The two most complex challenges in the development and on-time completion of professional sports facilities are (1) obtaining the myriad of approvals and permits from local, state and federal agencies and (2) defending against a broad range of legal objections that project opponents often pursue in court. These challenges are becoming more complicated as sports facilities are likely to be part of larger mixed-use developments with companion residential, commercial, hotel, entertainment and convention uses.



This presentation covers:



Land use approvals, environmental review, community benefit agreements, public financing, and community outreach

Transportation (parking, public transit, traffic control), noise, and financing

Special legislation to facilitate and streamline sports facility project approvals and environmental review and expedite court challenges to these projects

Strategies for negotiating approvals and agreements with public agencies and the community

Litigation defense strategies that will help keep completion deadlines on track