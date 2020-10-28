Dram 1310 chapter 4 Lecture Slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WRITE DOWN THE LIST OF TERMS FROM CH 5 P. 108
PLEASE SIT CLOSE TO THE FRONT 1) Actors who work primarily on stage are called…
DO YOU KNOW YOUR RIGHTS? NAME ALL FIVE RIGHTS GUARANTEED BY THE FIRST AMENDMENT?
FIVE RIGHTS GUARANTEED BY FIRST AMENDMENT: ▸ Freedom of Religion ▸ Speech ▸ Press ▸ Assembly ▸ Petition
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS ▸In a recent poll (by the Freedom Forum) only sixty percent of Americans could name freedom of speech as ...
SHOULD THE GOVERNMENT HAVE THE RIGHT TO LIMIT FREE SPEECH AND WHAT SPEECH SHOULD BE DENIED AND WHY? ▸The same poll found t...
LOOK UP THESE PLAYS AND TELL US WHY THEY WERE CONTROVERSIAL ▸ “Lysistrata,” Aristophanes, 411 B.C. ▸ “Tartuffe,” Moliere, ...
SHOULD THEATRE HAVE CONSUMER WARNINGS AS MOVIES AND TV DO? ▸Today, in the United States, we do not have licensing boards o...
"WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?" EDWARD ALBEE, 1962
“WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?” EDWARD ALBEE, 1962
▸ “WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?” EDWARD ALBEE, 1962 ▸ Though arguably Albee’s most commercially successful play, “Who’s...
BEHTZI (DISHONOR) ▸ “Behtzi (Dishonor)” debuted at Britain’s Birmingham Repertory Theatre in 2004, and closed only two day...
"CORPUS CHRISTIE," TERRENCE MCNALLY, 1998
“CORPUS CHRISTIE,” TERRENCE MCNALLY, 1998
“CORPUS CHRISTIE,” TERRENCE MCNALLY, 1998
UNIT 1 EXAM…
DISCUSS AND ANSWER ▸Most theatres need dozens of artists and technicians to stage a play. In such a situation what managem...
WHAT WOULD YOU DO AS AN ARTISTIC DIRECTOR? ▸One of the most difﬁcult positions in the theatre is the Artistic Director of ...
ANSWER THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS 1. Who is the TSF artistic director? 2. What is the name of the costume shop foreman? 3. Ho...
FILL WHAT SKILLS ARE NEEDED TO WORK AS AN INDIVIDUAL AND WITHIN AN ENSEMBLE? ▸ There are people who like to work alone and...
"SPRING AWAKENING," FRANK WEDEKIND, 1906
“SPRING AWAKENING,” FRANK WEDEKIND, 1906
“SPRING AWAKENING,” FRANK WEDEKIND, 1906
