Acotacion y cortes

33 views

Published on

Universidad Yacambú
Facultad de Ingeniería
Dibujo
Mewi Montañez IEC-193-00007
Erhos Jimenez III-193-00232

  1. 1. República Bolivariana deVenezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior UniversidadYacambú Vicerrectorado Académico Facultad de Ingeniería Cabudare – La Mora Dibujo Autores: Mewi Montañez IEC-193-00007 Erhos Jimenez III-193-00232 Cabudare, 2020
  2. 2. Acotación ¿Qué es?: Es la representación de las dimensiones y otras características de un objeto en el dibujo técnico.Además, también representa información adicional mediante líneas, formas, entre otros.
  3. 3. Elementos de Acotación Línea de cota Sirven para soportar las medidas. Encima de ellas colocaremos la cifra que indica la dimensión de esa medida, por lo que las líneas de cota Línea auxiliar de cota Es la línea que marca los límites de la línea de cota, nos indica en donde empieza la medida y en donde acaba. Cifra de cota Es el número que indica la medida. Tiene que ser claro para que no exista la posibilidad de error. Se sitúa centrada en la línea de cota y apoyada sobre ella el dibujo. Flecha de cota Es el elemento donde finaliza las líneas de cota. Sirve para indicar de donde a donde llega la dimensión de esa cota, aunque no siempre finaliza en flecha. Línea de referencia Sirven para indicar un valor dimensional, o una nota explicativa en los dibujos, mediante una línea que une el texto a la pieza.
  4. 4. Tipos de Acotación Según referencia: •Acotación por coordenadas Si se puede acotar por medio de dos series de cotas con orígenes comunes es preferible emplear la variante de acotación por coordenadas en donde se dan las abscisas y las ordenadas de los elementos en una tabla adjunta al dibujo. •Acotación tabulada Cuando se presenta el caso de tener que dar las dimensiones de series o grupos de piezas o productos donde las acotaciones pueden confundirse es conveniente acotar dando literales en vez de valores. Junto al dibujo se indica el valor de las literales para los diferentes productos o piezas. •Acotación en paralelo En este tipo de acotación las cotas parten todas de un mismo origen, la cara o arista más larga, en forma paralela al dibujo por lo que podemos decir que todas las cotas de la misma dirección tienen un elemento de referencia común, y están referidas al citado elemento.
  5. 5. Tipos de Acotación Según su Función: •Cotas funcionales (F): Son aquellas cotas esenciales, para que la pieza pueda cumplir su función. •Cotas no funcionales (NF): Son aquellas que sirven para la total definición de la pieza, pero no son esenciales para que la pieza cumpla su función. •Cotas auxiliares (AUX):También se les suele llamar «de forma». Son las cotas que dan las medidas totales, exteriores e interiores, de una pieza. Se indican entre paréntesis. Estas cotas no son necesarias para la fabricación o verificación de las piezas, y pueden deducirse de otras cotas. •Cotas de dimensión (d): Son las que indican el tamaño de los elementos del dibujo (diámetros de agujeros, ancho de la pieza, etc.). •Cotas de situación (s): Son las que concretan la posición de los elementos de la pieza.
  6. 6. Referencia paraAcotar Líneas de referencia de cota: Sirven para indicar una nota explicativa en los dibujos, mediante una línea que une el texto a la pieza. Las líneas terminarán: En flecha, las que acaben en un contorno de la pieza. En un punto, las que acaben en el interior de la pieza. Bases de Medidas (B.M): Son planos mecanizados a escuadra que sirven de elementos de referencia para llevar las medidas.
  7. 7. Sistemas de Acotación Según el proceso de fabricación de una pieza, por arranque de viruta, forja, troquelado etc., se empleará un tipo de acotación diferente. Los sistemas de acotación son los siguientes: Acotación en serie o cadena Se acotará en serie cuando la acumulación de tolerancias no afecte a la aptitud de utilización de la pieza. Figura 64. En este sistema cada cota está referida a la anterior, lo que significa que los errores son acumulativos. Acotación en Paralelo Se utiliza para evitar los posibles errores del sistema anterior.Todas las cotas de la misma dirección tienen un elemento de referencia común, y están referidas al citado elemento. Figura 65. Acotación Combinada La acotación combinada resulta del empleo simultaneo de los métodos indicados en los apartados 8.10.1 y 8.10.2. Figura 68.
  8. 8. Normas y Reglas de Acotación •La acotación de un proyecto debe corresponder a sus dimensiones finales del proceso de fabricación o construcción, es decir, un proyecto acotado con medidas listas para trabajar por cualquier persona que sepa de interpretación de planos y acotaciones. •Las cotas deben ser totalmente factibles, visibles e interpretables, a modo que se pueda deducir con facilidad y sin esfuerzo, las distancias y medidas del proyecto ya finalizado. •Deben de evitarse las cotas duplicadas, por la confusión que un exceso de cifras puede originar una mala lectura del proyecto, se llaman cotas duplicadas a aquellas colocadas en vistas diferentes pero que indican la misma dimensión del mismo objeto. •Las cotas de exterior e interior deben de ir separadas en el proyecto, si el dibujo es pequeño se pueden realizar en el mismo plano, pero teniendo cuidado que estas no peguen entre sí, si el dibujo es muy grande con gran cantidad de detalles se tendrá que hacer en dos planos diferentes. •Si estamos acotando una pieza pequeña y por lo tanto ocupamos poner cotas exteriores e interiores en el mismo plano, se procurar que ambas estén separadas, de lo contrario se tendrá que separar en dos
  9. 9. Normas y Reglas de Acotación •Cada dimensión no se acotará más de una sola vez, en el plano, debiendo hacerse sobre aquella vista que defina mejor la forma de dimensión a acotar. •Las cotas deben elegirse e indicarse en los dibujos, teniendo en cuenta las operaciones de fabricación, construcción y función, de ello el gran interés de que el proyectista o dibujante conozca a fondo dichas operaciones para llegar a una acotación correcta. •Las acotaciones deben ser de tal manera que permita su lectura desde abajo o desde la derecha, recordemos que cuando diseñamos nuestros planos tenemos que presentar es el producto final a nuestros clientes y por lo tanto nos debemos asegurar de que sea entendible incluso para las personas que carecen de conocimientos técnicos sobres las normas de acotación. •No deben acotarse las dimensiones de aquellas formas que resulten de por si en el proceso de fabricación o construcción, recordemos que no es una buena práctica, llenar nuestra vista de cotas innecesarias. •Para realizar una acotación correcta debe comenzarse por analizar las cotas de dimensión y una vez colocadas estas, poner las cotas de situación. •Las cotas de dimensiones se refieren al tamaño de las formas o elementos básicos como prismas, cilindros, cono etc… que constituyen una pieza. Las cotas de situación son las que indican las posiciones de dichos elementos básicos, uno con relación a otros, en el conjunto de piezas. En la siguiente figura, las cotas de dimensiones se señalan con una D y las de situación con una S.
  10. 10. Un corte es el artificio mediante el cual, en la representación de una pieza, eliminamos parte de la misma, con objeto de clarificar y hacer más sencilla su representación y acotación. En principio el mecanismo es muy sencillo. Adoptado uno o varios planos de corte, eliminaremos ficticiamente de la pieza, la parte más cercana al observador, como puede verse en las figuras. Se denomina sección a la intersección del plano de corte con la pieza (la superficie indicada de color rojo), como puede apreciarse cuando se representa una sección, a diferencia de un corte, no se representa el resto de la pieza que queda detrás de la misma. Siempre que sea posible, se preferirá representar la sección, ya que resulta más clara y sencilla su representación. Cuando se trata de dibujar objetos largos y uniformes, se suelen representar interrumpidos por líneas de rotura. Las roturas ahorran espacio de representación, al suprimir partes constantes y regulares de las piezas, y limitar la representación, a las partes suficientes para su definición y acotación. Cortes, Secciones y Roturas
  11. 11. Diferencia entre y Corte y Sección Un corte se tendrá que representar con todas las líneas de contorno que contiene la pieza, una vez que eliminamos (imaginariamente) la parte que queda entre el plano de corte y el observador, mientras que una sección es la representación del plano de la pieza por donde pasa el plano de corte. Pensando en un aserrado, sería el trozo de pieza por donde pasase la sierra. Entonces tenemos: •El corte A-A se verá la superficie de corte de la pieza y el contorno posterior de la pieza. •La sección A-A, se verá unícamente la parte de la pieza por donde pasa el plano de corte.
  12. 12. Clases de Cortes • Por dirección: Se pueden dar tres casos: a) Por planos concurrentes. b) Por planos a 90º a) Por planos concurrentes: Cuando el corte se realiza por dos planos concurrentes , uno de ellos es girado antes del abatimiento sobre el plano del dibujo. Figura 94. b) Por planos a 90º En piezas cuyos elementos se encuentra formando ángulos de 90º grados, procederemos como se indica en la figura 95.
  13. 13. Clases de Cortes Según Planos Paralelos: •Se realiza en piezas con elementos (a cortar) dispuestos de forma paralela. •Adopta un recorrido quebrado, pasando el plano de corte por los distintos elementos que se quiere definir. •El plano de corte se representa con una línea de eje (línea y punto), resaltado con dos trazos gruesos al final de la línea y en los cambios de plano. •El corte (alzado) se representa como si fuera un solo plano. Este tipo de corte es recomendable: •Cuando necesitamos definir distintas partes internas en una pieza que se situan de forma paralela a los planos de proyección.
  14. 14. Representación de un Corte •Como podemos observar las líneas ocultas (representadas con línea de trazos) correspondientes al alzado han sido eliminadas, consiguiendo por tanto un plano mucho más limpio y claro, siguiendo el principal criterio del dibujo industrial que debe ser la claridad y facilidad de la interpretación. •El plano de corte se representa con una línea de eje (línea y punto), resaltado con dos trazos gruesos al final y con dos flechas indicando la dirección de proyección del corte, además de la utilización de letras mayúsculas para identificar y denominar el corte. Si el plano de corte es evidente, no haría falta representarlo.
  15. 15. Normas y Reglas para Cortes y Secciones Las superficies de una pieza afectadas por un corte, se resaltan mediante un raya de líneas paralelas, cuyo espesor será el más fino de la serie utilizada. Basándonos en las normas UNE, podemos establecer las siguientes reglas, para la realización de los rayado: 1.La inclinación del rayado será de 45º respecto a los ejes de simetría o contorno principal de la pieza (figura 1). 2.La separación entre las líneas de rayado dependerá de tamaño de la pieza, pero nunca deberá ser inferior a 0,7 mm. ni superior a 3 mm. (figura 2). 3.En piezas de gran tamaño, el rayado puede reducirse a una zona que siga el contorno de la superficie a rayar (figura 3).
  16. 16. Normas y Reglas para Cortes y Secciones 1.En los casos de cortes parciales o mordeduras, la separación entre la parte seccionada y el resto de la pieza, se indica con una línea fina a mano alzada, y que no debe coincidir con ninguna arista ni eje de la pieza (figura 4). 2.Las diferentes zonas rayadas de una pieza, pertenecientes a un mismo corte, llevarán la misma inclinación y separación (figura 5), igualmente se mantendrá el mismo rayado cuando se trate de cortes diferentes sobre una misma pieza (figura 6). 3.En piezas afectadas por un corte por planos paralelos, se empleará el mismo rayado, pudiendo desplazarse en la línea de separación, para una mayor comprensión del dibujo (figura 7).
  17. 17. Normas y Reglas para Cortes y Secciones 1.En cortes sobre representaciones de conjuntos, las diferentes piezas se rayarán modificando la inclinación de 45º, y cuando no pueda evitarse, se variará la separación del rayado (figura 8). 2.Las superficies delgadas, no se rayan, sino que se ennegrecen. Si hay varias superficies contiguas, se dejará una pequeña separación entre ellas, que no será inferior a 7 mm. (figura 9). 3.Debe evitarse la consignación de cotas sobre superficies sobre las superficies rayadas. En caso de consignarse, se interrumpirá el rayado en la zona de la cifra de cota, pero no en las flechas ni líneas de cota (figura 10). 4.No se dibujarán aristas ocultas sobre las superficies rayadas de un corte.Y solo se admitirán excepcionalmente, si es inevitable, o con ello se contribuye decisivamente a la lectura e interpretación de la pieza (figura 11).

