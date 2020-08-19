Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Strategies for Obtaining Public Agency Approvals and Minimizing Legal Risks for Sports Facility Projects Timothy Cremin, P...
2 Project Phases • Entitlements and Project Approvals • Legal Challenges to Project and Project Approvals Overview Concern...
General Entitlement Issues
4 • Mixed-Use Space: Residential, retail/restaurant, commercial, office, hotel • Overall experience – more than just fans ...
5 Entitlement of Overall Development Plan • Critical part of stadium financing • Private financing of stadiums rather than...
6 Understanding the Entitlement Process • Substance – Planning, zoning, subdivision and environmental regulations for vari...
Three Entitlement Focus Areas
8 #1 Transportation • Access to site for stadium and non-stadium uses • Interactions on timing and amount of transportatio...
9 #2 Project Phasing • Development over time – stadium short-time completion and overall development 10-30 year timeframe ...
10 #3 Community Outreach and Agreements Entitlements = Political and Public Process • Multiple agencies normally involved ...
Legal Challenges to Projects and Project Approvals
12 Types of Legal Challenges • Project Entitlements – Challenge to permits or approvals – Substantive or procedurals chall...
13 Overall Legal Risks of Litigation • Delay – Can add years to project planning process – Can be bad for season-based/sch...
14 Ways to Minimize Risks • Careful planning/coordination with public agency to avoid issues with entitlements • Community...
15 Special Legislation • Fairly common in California for arena projects • Often drafted to expedite the litigation • Some ...
16 Examples: Cases Involving Special Legislation Sacramento Kings Arena Cases Golden State Warriors Arena Cases LA Clipper...
17 Discussion
18 Presenters Timothy Cremin, Principal Land Use and Environmental Law Practice tcremin@meyersnave.com | 510.808.2000 Shay...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Strategies for Obtaining Public Agency Approvals and Minimizing Legal Risks for Sports Facility Projects

50 views

Published on

The two most complex challenges in the development and on-time completion of professional sports facilities are (1) obtaining the myriad of approvals and permits from local, state and federal agencies and (2) defending against a broad range of legal objections that project opponents often pursue in court. These challenges are becoming more complicated as sports facilities are likely to be part of larger mixed-use developments with companion residential, commercial, hotel, entertainment and convention uses.

This presentation covers:

Land use approvals, environmental review, community benefit agreements, public financing, and community outreach
Transportation (parking, public transit, traffic control), noise, and financing
Special legislation to facilitate and streamline sports facility project approvals and environmental review and expedite court challenges to these projects
Strategies for negotiating approvals and agreements with public agencies and the community
Litigation defense strategies that will help keep completion deadlines on track

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Strategies for Obtaining Public Agency Approvals and Minimizing Legal Risks for Sports Facility Projects

  1. 1. Strategies for Obtaining Public Agency Approvals and Minimizing Legal Risks for Sports Facility Projects Timothy Cremin, Principal Shaye Diveley, Principal August 12, 2020
  2. 2. 2 Project Phases • Entitlements and Project Approvals • Legal Challenges to Project and Project Approvals Overview Concerns Involved • Project scheduling/deadlines • Financing concerns
  3. 3. General Entitlement Issues
  4. 4. 4 • Mixed-Use Space: Residential, retail/restaurant, commercial, office, hotel • Overall experience – more than just fans attending a game. Trending: Stadiums Part of Mixed-Use Entertainment Districts
  5. 5. 5 Entitlement of Overall Development Plan • Critical part of stadium financing • Private financing of stadiums rather than public • Not only team owners, but property owners and developers • Need profit from land development to fund stadium
  6. 6. 6 Understanding the Entitlement Process • Substance – Planning, zoning, subdivision and environmental regulations for various uses – Wear developer cap not just team cap – Need to understand process and have entitlement team and consultants – Significant soft costs • Process – Timing critical because unlike other developer stadiums have hard start date based on season – Need to be ready for opening day – Other uses make for longer and more complicated development process – Pros and cons of putting forward ultimate plan upfront
  7. 7. Three Entitlement Focus Areas
  8. 8. 8 #1 Transportation • Access to site for stadium and non-stadium uses • Interactions on timing and amount of transportation demand • Time of day, game times, season v. non-season, types of other uses • Parking a central issue – Mixed use development now surrounds stadium with shared parking opportunities • Multi-model transportation options – driving, transit, ride-share, ped/bike
  9. 9. 9 #2 Project Phasing • Development over time – stadium short-time completion and overall development 10-30 year timeframe • Construction impacts on adjacent and existing uses – noise and air quality • Interdependency of uses – residential and office uses of retail/restaurant during off-season. Need a critical mass of non-stadium uses.
  10. 10. 10 #3 Community Outreach and Agreements Entitlements = Political and Public Process • Multiple agencies normally involved – local, regional and State. Each has own “asks” and constituents. • Synchronizing entitlements from a timing and content standpoint • Project supporters besides fans • Community outreach and PR plan • Project benefits
  11. 11. Legal Challenges to Projects and Project Approvals
  12. 12. 12 Types of Legal Challenges • Project Entitlements – Challenge to permits or approvals – Substantive or procedurals challenges • Environmental Process and Impacts – Disclosure of issues – Mitigation of impacts • Eminent Domain/Public Funding – Challenges to use of pubic funds/action to take property for arenas – Perhaps not as common now
  13. 13. 13 Overall Legal Risks of Litigation • Delay – Can add years to project planning process – Can be bad for season-based/schedule constrained projects • Uncertainty – Cost and outcome of litigation – Question of if and when project built • Stop Projects – Some lawsuits can actually stop construction or invalidate approvals ALL CAN CAUSE FINANCING ISSUES!
  14. 14. 14 Ways to Minimize Risks • Careful planning/coordination with public agency to avoid issues with entitlements • Community/Opponent outreach – work with neighbors, community groups, etc., early in process • Special legislation
  15. 15. 15 Special Legislation • Fairly common in California for arena projects • Often drafted to expedite the litigation • Some have special measures to avoid injunctions against the project • Often designed to provide certainty for timing and financing
  16. 16. 16 Examples: Cases Involving Special Legislation Sacramento Kings Arena Cases Golden State Warriors Arena Cases LA Clippers Arena Cases
  17. 17. 17 Discussion
  18. 18. 18 Presenters Timothy Cremin, Principal Land Use and Environmental Law Practice tcremin@meyersnave.com | 510.808.2000 Shaye Diveley, Principal Land Use and Environmental Law Practice sdiveley@meyersnave.com | 510.808.2000

×