(ONLINE) ITIL Indonesia Community - IT Operation Practical Approach

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ITIL Indonesia Meetup – “IT Operation Practical Approach” ITIL Indonesia Jakarta, October, 21 2020
Perkenalkan…  IT System Engineer at PT. Lufthansa Systems Indonesia, 2008-2010  IT Infra Planning Lead; Change Manager; ...
Agenda • IT Operation in Brief • The Critical Factors • IT Operation – a practical way • Our Journey Has Just Begun • Q & A
A bit of History and Definition ITIL v3 ITIL v1 ITIL v2 ITIL v3 ITIL v4 Services are a means of delivering value to custom...
ITIL v3 – Service Operation The purpose: to coordinate and carry out the activities and processes required to deliver and ...
Today’s ITIL Management Practices in ITIL4 supported by the SVC ITIL v4 provides an emphasis on the business and technolog...
Why is it so important..
Banking Risk Management
Downtime Nightmare https://priceonomics.com/quantifying-the-staggering-cost-of-it-outages/
IT Operation – a Practical Way
Cricital Component of IT Operations • Availability management • Monitoring and event • Service Desk • Incident and Problem...
Availability Management The Purpose: To ensure that services deliver agreed levels of availability to meet the needs of cu...
Monitoring and Event The Purpose: systematically observe services and service components, and record and report selected c...
Service Desk The Purpose: to capture demand for incident resolution and service requests. It should also be the entry poin...
Incident Management The Purpose: to minimize the negative impact of incidents by restoring normal service operation as qui...
Incident Handling Process
Incident and Problem Management The Purpose: to reduce the likelihood and impact of incidents by identifying actual and po...
Service Request The Purpose: to support the agreed quality of a service by handling all pre-defined, user-initiated servic...
Change Control The Purpose: to maximize the number of successful service and product changes by ensuring that risks have b...
Capacity and Performance The Purpose: to ensure that services achieve agreed and expected performance, satisfying current ...
The Journey has just begun
IT Operation and Agile Practice Incident Handling Problem Handling Change Control Capacity Plan Backlog Community of Servi...
Stay Connected With Us! ITIL Indonesia (t.me/itil_id) ITIL Indonesia @itil_id ITIL Indonesia ITIL Indonesia @itil_indonesi...
Thank You!
(ONLINE) ITIL Indonesia Community - IT Operation Practical Approach
(ONLINE) ITIL Indonesia Community - IT Operation Practical Approach
(ONLINE) ITIL Indonesia Community - IT Operation Practical Approach
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(ONLINE) ITIL Indonesia Community - IT Operation Practical Approach

16 views

Published on

(ONLINE) ITIL Indonesia Community - IT Operation Practical Approach

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(ONLINE) ITIL Indonesia Community - IT Operation Practical Approach

  1. 1. ITIL Indonesia Meetup – “IT Operation Practical Approach” ITIL Indonesia Jakarta, October, 21 2020
  2. 2. Perkenalkan…  IT System Engineer at PT. Lufthansa Systems Indonesia, 2008-2010  IT Infra Planning Lead; Change Manager; End User Support Lead at PT. Aero Systems Indonesia, 2010-2016  IT Operations Lead at PT. Datacomm Diangraha, 2016-2019  IT Digital Banking Service Lead at PT. Bank BTPN, 2019-Present  Teknik Elektro Universitas Trisakti  Manajemen Sistem Informasi Binus University Fishing, Cycling, Travelling  Vmware User Group Indonesia (VMUGID)  Openshift User Group  ITIL Indonesia  Linux User Group  Indonesian Cloud Forum https://linkedin.com/in/ariefiqbal/
  3. 3. Agenda • IT Operation in Brief • The Critical Factors • IT Operation – a practical way • Our Journey Has Just Begun • Q & A
  4. 4. A bit of History and Definition ITIL v3 ITIL v1 ITIL v2 ITIL v3 ITIL v4 Services are a means of delivering value to customers by facilitating the outcomes customers want to achieve without the ownership of specific costs and risks. Service management is a set of specialized organizational capabilities for providing value to customers in the form of services. IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) is a Framework which provides guidance to service providers on the provision of quality IT services, and on the processes, functions and other capabilities needed to support them
  5. 5. ITIL v3 – Service Operation The purpose: to coordinate and carry out the activities and processes required to deliver and manage services at agreed levels to business users and customers. Event Management Incident Management Request Fulfillment Problem Management Access Management
  6. 6. Today’s ITIL Management Practices in ITIL4 supported by the SVC ITIL v4 provides an emphasis on the business and technology world, how it works today, and how it will work in the future with Agile, DevOps and digital transformation.
  7. 7. Why is it so important..
  8. 8. Banking Risk Management
  9. 9. Downtime Nightmare https://priceonomics.com/quantifying-the-staggering-cost-of-it-outages/
  10. 10. IT Operation – a Practical Way
  11. 11. Cricital Component of IT Operations • Availability management • Monitoring and event • Service Desk • Incident and Problem management • Service Request • Change Control • Capacity and Performance
  12. 12. Availability Management The Purpose: To ensure that services deliver agreed levels of availability to meet the needs of customers and users. Key Measurement: User outage minutes User satisfaction Number of lost transactions Lost business value SLA Formula: (24hr x <days>) x (100% - SLA) x 60min SLA 99,9%: (24hr x 30 days) x (100% - 99,9%) x 60min Allowable downtime for 30 days = 43,2hr https://uptime.is What usually went wrong: Unclear agreement
  13. 13. Monitoring and Event The Purpose: systematically observe services and service components, and record and report selected changes of state identified as events Services/Systems/CIs Identification Thresholds and other criteria Crystal Clear SOP and automation What usually went wrong: Un-readable monitoring; lack of general knowledge Server Network Storage Application Database Data Center Security
  14. 14. Service Desk The Purpose: to capture demand for incident resolution and service requests. It should also be the entry point and single point of contact for the service provider with all of its users. Soft Skill Hard Skill Escalation Matrix L1 L3 L2 L4 Local Service Desk Central Service Desk Follow the Sun Service Desk What usually went wrong: Unclear customer demand Email Tablet Phone Ticketing System Case Category Case Type PIC
  15. 15. Incident Management The Purpose: to minimize the negative impact of incidents by restoring normal service operation as quickly as possible. The source of all kinds of panic is UNKNOWN Stay calm and follow the procedure Strict with the Incident Severity Level Make sure a good communication Rollback! Blameless Post Mortem Alert Ack Logging Identify Investigate Resolution Finish Open In Progress Resolved What usually went wrong: Lack of KB; mishandled process; wrong escalation; one man do everything Knowledge Based update High Medium Low
  16. 16. Incident Handling Process
  17. 17. Incident and Problem Management The Purpose: to reduce the likelihood and impact of incidents by identifying actual and potential causes of incidents, and managing workarounds and known errors. Workaround Fixing Enhancement  To mitigate risk  Short term  Long term 5 WHY ? What usually went wrong: Single point of view analysis 4p Problem Identification Problem Control Error Control KMDB
  18. 18. Service Request The Purpose: to support the agreed quality of a service by handling all pre-defined, user-initiated service requests in an effective and user-friendly manner. service delivery action information access to a resource or service provision of a resource or service
  19. 19. Change Control The Purpose: to maximize the number of successful service and product changes by ensuring that risks have been properly assessed, authorizing changes to proceed, and managing the change schedule. • Standard changes: Low-risk, pre-authorized changes • Normal changes: Changes that need to be scheduled, assessed, and authorized • Emergency changes: Changes that must be implemented as soon as possible What usually went wrong: Lack of performance & feature test; rash delivery; uninformed changes
  20. 20. Capacity and Performance The Purpose: to ensure that services achieve agreed and expected performance, satisfying current and future demand in a cost-effective way. Service performance and capacity analysis service performance and capacity planning What usually went wrong: Under/over estimated capacity  Research and monitoring of the current service performance  Capacity and performance modelling  Capacity requirements analysis  Demand forecasting and resource planning  Performance improvement planning. CAPEX/OPEX
  21. 21. The Journey has just begun
  22. 22. IT Operation and Agile Practice Incident Handling Problem Handling Change Control Capacity Plan Backlog Community of Service Service Management Practice Technical Management Practice Monitoring and Event . . . ITIL v4
  23. 23. Stay Connected With Us! ITIL Indonesia (t.me/itil_id) ITIL Indonesia @itil_id ITIL Indonesia ITIL Indonesia @itil_indonesia ITIL Indonesia
  24. 24. Thank You!

×