Hurricane Impact Windows Miami

V&V Windows

2355 West 4th Ave,

Hialeah FL 33010

(305) 888-4151



https://vvwindows.com/



V&V Windows is a family owned operated Impact Windows Manufacturer based in Miami FL Miami Dade County. Our windows are specially designed to withstand high intensity winds and wind borne debris. In other words, they are high impact-resistant.

They come in many styles, designed specifically to resist severe weather conditions like tropical storms and hurricanes. They feature impact glass, heavy duty aluminum framing and secure glazing between these two elements.