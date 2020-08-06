Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 2 3 4 5 1 2 34 5 This meeting will be recorded. If you do not consent to be part of a recording, please disconnect from ...
Intros O365 News & Events M365 Change Management and Adoption Open Discussion
Michael Blumenthal Rob Duggan Laura Krupka Larry Kuhn Don Miller
Your Name Company Role Where you are in your O365 Journey
News Upcoming Events
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/deployoffice/name-change https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/officeupdates/update-history-mi...
https://sharepoint.uservoice.com/forums/330318-sharepoint- administration/suggestions/40856713-postope-designer-2010- work...
Cortana@Microsoft.com https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/briefing/be-overview
https://news.microsoft.c om/inspire-2020-book- of-news/
News Upcoming Events
https://www.meetup.com/M S-MTC/
http://slideshare.net/michaelblumenthal
http://bit.ly/O365AUGChiMU
August 2020 Office 365 Adoption Users Group meeting agenda

The meeting agenda and news and upcoming events slides for the June 2020 Office 365 Adoption Users Group (Chicagoland Chapter) meeting.

August 2020 Office 365 Adoption Users Group meeting agenda

