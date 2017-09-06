How to use dropbox to share files

How to use “DROPBOX” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Open internet Browser (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Type in “dropbox.com” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Dropbox Home Page! (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Write your full Name, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Email address. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Enter your password. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Then click check box , to agree Dropbox Terms. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click “Sign up for free” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Or you can sign up with “GOOGLE” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Or , you can download the app. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
This is for downloading dropbox to your desktop, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
If you don’t want to it be in your computer… (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…..you can always open you Dropbox with your browser. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Once you have Sign up to Dropbox, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
..and you have verified your account from your email address, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
You can now sign in to Dropbox (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Just enter your details, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click Sign In. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Now your inside Dropbox. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click smiley icon to see drop down menu, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Here, you can see your account name. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
..again clicking on smiley icon above your Account Name, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Will allow you to upload or change your account photo, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
You can drag and drop, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
upload from your computer. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…or choose from dropbox (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Storage used, to know the remaining storage. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Settings, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Install, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
..to install it in your computer. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Sign out, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Now clicking on settings, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…will redirect you here (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Under “General” you can edit Basics information,your Preferences, and you can Delete your account. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
… you can edit/delete your photo, edit your name and personal email. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…your Preferences (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…you can edit language, date format, set time zone, and early releases (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Lastly, Delete your Dropbox account. Note: if you delete your account, your data will be gone forever. (c) 2017 Meynard Pe...
Under “Plan” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
This is your basic plan (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Just click upgrade button if want to upgrade your plan. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
… also you can see Personal Dropbox space. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…or you can earn more space by just inviting your friends, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
(c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Under “Security” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…you have, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Security checkup, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Password, you can change it. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Two-step verification, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Web browsers, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Where you can see the history, signed in to your personal Dropbox account. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Devices, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Where you can track which devices are linked to your personal Dropbox account. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…and Paper mobile devices. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Under “Notifications” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Tick box for email notifications. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Under “Connected Apps” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Contact service, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Your gmail and yahoo mail, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Mobile contacts (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Linked apps (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click here to upload the files. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click files, to view the files you uploaded (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click to share, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Enter receiver’s email address, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Or just create a link. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click on new folder, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
To create new folder, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
To move the files on the folder you created, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…just click,then drop down menu will appear, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Select move, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Select folder, then click “Move” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
You can also share the folder, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
You can see now icon inside the folder, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
…which means the folder has been shared.. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
You can see the files you’ve shared, (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Invite anyone to upload files to your Dropbox, even if they don’t have an account (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Lastly, you can view deleted files. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Click on “Paper” (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
… create document to be shared. (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
Now you know the basics, Go and explore more! (c) 2017 Meynard Perlas
How to use dropbox to share files

