Redmi Note 10 S Price Cut 2022.pdf

Jun. 21, 2022
Mobile

Xiaomi has cut the price of the Redmi Note 10S, pleasant news, isn't it. Previously, the brand had slashed the pricing of a slew of other cellphones.
Another Redmi 10 Series smartphone has had its price slashed. Xiaomi has cut the price of the Redmi Note 10S, which was released last year in 2021, this phone comes in three different versions.

The base model features 64GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM, while the second model has 6GB+128GB of memory. The top model comes with 8GB of RAM. All three storage options have had their prices reduced. It has been decreased in price to Rs.2000.
  1. 1. Techobuy - Tech Opportunities Mezhar We publish Blog posts and Articles on Business and Tech. Reviews, Resolutions, Forums, Opinions, Insights and News. ABOUT US DISCLAIMER MORE… CONTACT US Redmi Note 10 S Price Cut 2022 - June 21, 2022         Redmi Note 10 S Price Cut  2022 By. Mezhar Alee Xiaomi has cut the price of the Redmi Note 10S, pleasant news, isn't it. Previously, the brand had slashed the pricing of a slew of other cellphones. Another Redmi 10 Series smartphone has had its price slashed.
  2. 2. p p Xiaomi has cut the price of the Redmi Note 10S, which was released last year In 2021, this phone comes in three different versions. The base model features 64GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM, while the second model has 6GB+128GB of memory. The top model comes with 8GB of RAM. All three storage options have had their prices reduced. It has been decreased in price to Rs.2000. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10s has a new price. The Redmi Note 10S 64GB memory option with 6GB RAM was kept at Rs 14,999. The 128GB storage model with 6GB RAM retailed for Rs 15,999. The base variant's pricing has been slashed by Rs 2000. After the price reduction, the base variant model is now available for Rs 12,999. For Rs 14,999, you can get a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The premium model, on the other hand, is available for Rs 16,499 after discount. On the company's official website, the new pricing is also displayed
  3. 3. new pricing is also displayed. On this smartphone series, the corporation is also promoting bank discounts. ICICI Bank cardholders will receive an instant discount of Rs 1750. In addition, HDFC credit card holders will receive an instant discount of Rs 1750. Customers can choose from Shadow Black, Frost White, Deep Sea Blue, and Cosmic Purple for this smartphone. Redmi Note 10S Specifications It boasts a 6.43-inch Full HD Plus screen, according to its specifications. It has a 1080x2400 pixel resolution. This smartphone comes with an 8GB RAM MediaTek Helio G95 processor. For photography, it sports a quad camera arrangement on the back. It has a 64-megapixel main camera. A 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are included. A 13- megapixel camera has been installed in the front of the phone for selfies. It fi i i i i
  4. 4. has a fingerprint sensor on the side. This phone comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging. KEY SPECIFICATIONS: Display 6.43 inches (16.33 cm); AMOLED 1080x2400 px (409 PPI) 60 Hz Refresh Rate Gorilla Glass 3 Protection Bezel-less with punch-hole display Performance MediaTek Helio G95 Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual Core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core) 6 GB RAM Rear Camera Quad Camera Setup 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP Macro Camera 2 MP Depth Camera LED Flash 4k @30fps Video Recording Front Camera 13 MP Wide Angle Lens Full HD @30 fps Video Recording
  5. 5. Enter comment Powered by Blogger Battery 5000 mAh 33W Fast Charging; USB Type-C port Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Price in India 6 GB + 64 GB Croma -   Rs.12,999 Buy now Amazon - Rs.12,999 Buy now 6 GB + 128 GB Croma -   Rs.14,999 Buy now Amazon - Rs.14,999 Buy now 8 GB + 128 GB Amazon - Rs.16,498 Buy now Croma -    Rs.16,499 Buy now For new Updates Share this Post
  6. 6. India MEZHAR ALEE techobuy.blogspot.com is a Business and Tech Blog launched by Mezhar Alee. We have published Articles, Blog posts. Reviews, Resolutions, Opinions and Insights on this portal, generating views from all across the world. Articles, Blog … VISIT PROFILE

