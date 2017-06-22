Lesson 1 from Parker County Roadrunner • Have you ever watched a police chase on TV? You watch the car swerve through traf...
• My friend and client, Parker County Roadrunner, or as I call him “P.C.” has personally faced an evading arrest charge. T...
• Step-dad bought his pick-up 10 years before he met his wife or P.C. All the debt was clear and it was an extra vehicle. ...
• At the hearing for the truck the State cited case law which provided that if the person using the loaned vehicle was the...
• P.C. Roadrunner tried to outrun the law. Step-dad lost his pick- up. Evading arrest can put you in jail and cost you a v...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evading arrest fort worth criminal defense lawyer

28 views

Published on

Evading arrest in Tarrant County, Texas is a serious crime(a.k.a. running from the law). If you or someone you know has done this and facing legal problems. Call Andrew Decker Law PLLC. 817-441-1629. An Evading Arrest charge requires the use of a great Criminal Defense Lawyer or Attorney

If your vehicle was used in an evading arrest charge and you are an innocent bystander. Give Andrew a call. He can help!

evading arrest includes some overlap with resisting arrest, but this crime typically involves greater attempts to flee from the police. Simply running away from an arrest is a class B misdemeanor, but these charges can quickly escalate if the chase involves vehicles or if someone gets hurt in the process.

Criminal defense lawyers sometime get a not-so-flattering portrayal because people assume that they defend guilty people. However, if you are a defendant in a criminal proceeding, you need the assistance of a qualified criminal defense lawyer, regardless of your guilt or innocence. As the protectors and advocates of the accused, defense lawyers play a pivotal role in the United States justice system to see that everyone charged with a criminal act has an opportunity to defend themselves.


https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZPcpT5Xf_RHlfgTr6jYH1jhtZtTh3BPOs1dSvKU4Onw/edit
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1BA6zfxMIMrnUqs_czfirXQny67fJ69gAsBfcVE3_aTE/edit#gid=0
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1DZ7yJRJJmi9dkEIiRrzKsRXzxUlw09xr5LoKfWOCgLw/edit#slide=id.p
evadingarrestcriminaldefenseattorneyfortworth.wordpress.com
https://defenselawyerftworth.blogspot.com
https://lovecriminaldefenseattorney.tumblr.com/
https://micah363.wixsite.com/website
http://evadingarrestcriminaldefenseattorney.weebly.com/
https://sites.google.com/view/evadingarrestcriminaldefense/home

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Evading arrest fort worth criminal defense lawyer

  1. 1. Lesson 1 from Parker County Roadrunner • Have you ever watched a police chase on TV? You watch the car swerve through traffic. It narrowly misses another vehicle as the perpetrator maneuvers through an intersection. Sometimes they manage to pull away from the police, but they are unaware local news helicopters are overhead broadcasting to all exactly where the getaway car is located. It is exciting. Seriously.
  2. 2. • My friend and client, Parker County Roadrunner, or as I call him “P.C.” has personally faced an evading arrest charge. The facts are something like this: He was driving his step-dad’s pick-up. P.C. had picked up a friend and they were driving on I-20 in Arlington, Texas when the red and blue lights of an Arlington Patrol Car appeared in the rearview mirror. The friend said, “Do not stop” and may have even threatened P.C. if he did stop. The chase last several miles, but with several officers having joined in pursuit, P.C. realized it would be better to stop regardless of what his friend threatened.
  3. 3. • Step-dad bought his pick-up 10 years before he met his wife or P.C. All the debt was clear and it was an extra vehicle. When P.C. needed a vehicle to be able to get to work, Step-dad let P.C. borrow the truck. Step-dad was an innocent owner as to P.C.’s running from the law in the truck. Step-dad assumed as many people would that he would have to pay to get the vehicle out of the impound, and he could bring his pick-up home.
  4. 4. • At the hearing for the truck the State cited case law which provided that if the person using the loaned vehicle was the “effective owner” because he more or less had sole use of the vehicle, it was effectively the driver’s vehicle. Because P.C. could take the pick-up to work and to his home, it was effectively his vehicle even if Step-dad held the title, the insurance, and the registration. The Court ruled in favor of Tarrant County; Step-dad's truck now belongs to the State of Texas.
  5. 5. • P.C. Roadrunner tried to outrun the law. Step-dad lost his pick- up. Evading arrest can put you in jail and cost you a vehicle. If you are facing charges of evading arrest or need help filing an innocent owner claim, call Andrew Decker Law PLLC at 817-441-1629.

×