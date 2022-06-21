Redmi Note 10 S Price Cut 2022.pdf

Xiaomi has cut the price of the Redmi Note 10S, pleasant news, isn't it. Previously, the brand had slashed the pricing of a slew of other cellphones.

Another Redmi 10 Series smartphone has had its price slashed. Xiaomi has cut the price of the Redmi Note 10S, which was released last year in 2021, this phone comes in three different versions.



The base model features 64GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM, while the second model has 6GB+128GB of memory. The top model comes with 8GB of RAM. All three storage options have had their prices reduced. It has been decreased in price to Rs.2000.

