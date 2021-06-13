Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAKING PREDICTI ONS
To make a prediction is to be able to say what will happen next or how the story will end. WHAT IS MAKING PREDICTION ?
We use text or picture clues to help us make prediction.
WHAT TO KNOW ?
BEFORE READING Look at the title or illustrations. What will This book be about?
DURING READING Stop! Predict what will happen next using the clues the author gives you.
AFTER READING Confirm or fix your prediction. Were you right? Yes! No, but this is what did happen.
Base on clues from the story... I THINK ____WILL HAPPEN I CAN PREDICT THAT BECAUSE SINCE____ HAPPENED, I THINK... THINKING...
Why are predictions helpful when you read?
They are helpful because it helps you think while you read and keep you engaged.
Thank You!
Making predictions
Jun. 13, 2021

Making predictions

Lesson: Making Prediction

Making predictions

  Base on clues from the story... I THINK ____WILL HAPPEN I CAN PREDICT THAT BECAUSE SINCE____ HAPPENED, I THINK... THINKING
×