Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD ANDINA DEL CUSCO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE MEDICINA HUMANA Curso: Obstetricia Do...
HORMONAS EN EL EMBARAZO Son sustancias químicas liberadas por ciertos órganos del cuerpo y que actúan en otros órganos Des...
Liberación de las hormonas de la gestación 1. Hormona gonadotrofina coriónica humana (HCG) 2. Progesterona 3. Estrógenos 1...
120- 100- 80- 60- 40- 20- 0 10 20 30 40 Progesterona (+importante) • Decidua (prepara el endometrio secretor para la impla...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
Aug. 23, 2021
29 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Universidad andina del cusco, exposicion hormonas en el embarazo

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Aug. 23, 2021
29 views

hormona PROGESTEREONA Y HCG

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(4/5)
Free
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Universidad andina del cusco, exposicion hormonas en el embarazo

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ANDINA DEL CUSCO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD ESCUELA PROFESIONAL DE MEDICINA HUMANA Curso: Obstetricia Docente: Dr. Concha Contreras, Hermogenes Alumnos: Aragon Luque, Michael Junnior Valdivia Bravo, Brhayan Isaac CUSCO-PERÚ-2021
  2. 2. HORMONAS EN EL EMBARAZO Son sustancias químicas liberadas por ciertos órganos del cuerpo y que actúan en otros órganos Después de la fecundación el cigoto empieza a segmentarse mediante procesos mitóticos para llegar a un estado embrionario denominado “Blastocisto”
  3. 3. Liberación de las hormonas de la gestación 1. Hormona gonadotrofina coriónica humana (HCG) 2. Progesterona 3. Estrógenos 120- 100- 80- 60- 40- 20- 0 10 20 30 40 β-HCG α LH FSH TSH • Producida por el sincitiotrofoblasto (x2/48hrs) • Luteotrófica, mantiene activo al cuerpo lúteo • Dgx. Precoz en el embarazo 8-9 d, post Ovulación 6-7 d, post Fecundación 24hrs, post Implantación FUR, 3s en sangre FUR, 5s en orina semanas de embarazo Hormona gonadotrofina coriónica humana (Ul/ml)
  4. 4. 120- 100- 80- 60- 40- 20- 0 10 20 30 40 Progesterona (+importante) • Decidua (prepara el endometrio secretor para la implantación del blastocisto) • Baja la inmunidad celular (mejora Artritis Reumatoide) • Aumenta la inmunidad humoral (empeora Lupus) • Tocolitico (relaja el musculo liso del útero) • <12 semanas, cuerpo lúteo gracias a la estimulación HCG • >12 semanas, placenta

    Be the first to comment

hormona PROGESTEREONA Y HCG

Views

Total views

29

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×