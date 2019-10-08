Pdf free^^ Deep Learning with Python !PDF #*BOOK

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Deep Learning with Python Author : Francois Chollet Pages : 350 pages Publisher : Manning
Book Descriptions : Deep learning is applicable to a widening range of artificial intelligence problems, such as image cla...
ISBN-10 : 1617294438 ISBN-13 : 9781617294433
Deep Learning with Python
Book Descriptions: Deep learning is applicable to a widening range of artificial intelligence problems, such as image classification, speech recognition, text classification, question answering, text-to-speech, and optical character recognition. It is the technology behind photo tagging systems at Facebook and Google, self-driving cars, speech recognition systems on your smartphone, and much more.In particular, Deep learning excels at solving machine perception problems: understanding the content of image data, video data, or sound data. Here's a simple example: say you have a large collection of images, and that you want tags associated with each image, for example, "dog," "cat," etc. Deep learning can allow you to create a system that understands how to map such tags to images, learning only from examples. This system can then be applied to new images, automating the task of photo tagging. A deep learning model only has to be fed examples of a task to start generating useful results on new data.
  1. 1. Deep Learning with Python Author : Francois Chollet Author : Francois Chollet Pages : 350 pages Publisher : Manning Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1617294438 ISBN-13 : 9781617294433
