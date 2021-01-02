Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia de la educaci�n a distancia y cual ha sido el papel que ha jugado en estos tiempos de distanciamiento.
La educaci�n a distancia es una modalidad educativa que tambi�n se puede considerar como una estra tegia educativa que per...
El primer cambio que se obtuvo fue enfocar el curso en el estudiante y no en el profesor. El curso dej� de ser una lista d...
El r�pido desarrollo de la tecnolog�a de la informaci�n y la comunicaci�n ha generado cambios en el proceso de ense�anza-a...
Ead
Educación a Distancia 2020.

  1. 1. Historia de la educaci�n a distancia y cual ha sido el papel que ha jugado en estos tiempos de distanciamiento.
  2. 2. La educaci�n a distancia es una modalidad educativa que tambi�n se puede considerar como una estra tegia educativa que permite que los factores de espacio y tiempo, ocupaci�n o nivel de los participantes no condicionen el proceso ense�anza-aprendizaje. El aprendizaje es un proceso dial�gico, que, en educaci�n a distancia, se desarrolla con mediaci�n pedag�gica, que est� dada por el docente que utiliza los avances tecnol�gicos para ofrecerla (V�squez, Bongianino y Sosisky 2006).
  3. 3. El primer cambio que se obtuvo fue enfocar el curso en el estudiante y no en el profesor. El curso dej� de ser una lista de chequeo de temas, que inclu�a en programas y charlas presenciales y se convirti� en paquetes de actividades orientadas en dejar mensajes perdurables en el estudiante. El conocimiento que tenemos los docentes, sobre ciertos temas, lo adquirimos a lo largo de la vida y no en un solo curso. La idea era transmitir las herramientas para poder aprender aut�nomamente por el resto de la vida. Valores agregados como el uso de los tableros de discusi�n virtual, por ejemplo, son ambientes donde l os estudiantes despliegan sus trabajos, ensayos o infograf�as, simult�neamente.
  4. 4. El r�pido desarrollo de la tecnolog�a de la informaci�n y la comunicaci�n ha generado cambios en el proceso de ense�anza-aprendizaje, al introducir la mediaci�n tecnol�gica en la modalidad a distancia y en la presencial. Tanto las Instituciones educativas como empresariales est�n usando la educaci�n a distancia, como educaci�n virtual, o e-learning, con la finalidad de capacitar a su personal. Las metodolog�as son distintas, dependiendo del tipo de tecnolog�a con la que cuenten, y del tipo de cultura organizacional que poseen.

