OVER. • JAPAN WAS AFRAID OF ENDING UP LIKE CHINA, DOMINATED AND DIVIDED AMONG VARIOUS WESTERN COLONIAL POWERS
  10. 10. THE SUDDEN RISE OF JAPAN WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. • JAPAN IMMEDIATELY BEGAN TO MODERNIZE HERALDING THE BEGINNING OF THE ‘MEIJI RESTORATION’ – GRANTING THE EMPEROR ABSOLUTE POWER AND ABOLISHING WAR-LORD/FACTION POWER. • IN LESS THAN 40 YEARS, JAPAN BECAME A MODERN-DAY NATION & MAJOR NAVAL POWER. JAPAN BECAME THE FIRST ASIAN STATE TO RAPIDLY MODERNIZE BASED ON THE EUROPEAN MODEL. EUROPEANS STATING RISE OF JAPAN NOTHING SHORT OF A MODERN DAY MIRACLE. • BESIDES DRASTIC CHANGES TO THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE OF JAPAN [SAMURAI POWER ALL BUT EXTINGUISHED], THE GOVERNMENT CREATED A STRONG CENTRALIZED STATE MIRRORING ITS NEWLY-FOUND NATIONAL IDENTITY.
  11. 11. THE SUDDEN RISE OF JAPAN LESSONS LEARNT. • HUGE MOTIVATION CAN LEAD TO SUDDEN UNEXPECTED RESULTS. IN AN ATTEMPT TO MODERNIZE, A COMPLETE REFORM OF YOUR VALUES, STRUCTURE AND HABITS IS NEEDED. • OBSERVE AND GRASP DIFFERENT PRACTICES BUT ULTIMATELY ASSIMILIATE INTO YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE [JAPANESE BUILT A MODERN ARMY WITHOUT REMOVING BUSHIDO/SAMURAI CODE]. DO NOT BLATANTLY COPY FOR THE SAKE OF COPYING BUT STUDY AND ULTIMATELY ADOPT PRACTICES WHICH SUIT YOU. • THE MEIJI REFORMERS BROUGHT THE EMPEROR AND SHINTÔ TO NATIONAL PROMINENCE, REPLACING BUDDHISM AS THE NATIONAL RELIGION, FOR POLITICAL AND IDEOLOGICAL REASONS. (DO NOT BE AFRAID TO REPLACE CUSTOMARY PRACTICES AND TAKE RISKS). • ENSURE POWERFUL SYMBOLS BECOME YOUR BREAD AND BUTTER. USE THEM TO MOTIVATE YOU ON A DAILY BASIS. • NEW PRACTICES WILL ALSO LEAD TO NEGATIVITY. WHEN JAPAN ALSO BEGAN TO APPLY THE LESSONS IT LEARNED FROM EUROPEAN IMPERIALISM, THE WEST REACTED NEGATIVELY. STICK TO YOUR GUNS AND CONTINUE ALONG YOUR PATH – THE PEOPLE THAT OFTEN ENCOURAGE CHANGE THEN SCORN IMMEDIATE PROGRESSION. TAKE THE FLAK.
  12. 12. D-DAY (OPERATION NEPTUNE) CONTEXT. • AS THE WESTERN ALLIES PREPARED TO INVADE NAZI-OCCUPIED FRANCE, LEADERS DEBATED AS TO WHERE BEST TO LAND THE INVASION FORCE. • GERMANS KNEW THAT THE ALLIES WOULD EVENTUALLY INVADE WHICH IS WHY THEY HAD BUILT THE SEEMINGLY INVINCIBLE ‘ATLANTIC WALL’. • EVERYTHING HINGED ON CRITICAL AND STRATEGIC DECISIONS. FOUR SITES WERE CONSIDERED FOR THE LANDINGS: BRITTANY, THE COTENTIN PENINSULA, NORMANDY, AND THE PAS DE CALAIS. GOOD INTELLIGENCE AND PLANNING WAS ESSENTIAL.
  13. 13. D-DAY (OPERATION NEPTUNE) WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. • ALLIES CONJURED A DECEPTION PLAN KNOWN AS: OPERATION BODYGUARD – MISLEADING THE GERMANS INTO BELIEVING THE AMERICANS WOULD LAND ‘EN MASSE’ IN CALAIS WITH GEORGE PATTON AT THE HEAD OF THE ARMY. • INSTEAD, THE ALLIES (MAINLY AMERICANS, BRITISH AND CANADIAN FORCES) LANDED ON THE BEACHES OF NORMANDY [SPECIFICALLY CODENAMED BEACHES: UTAH, OMAHA, JUNO, SWORD AND GOLD). • DESPITE HEAVY CASUALTIES, WESTERN ALLIES SUCCESSFULLY ESTABLISHED A BEACH-HEAD IN FRANCE EFFECTIVELY ‘SIGNING’ HITLER’S DEATH CERTIFICATE.
  14. 14. D-DAY (OPERATION NEPTUNE) LESSONS LEARNT. • KEY DECISIONS USUALLY HINGE ON MASSIVE RISK-TAKING. [EISENHOWER WAS SO CONCERNED THAT THE OPERATION MIGHT FAIL THAT HE PREPARED A LETTER TAKING THE BLAME FOR THE OPERATIONAL FAILURE]. • IDENTIFY YOUR STRENGTHS – ALLIES KNEW THEY HAD AERIAL SUPERIORITY AND USED THIS TO ‘SOFTEN THE BEACH-HEADS’. • DECEPTION WORKS [AND CAN LEAD TO EVENTUAL VICTORY]…KEEP TRUMP CARD CLOSE TO YOUR CHEST. ALLIES HAD INTELLIGENCE THAT NORMANDY BEACHES WERE NOT AS FORTIFIED AS OTHER LOCATIONS. • ELEMENT OF SURPRISE CAN ONLY BE ACHIEVED THANKS TO INTENSE PREPARATION AND METICULOUS CALCULATIONS.
  15. 15. THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS CONTEXT • THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS WAS A 13-DAY (OCTOBER 16–28, 1962) CONFRONTATION BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND THE SOVIET UNION CONCERNING AMERICAN BALLISTIC MISSILE DEPLOYMENT IN ITALY AND TURKEY WITH CONSEQUENT SOVIET BALLISTIC MISSILE DEPLOYMENT IN CUBA. • CLOSEST THE WORLD EVER CAME TO NUCLEAR WAR. AMERICAN FORCES WERE AT DEFCON-2 [HIGHEST STATE OF MILITARY ALERT SINCE WORLD WAR 2]. • AMERICANS WERE CONCERNED THAT IF THEY KNOCKED OUT MISSILES IN CUBA, SOVIETS WOULD RETALIATE IN BERLIN. AMERICAN POLITICIANS AND MILITARY LEADERS SOUGHT TO REMOVE FIDEL CASTRO AND ESTABLISH A PRO-AMERICAN GOVERNMENT.
  16. 16. THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED. • PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY CONTINUOUSLY SOUGHT A DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION. HE FOUND STIFF OPPOSITION FROM THE AMERICAN MILITARY AND SENATE. • STUCK TO HIS PRINCIPLES AND CREATED ‘EXCOMM’ [EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL]. THIS GROUP SPECIFICALLY DEALT WITH THE CRISIS. JFK DID NOT WANT BURDEN OF THE DECISION TO HINGE ON ONE PERSON – VALUED TEAM WORK. • AMERICANS HAD THREE OPTIONS. 1) INVASION 2) AIRSTRIKES 3) BLOCKADE. CHOSE TO BLOCKADE CUBA AND PUT PRESSURE ON USSR. • EVENTUALLY KHRUSHCHEV YIELDED TO AMERICAN DEMANDS BUT USA GAVE PRIVATE ASSURANCES THEY WOULD REMOVE MISSILES FROM TURKEY AND ITALY. USSR REMOVED ITS MISSILES FROM CUBA.
  17. 17. THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS LESSONS LEARNT. • CRISIS MANAGEMENT AT ITS BEST. DEPLOYMENT OF MISSILES CAUGHT AMERICANS COMPLETELY BY SURPRISE. HAD TO ACT FAST BEFORE MISSILES COULD BECOME OPERATIONAL. • DESPITE INTENSE PROVOCATION AND A GENUINE THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY, THE ANSWER IS NOT ALWAYS WAR. SEEK DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS AND COUNTER THE NORM. WAR WOULD HAVE LED TO THE END OF MANKIND. • BIGGEST LESSON – JFK BELIEVED USA SHOULD NOT HAVE INVADED CUBA. ‘I SAY WHEN WE GO TO WAR’. WAS ADAMANT. IN HINDSIGHT WAS BEST DECISION. • WHEN CONFRONTED BY STERN OPPOSITION, CRITICISM AND EVEN THREATS – YOUR GUT FEELING IS THERE FOR A REASON. RATHER THAN SPEAKING TO THE MILITARY – KENNEDY SOUGHT THE BEST OPTION – SPOKE TO KHRUSHCHEV HIMSELF. THEY COMMUNICATED. THEY SOLVED THE PROBLEM AND CRISIS WAS AVERTED.
  18. 18. ‘WAR IS HELL’ – MISERY IN VIETNAM CONTEXT • AMERICANS HAD INITIALLY BEEN INVOLVED IN SOUTH VIETNAM IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY. BY THE TIME OF JFK’S PRESIDENCY, THERE WERE OVER 16,000 MILITARY ADVISORS IN VIETNAM. • WAR ESCALATED IN 1964 WHEN PRESIDENT JOHNSON AUTHORISED A FULL SCALE MILITARY INTERVENTION TO WIPE OUT THE VIET-CONG AND AID THE SOUTH VIETNAMESE IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST HO CHI MINH’S ARMY. • AMERICANS WANTED TO SECURE SOUTH VIETNAM SINCE THEY FEARED THE ‘DOMINO THEORY’ – IF THE SOUTH FELL, OTHER NON- COMMUNIST STATES WOULD BE WIPED OUT.
  19. 19. ‘WAR IS HELL’ – MISERY IN VIETNAM WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED • AMERICANS WERE BOGGED DOWN DUE TO LACK OF INITIATIVE, WILLPOWER AND FAILURE TO WIPE OUT ENEMY FORCES. UNACCUSTOMED TO FIGHTING GUERRILLA WARFARE THOUGH THE SOUTH WAS STABILISED. • WAR TRIGGERED MASSIVE PROTESTS BACK HOME. MOST AMERICANS FELT THERE WAS NO GENUINE REASON TO BE INVOLVED IN VIETNAM. HAD AN EFFECT ON THE TROOPS. • KISSINGER AND NIXON INITIATED SECRET PEACE TALKS WITH THE NORTH LEADING TO THE PARIS PEACE ACCORDS. AGREEMENT WAS NOT RATIFIED BY THE SENATE, AID TO THE SOUTH CEASED AND SAIGON WAS CAPTURED. AMERICAN IMAGE TARNISHED FOREVER.
  20. 20. ‘WAR IS HELL’ – MISERY IN VIETNAM LESSONS LEARNT. • FIGHTING FOR A CAUSE WITHOUT A PROPER END GOAL AND STRATEGY WILL LEAD TO FAILURE. • MOTIVATING YOUR TEAM IS ESSENTIAL. US SOLDIERS STATED ‘WE HAD NO IDEA WHAT WE WERE FIGHTING FOR’. • DO NOT PROMISE WHAT YOU CANNOT DELIVER. AMERICANS PROMISED REPLACEMENT OF MATERIALS ON A PIECE-BY-PIECE BASIS BUT THIS PROMISE WAS NEVER KEPT. • CONVINCING SOMEONE THAT WHAT YOU ARE DOING IS RIGHT IS THE HARDEST TASK OF ALL. • DO NOT COMMIT TO SOMETHING YOU KNOW WILL MOST PROBABLY END IN FAILURE! JFK HAD WARNED JOHNSON. ‘IT’S THEIR WAR’.

